Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.05.2020 / 13:47
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Rheinmetall AG
Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.18 % 0.30 % 3.48 % 43558850
Previous notification 2.97 % 0.45 % 3.42 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007030009 0 1385878 0 % 3.18 %
Total 1385878 3.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 130189 0.30 %
    Total 130189 0.30 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3.18 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 May 2020


26.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1055433  26.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1055433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
07:50aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
07:19aRHEINMETALL AG : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
05/25RHEINMETALL : KMW, Nexter and Rheinmetall get the go-ahead for initial MGCS arch..
AQ
05/20RHEINMETALL : KMW, Nexter and Rheinmetall get the go-ahead for initial MGCS arch..
PU
05/20RHEINMETALL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18RHEINMETALL AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/14RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/13RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/13RHEINMETALL AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/12RHEINMETALL AG : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 936 M
EBIT 2020 286 M
Net income 2020 163 M
Debt 2020 4,12 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 3 084 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 82,13 €
Last Close Price 71,58 €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-30.10%3 360
CUMMINS INC.-13.37%22 857
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-17.17%2 536
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-12.22%2 142
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-29.90%1 275
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-40.03%1 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group