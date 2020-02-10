Rheinmetall : Cooled exhaust gas recirculation for commercial vehicles

The Automotive arm of the high-tech Rheinmetall Group has received an order for cooled exhaust-gas recirculation modules from a well-known German manufacturer of engines for industrial applications and agricultural equipment. The supply contract, which has already been in place for several years, has been extended for another five. It comes into force as early as spring 2020 and is worth almost €110 million.

Through its subsidiary Pierburg, Rheinmetall Automotive will supply the customer's German production plant with complete exhaust gas recirculation modules. The components destined for the heavy-duty sector will be installed in various engine models with displacements in excess of four liters. They are intended for industrial applications as well as for agricultural and construction equipment.

The exhaust gas recirculation modules will be manufactured at Pierburg's Niederrhein plant. A global market leader in EGR systems, the company casts, finishes and assembles the modules entirely at this plant, which is located in the Port of Neuss across the Rhine from Düsseldorf. In diesel engines, cooled exhaust gas recirculation can significantly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and fuel consumption (CO2 emissions) thanks to the higher EGR rates.