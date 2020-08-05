Log in
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/05/2020 | 11:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.08.2020 / 17:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Rheinmetall AG
Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: M&G plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.000735786184 % 0.03 % 3.04 % 43558850
Previous notification 2.99 % 0.05 % 3.03 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007030009 0 1307086 0.00 % 3.00 %
Total 1307086 3.000735786184 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Shares 15000 0.03 %
    Total 15000 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited % % %
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited % % %
Prudential Pensions Limited % % %
- % % %
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G FA Limited % % %
M&G Investment Management Limited 3.00 % % %
- % % %
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G FA Limited % % %
M&G Luxembourg S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Aug 2020


05.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1110725  05.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1110725&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 6 031 M 7 171 M 7 171 M
Net income 2020 86,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 1,53 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,4x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 3 576 M 4 209 M 4 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 671
Free-Float 95,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 90,38 €
Last Close Price 83,00 €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Detlef Moog Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-18.95%4 209
CUMMINS INC.7.85%28 484
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.8.60%2 650
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-25.67%2 315
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-26.93%1 485
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC21.75%1 349
