Rheinmetall : Corporate Presentation, December 2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rheinmetall Group Corporate Presentation December 2019 Rheinmetall Group RHEINMETALL GROUP STRUCTURE. Group performance indicator Grow sales ~8% op. around 8% margin Targeted 2-4% 30-35% Cash on sales payout ratio RHEINMETALL GROUP Strategy roadmap Organic International growth expansion Leading by Targeted innovations acquisitions AUTOMOTIVE Our heart beats for your engine 2018 DEFENCE Force protection is our mission Op. margin €2,930m 48% Sales 52% €3,221m Op. margin 8.9% €265m 53% Oper. Result 47% €247m 7.9% *€478m Order backlog €8,577m 11,710 51% Headcount** 49% 10,948 * Short-term;**Headcount at capacities; © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 2 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Weak Automotive compensated by Defence performance Order backlog Sales Operating result EPSoFCF €9.2bn €1.5bn €99 m €1.33 -€127 m -1% +2%* +1% -26% -10% Order backlog on high level

Organic sales at constant exchange rates grew +2.5%* (reported 5.0%) to €1.5bn

Operating result stable with significant shift between the segments

EPS decline of 26% to €1.33 after PY €1.80 (including €0.47 real estate gain)

Operating FCF down €11m yoy to -€127m including €15 m CTA funding

-€127m including €15 m CTA funding FY Guidance specified © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 3 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Operational improvement of sales and operating result  Sales  Operating result in €m in €m Operating margin in % +5.0% +1.0% 1,481 1 -2 99 23 98 2 13 1,411 34 +2.2 % +1.3% -2.5% +2.5 % +0.9% +1.6% 6.9% 6.7% Q3 Operational FX M&A Q3 Q3 Operational FX M&A Q3 2018 2019 2018 2019 Earnings per share in € -26.1% 1,80 0% 1,33 1,33 Q3 Q3 reported EPS 2018 2019 adjusted EPS © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 4 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Operating Free Cash Flow improved operationally Operating free cash flow bridge in €m 41 -116 4 -127 3 -19 -25 EAT operationally improved, but compares to a PY including €30m real estate gain

CTA funding of €15 m included in Pensions

Strong support from working capital optimization in Automotive -16 Q3 EAT D/A Delta Delta WC Others Capex Q3 2018 Pensions 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 5 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Financial KPI impacted by M&A transactions and pension topic  Net financial debt  Net gearing in €m Net debt in % of total equity +31.8pp 33.2 -31 1,4 -660 31.12.2018 30.09.2019 31.12.2018 30.09.2019  Equity bridge in €m and equity margin in % 2.172 170 -153 1.990 -92 -107 Incl.: Incl.: 32.1% Actuarial changes -192 RMMV- 27.9% FX effects +36 transaction -111 01.01.2019 EAT OCI Dividend other 30.09.2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 6 Automotive 7 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive Non-LV business and absence of equipment sales burdened the quarter Quarterly sales and margin development Comments on quarterly performance In €m and %  708 731 714 727 659  9,4  8,5 7,3 6,5  6,9 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3  Sales decline of -6.9%(FX-adjusted-8.5%) LV sales were down 3.4%, in line with Global LV production of -3.2%* Non-recurring China equipment sales and weak non-LV business created pressure on sales Low visibility until year's end remains the key issue OFCF benefited from improved working capital management In €m Q3 2018 Q3 2019 ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2019 ∆ Sales 708 659 -6.9% 2,199 2,099 -4.6% Operating result 60 43 -28.3% 193 144 -25.4% Operating margin in % 8.5% 6.5% -200 bp 8.8% 6.9% -190 bp Operating Free Cash Flow -2 6 400.0% -16 -8 50.0% Operating FCF / Sales -0.3% 0.9% 120 bp -0.7% -0.4% 30 bp *IHS Markit: 5 November 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 8 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive Negative business development in all divisions and end markets Sales Automotive in €m -6.9% 708 659 387 -7.5% 358 251 -9.2% 228 92 0.0% 92 -22 -20 Q3 18 Q3 19 Operating result Automotive in €m Margin Margin Q3 2019 Q3 2018 -28.3% 8.5% 60 6.5% 9.8% 38 43 -28.9% 27 7.4% 6.0% 15 -60.0% 6 2.8% 9.8% 9 0.0% 9 9.2% -2 1 Q3 18 Q3 19 Mechatronics Slow LV endmarkets

R&D for e-mobility

Hardparts

e-mobility Hardparts Underlying business flat y-o-y, equipment sale already in Q2 '19

y-o-y, equipment sale already in Q2 '19 Operational issues at CZ plant persisted Aftermarket •Stable results in weak markets Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket Consolidation/Others © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 9 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 China Total Management View Strong sales growth against the market trend Sales in €m +21.0% 12 299 247 33 7 +13.4% +2.8% 4.9% 265 214  Strong operation sales growth of 21% due to successful 33 34 ramp ups, supported by M&A versus a contracting China LV production of -5.5% (YTD -10.6%)* Q3 2018 operational FX M&A Q3 2019  EBIT JV  EBIT increased by 15.5% to €20m, but margin declined +15.5% WFOE slightly from 7.0% to 6.7% due to adverse portfolio in €m effects and ramp up cost for new products 20 17 0 1 2 15 +10.7% +3.4% +1.4% 20 2 0 Including 100% figures of 50/50 JV, consolidated at equity Q3 2018 operational FX M&A Q3 2019 *IHS Markit: 5 November 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 10 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive All end markets under pressure  Sales split LV / Non-LV  Sales split Non-LV in €m / in % in €m / in % -6.9% 708 659 161 -4.0% 154 247 237 LV: LV: 461 246 422 101 96 239 54 29 21 21 247 237 92 92 33 28 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Delta absolute in % Diesel -7 -4.3% -3.4% -7 -2.8% Gasoline other LV** -25 -46.5% LV Business -39 -8.4% Truck -5 -4.6% -4.1% Large Bore 0 +1.9% Aftermarket 0 0% Other* -5 -15.2% Non-LV Business -10 -4.0% Other: MIR, Industrie, Continuous casting

Including €20m equipment sales © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 11 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive Malware attack: Basic system environment reestablished, clean up continues  Malware attacked legal entities in the Automotive domain in the US, Mexico and Brazil  No infection of Defence systems detected  Production could be generally maintained, except warehouse for Aftermarkets business  Internal and external IT support as well as several governmental agencies involved  Limited topline effect due to successful set up of work- arounds  EBIT effect expected at around €6-8m in Q4 2019  Higher logistic expenses  Consultant fees Malware attack © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 12 12 Rheinmetall Automotive IHS revised 2019 LV volumes repeatedly and provides weak outlook IHS 2019 forecast IHS swings almost 8% within last 12 months +2.0% Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mrc Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct 20182019 -5.8% IHS Mid-term outlook with growth on low level ? +2.3% CAGR -6.7% 102 -5.8% 100 97 95 94 94 92 89 89 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Latest industry comments are very cautious short to mid-term! © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 13 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive impacted by special effects beyond market deterioration  Sales bridge  Operating result in €m in €m and % 731 69 9.4% '19 Q3 level ~5% Q4 2018 Market GM Strike Negative Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Market GM Ramp Malware Q4 2019 decline Ramp effect effect © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 14 Rheinmetall Automotive 2019 reports biggest market decline post the financial crisis Avg. cycle margin ~7.5% Operating margins -2.5% 7.0% 8.4% 8.9% ~6.5% 5-7% ~8% 2009 2013 2016 2018 2019 2020/21 2024/25 Market Financial crisis market decline -12.2% Growth in CAGR 6.4% -1.0% -5.8% 2.3% Market trend Recovery Growth Decline Flat Slow growth IHS November 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 15 Rheinmetall Automotive Early installation of self help in 2018 successful Self help measures to protect the margin Efficiency  General cost reduction programs  Eliminate quality issues improvements Selective R&D Prioritization of R&D projects

Reduction of external R&D

But: Pedelec R&D affects P&L 2020 with €12-15m HR Measures Reduction of leased workers (-40% per 10/2019)

(-40% per 10/2019) Reduction of time accounts and weekly working hours from 40-35

40-35 Reduction of direct personnel cost (short-time work at 3 sites)

(short-time work at 3 sites) Normal fluctuation (-1.6%) and recruitment stop © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 16 Defence © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 17 Rheinmetall Defence Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence Defence delivered as promised Quarterly sales and margin development In €m and % 1.255 703 14,3 746 823 629 7,8 6,3 1,4 8,1 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 In €m Order intake Sales Operating result Operating margin in % Operating Free Cash Flow Operating FCF / Sales Comments on quarterly performance Order intake of € 1.136m solid, including new VJTF orders

Sales growth of 17.1% (FX adjusted 13.4%) driven by ES and VS and including €23m M&A effect

Margin rose by 150 bp to 7.8%

OFCF basically stable Q3 2018 Q3 2019 ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2019 ∆ 3,044 1,136 -62.7% 4,471 2,201 -50.8% 703 823 17.1% 1,966 2,198 11.8% 44 64 45.5% 75 134 78.7% 6.3% 7.8% 150 bp 3.8% 6.1% 220 bp -98 -104 -6 -508 -328 180 -13.9% -12.6% 130 bp -25.8% -14.9% 1,090 bp © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 18 Rheinmetall Defence Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence Double digit growth of operating result Sales Defence in €m +17.1% 823 703 196 196 +0.0% 216 170 +27.1% 395 461 +16.7% -58 -50 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Operating result Defence in €m Margin +45.5% Margin Q3 2018 Q3 2019 6.3% 64 7.8% 10 5.3% 44 5.1% 10 20 9.3% 4.7% 8 7.6% 30 35 7.6% -4 -1 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Weapon and Ammunition Sales held back by missing export approvals Electronic Solutions Solid execution in all BU

Restructuring supportive Vehicle Systems High order execution

Stable margin Weapon & Ammunition Electronic Solutions Vehicle Systems Consolidation © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 19 Rheinmetall Defence Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence Robust order intake comparing to extraordinary PY quarter Order intake by division in €m 3,044 185 -63% 241 Incl. 1,137 Australian 2.808 253 orders of ~€2.5bn! 345 774 -190 -235 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Weapon and Ammunition Electronic Solutions Vehicle Systems Consolidation Order backlog profile in €bn change in % 8.8 8.7 ~1.2 ~2.3 ~5.2 30.9.18 30.9.19 Q4 2019E 2020E 2021E ff. © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 20 Rheinmetall Defence New record year ahead for Defence Defence sales and operating margin in €m and % 15 +9% sales growth 3.221 10 ~9.5% 7.9% 5 0 20182019e Sales Margin 4.000 3.000 2.000 1.000 0 Growth across all three divisions

Margin improvement continues

Project pipeline is filled and diversified Prepare for solid program execution © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 21 Rheinmetall Defence Promising super cycle pipeline USA: Ammunition Fuzes OMGV Green: booked business / black: potential UK: Sweden MIV Boxer Trucks Challenger France: MGCS Germany: Trucks  IDZ  VJTFPuma  80 Leopards 3. Boxer lot 2. Puma lot 2. IDZ lot Fox Boxer variants TEN (D-LBO) Indirect fire Ammunition MGCS Lithuania: Boxer  Poland: Leopard II  Hungaria: Leopard, Howitzer,  IFV (wheeled/tracked) Czech Rep: IFV (tracked) Slovakia: IFV Bulgaria: IFV (wheeled) Romania: IFV (wheeled) Slovenia: APC (wheeled) Australia: Land 17 1 C.2  Ammo Land 121 3a, 5b  Trucks Land 400 II  Boxer CRV Land 400 III Lynx Simulation M1 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 22 Rheinmetall Defence Profitable growth lasts into the next decade Operating margins in % 11.7% 6.7% -0.4% 5.0% Avg. cycle margin ~5.4% Market 2010 2012 Annexation 2016 Crimea 2014 Market trend Decline Slow growth 7.9% ~9.5% >9% 9-10% 2021/22 2020 Super cycle intact  2019  Favorable book to bill ratio 2018 Increase of global  Steady top line growth defence budgets  Margin improvements across the divisions Growth © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 23 Rheinmetall Group Group margin guidance held stable Sales 2018 2019e Growth y/y in % at Growth y/y in % at constant FX constant FX GROUP 6.1 Slightly above 1 AUTOMOTIVE 4.2 Around -7 DEFENCE 7.9 Around 9 Operational growth at constant FX © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 Operating margin 20182019e in %in % 8.0 Around 8 8.9Around 6.5 7.9 Slightly above 9.5 24 Rheinmetall Group Sales growth and earnings improvement targeted Mid-termMid-term Sales growth Operating margin AUTOMOTIVE DEFENCE Short-term setback to 5-7% Flat to slow growth(incl. Pedelec -€12-15m in 2020); mid-term recovery to around 8% 6-8% 9-10% Operational growth at constant FX © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 25 Automotive - Focus on innovation 26 Rheinmetall Automotive AUTOMOTIVE WITH LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND MARKET POSITIONS. Structure Key Figures Sales: €2.9bn Hardparts Op. result: €262m Pistons Op. margin: 8.9% Bearings R&D: €157m Mechatronics Capex: €161m Pump Technology Headcount: 11.710 Solenoid Valves Actuators Aftermarket All figures refer to FY 2018 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 Large-bore Pistons Castings Automotive Emission Systems Commercial Diesel Systems Sales by region Sales by division* Asia 1% RoW Aftermarket Hardparts 17% 12% 33% USMCA 16% 45% Europe Germany 21% w/o 55% Germany Mechatronics Sales by customer Operating result by division* Other >10% Ford, Aftermarket Hardparts 22% VW 13% 26% 2-5% DAF, 41% 5-10% Volvo, PSA, Renault/ BMW, 23 Nissan, Cummins, 14% % GM, FCA, 64% CAT/Perkins Daimler Mechatronics *unconsolidated 27 Rheinmetall Automotive EuropeAsia ex. -1% 0% China USMCA 18,6 17,9 18,2 27,3 25,8 27,0 0% China 17,0 16,7 16,3 0% World 26,6 24,3 27,0 2018 2019e 2022e 2018 2019e 2022e 0% 2018 2019e 2022e 94,2 94,2 88,8 OTHERS 2018 2019e 2022e +3% 4,7 4,6 5,3 2018 2019e 2022e 2018 2019e 2022e Source: IHS November 2019 28 Market trends The growth drivers of Mechatronics remain strong 3+ NT Efficiency Emission Electrification Outside E (CO2 Reduction) (Reduction) powertrain The innovation pipeline for all three trends is packed! 29 Rheinmetall Automotive MECHATRONICS EXHAUST CONTROL FUEL TANK ISOLATION THERMAL HRB VACUUM PUMPS MANAGEMENT eCATHODE VALVE VALVE VALVE GEN. 3 EGR MODULE SC AIR SYSTEM eWastegate ELECTRICAL COOLANT GASOLINE EGR HIGH-VOLTAGE eCC E-MOTOR COOLING PUMP COOLANT PUMP Actuator TURBO ACTUATOR VTG EVAP ELEC. BYPASS VALVE MULTI PURPOSE VALVE ELECTRICAL OIL PUMPS CONTACTORS THERMO MODULE FUEL CELL CONTROL VALVE ENGINE BEARINGS 25% Share Carbon TT NON-ENGINE STEEL PISTONS ALU PISTONS STRUCTURAL PARTS E-Motor HOUSING POLYMER BEARINGS HARDPARTS ENGINE BLOCKS BATTERY BOXES ICE EV / FUEL CELL © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 30 ELECTRIFICATION at Rheinmetall Automotive Life time order value of €1bn booked* * Rheinmetall Automotive and Joint Ventures, incl. BEV and Hybrid 31 Rheinmetall Automotive Favorable increase of book to bill ratio due to rising order intake 4.000 1.5x 1.5x 1.5x 1.7x 2.0x Book to bill 3.000 Sales ratio Order intake 2.000 1.000 >50% of order intake for new business 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 9m 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 32 Innovative products for a variety of applications High El. Vapor El. Climate El. Cooling High Voltage Multi Purpose Compact Door Voltage Pump Compressor Pumps Recirculation Valve Actuator Contactor    Blower             Estimated >€0.6bn €700m > €2.5bn >€1.5bn >4m vehicles Market until 2026 potential Examples in 2025 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 33 Development cost of € ~30m until 2022 CAGR 2018-30: +10% Start of 9,0 8,0 8,5 Production 7,4 6,4 6,9 5,4 5,9 4,4 4,9 3,8 2,9 3,3 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 34 From internal innovations project to market entry One Rheinmetall Design make Production award for Pedelec over setup 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Development cost ~€30m First market Presentation at Start of presentation at Eurobike production Eurobike Customer acquisition -€12-15m in 2020 Group R&D expenses Division R&D expenses 35 Rheinmetall Automotive Drivers for growth Rising global fleet and regulatory restrictions are supporting our growth Light vehicle production grows million vehicles per year +1% ICE 130 HEV 95 94 106 113 2018 2020 2025 2030 2040 BEV 2018-2025 million vehicles per year 8.7 10.1 7.4 5.8 4.5 3.2 1.7 2.2 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 IHS 07/2019 and company estimates © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 Emission thresholds decrease CO2 NOx in g/km in mg/km -24% -56% 125 180 95 80 2015 2020 EU5 EU6 95g = 4.1l Gasoline or 3.6l Diesel Stricter emission testing WLTP Mainly EU! Stricter testing sets the benchmark even higher! RDE 36 Rheinmetall Automotive Efficiency CO2 - reduction with Automotive products - gasoline engine vehicle 130 g 95 g CO2/km CO2/km 2015 2020 Reference model 1.4L 4-cylinder TC DI gasoline engine (115kW) Approx. 138 g CO2/km in NEDC -2g CO2/km -7 g CO2/km -2 g CO2/km Lightweight design parts Electr. -3 g CO2/km EGR system -3 g CO2/km Variable valve train -1 g CO2/km Electr. control Tribology system valve and variable coolant pump Variable oil pump Rheinmetall Automotive products © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 37 Rheinmetall Automotive TRUCK product portfolio for truck compressors Permaglide bearings Main coolant and truck hydraulics pumps Aluminum pistons Auxiliary coolant pumps Steel pistons Electrical oil pumps Piston rings Cooperation with Riken Bushings for injection pumps Main-bearings Connecting rod bearings Coolant Bearings for seat adjustments and doors valves Variable Valve Control EGR cooler modules and mixer modules Exhaust gas flaps Dual poppet valves Hydraulic valves EGR reed valves Electrical Pressure High Cylinder bypass regulating performance valves valves actuators bore coating © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 38 Rheinmetall Automotive Diversification Increasing portfolio for non-LV applications Trucks Large bore pistons Bearings & Aftermarket continuous casting Diverse portfolio for E.g. ship and locomotive Sanitary application Global supply of spare parts truck applications pistons © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 39 Rheinmetall Automotive Sales development by Division in €m CAGR +10% Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket 2016 2017 2018 2019e Sales development by legal structure in €m WFOE Joint Venture 100% share 2016 2017 2018 2019e © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 40 Rheinmetall Automotive CHINA Motorservice EA211 pistons Heat sinks and shield covers China Build up of Logistic Centre 2018 2019 2020 Diverse Divert-air Electrical Electrical Heavy-duty Heavy-duty valve vapor pump vacuum Back pressure Exhaust gas pump valve recirculation valve © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 EA888 pistons 2021 Variable Variable oil oil pump front pump cover 41 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive in China 50/50 joint ventures Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises JV subsidiary with HASCO (SAIC group) (100% Rheinmetall Automotive) Castings (KSHA) Aftermarket Pierburg Large-bore pistons Pumps (PMP Ch.) Pistons (KSSP) Castings (KPSNC) Pumps (PHP) 2014 1997 2001 2012 2008 2009 2013 2012 Engine blocks and Pistons Engine blocks, cylinder Electrical and Spare parts EGR modules and electric Large-bore pistons Electrical and structural body parts heads and structural mechanical pumps throttle bodies mechanical pumps body parts Germany/ China China China Europe Sales China in €m 871 934 972 1,003 WFOEs 681 401 528 JVs (100%) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EBIT China in €m 76 79 71 WFOEs 53 53 30 37 JVs (100%) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 KSHA: KS Huayu Alutech GmbH, Neckarsulm KPSNC: Kolbenschmidt Pierburg Shanghai Nonferrous Components Co., Ltd., Shanghai PMP: Pierburg Mikuni Pump Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Shanghai KSSP: Kolbenschmidt Shanghai Piston Co., Ltd., Shanghai PHP: Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 42 HIGHLIGHTS CHINA Partner of local big players SAIC and HASCO Biggest casting capacities in China - technology leader Regulation (China 6) - provides substantial growth potential for mechatronics division Strong demand for NEV products China Story on track: product pipeline supports growth ambitions 43 Defence - at the beginning of a "super cycle" 44 Rheinmetall Defence TOP PRODUCTS PER DIVISION. WEAPON AND ELECTRONIC AMMUNITION SOLUTIONS MID & LARGE CALIBER AMMO MISSION EQUIPMENT MID & LARGE CALIBER WEAPONS AIR DEFENCE & RADAR SYSTEMS PROTECTION SYSTEMS Simulation & Training - ACTIVE - PASSIVE - SOFTKILL © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 VEHICLE SYSTEMS HX-FAMILY LOGISTIC VEHICLES TACTICAL VEHICLES Medium wheeled Medium tracked Heavy tracked 45 Rheinmetall Defence DEFENCE IS A LEADING SUPPLIER WITH AN INCREASING INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE. Key Figures Sales: €3.2bn Op. result: €254m Op. margin: 7.9% R&D: €75m Capex: €101m Headcount: 10,948 All figures refer to FY 2018 Structure Weapon and Ammunition Weapon and Protection Ammunition Systems Propulsion Systems Electronic Solutions Air Defence & Mission Radar Systems Equipment Simulation and Technical Training Publications Vehicle Systems Logistic Vehicles Tactical Vehicles Sales by region Sales by division* RoW Germany Weapon and Aus/NZ 8% Ammunition 15% 34% 31% USMCA 4% 45% Asia / 20% 19% Vehicle 24% Electronic Middle East Systems Solutions Europe Order backlog by division Operating result by division* Weapon and Other Weapon and 23% Ammunition Vehicle Ammunition Systems 39% 44% 54% Vehicle 23% Electronic Electronic 17% Systems Solutions Solutions *unconsolidated © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 46 Home Market UK Joint venture - Strengthening the position in UK EXPANSION OF PRODUCT PORTFOLIO Current  BAE UK business  Armoured engineering vehicles and bridge-laying tanks +  AS 90 self-propelled artillery system  Force protection components  Services 7.500 MAN vehicles under service Future Boxer Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (MIV) 500 vehicles @ €1.3bn Challenger 2 Life Extension Program  potential order size €800-1.2bn

potential order size €800-1.2bn Next generation of battle tanks SALES 2020e: € ~200m Rheinmetall Defence Home market Australia Successful establishment of a new home market Military Trucks JV Rheinmetall NIOA Munition Simulation  Land 121 35 / 5B (2013/2018)  51% Rheinmetall (2017)  Simulation / Training for M1A1  EUR 2bn  Land 17: 155mm Munition: EUR 350m Fighting Vehicles Technology Major Munition Framework Contract: EUR 60m

NEW Facility in Queensland Boxer / Lance Lynx  Land 400 Phase 2 (2019)  Land 400 Phase 3 (2022/2023)  EUR 2.1bn  EUR 5.6bn JV Supashock  Down selected MilVehCoE  49% Rheinmetall (2017) Military Vehicle Center of Exellence  "Brain-Trust"  Military Trucks  Combat Vehicles SALES 2020e: € ~330m  Fleet-Service © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 48 Rheinmetall Defence German defence budget investive expenses and Rheinmetall-share in €m 8.263 6.011 6.063 5.327 5.419 5.025 Rheinmetall avg. 20%-25% share Rheinmetall avg. 10%-15% share 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021* 2022* © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 49 Rheinmetall Defence German Defence NATO commitment key driver for German demand Lead role in Very High Readiness Joint Task Force ( VJTF) Bundeswehr '19 '23 '27 '31 '32+ 2016 white paper VJTF´19 VJTF´23 1x Division 3x Division 3x Division 04/2018 (1 Brigade) (3x Brigade) (8x Brigade) (10x Brigade) Concept Bundeswehr ~2.200 ~9.000 ~30.000 09/2018 vehicles vehicles vehicles Capability profile 100% equipment and digitization © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 50 Rheinmetall Defence German Defence Drivers behind budget increase "Turnarounds" in Germany Personnel:

Mid-term return to 220,000 soldiers

Mid-term return to 220,000 soldiers Material:

100% equipment level and additional division

100% equipment level and additional division Finance:

Increase of defence budget 54% from 2018 to 2024 Enhanced future profile Anchor army for smaller neighbor armies

Leading role in "enhanced Forward Presence" in

Lithuania

Lithuania Framework nation in "Very High Readiness Joint Task

Force as of 2019

Force as of 2019 Currently 14 international mandates © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 Framework nation concept triggers standardization of equipment Army 4.0: Rheinmetall integrates components to systems 51 Rheinmetall Defence German Defence Additional structural demand of German army under discussion Vehicles - mid-to-long term potential Fox (400 vehicles) Boxer (300-400 vehicles) Trucks (> 10.000 vehicles) Puma (~250 vehicles) Equipment and ammunition - multi billion programs NNBS (Short range air defence) TLVS (Tactical air defence) D-LBO (> €5 bn net) (MoTaKo) Ammunition (~€2 bn net) © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 52 Rheinmetall Defence EUROPEAN DEFENCE. CURRENT OR EXPECTED TENDERS TACTICAL VEHICLES. UK MIV & Challenger upgrade Lt Pl Cz Sk H Slo Puma/Lynx Boxer Mixed Ru Bg Drivers for European vehicle programmes

Return to territorial and alliance defence Standardization of NATO equipment Modernization and upgrades

Estimate for European tactical vehicles demand (number of vehicles) Germany Rest of Europe Tracked ~250 >600 Wheeled 700-800 >900 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 53 Rheinmetall Defence European Defence Consolidation landscape 49.9% Kongsberg 50% Nammo Patria Saab Cobham BAE Systems Chemring Rheinmetall PL RO HUN CZ Governmental shareholding restricts room for cross-border consolidation

Big common armament programs could be catalysts for further consolidation Rheinmetall's approach:  JV partnerships with companies in different nations instead of "putting all eggs in one basket" KMW/Nexter Thales RUAG Oto Melara Aselsan  Sufficient organic growth potential, but suitable M&A transactions are possible <25% or not state-owned >25% state-owned Rheinmetall © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 54 Rheinmetall Defence Defence International Creation of new hubs in 2018 CANADA SKANDINAVIA EASTERN EUROPE New GREAT BRITAIN POLAND USA NETHERLANDS New MIDDLE EAST NORTH AFRICA ASIA SOUTH AFRICA AUSTRALIA 55 Rheinmetall Defence Innovations Demand-driven product development and targeted cooperations New logistical platforms New tactical platforms New business models Groundbreaking sub-systems Innovative weapon and ammunition New cooperations with Digitized command and reconnaissance Sikorsky, Raytheon © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 56 GROUP APPENDIX © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 57 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Group 2014 - 2018: Key figures (as reported) in €m 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Balance sheet Total assets 5,271 5,730 6,150 6,101 6,759 Shareholder's equity 1,197 1,562 1,781 1,870 2,172 Equity ratio (in %) 22.7 27.3 29.0 30.7 32.1 Pension liabilities 1121 1,128 1,186 1,080 972 Net financial debt -330 -81 19 230 -31 Net gearing (in %) 27.6 5.2 -1.1 -12.3 1.4 Income statement Sales 4,688 5,183 5,602 5,896 6,148 Operating result 160 287 353 400 492 Operating margin (in %) 3.4 5.5 6.3 6.8 8.0 EBITDA 299 490 581 626 836 EBIT 102 287 353 385 518 EBIT margin (in %) 2.2 5.5 6.3 6.5 8.4 EBT 22 221 299 346 485 Net income 21 160 215 252 354 Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.47 3.88 4.69 5.24 7.10 Dividend per share (in EUR) 0.3 1.1 1.45 1.70 2.10 ROCE (in %) 3.9 10.1 12.3 13.8 17.1 Cash flow statement Free cash flow from operations -182 29 161 276 -35 Headcount Employees (Dec 31) according to 20,166 20,676 20,993 21,610 22,899 capacity © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 58 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Segments 2014 - 2018 Key figures AUTOMOTIVE DEFENCE 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 in €m 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2,466 2,621 2,670 2,922 2,889 Order intake 2,812 2,693 3,050 2,963 5,565 416 445 459 520 478 Order backlog (Dec. 31) 6,516 6,422 6,656 6,416 8,577 2,448 2,592 2,656 2,861 2,930 Sales 2,240 2,591 2,946 3,036 3,221 184 216 223 248.8 262 Operating result -9 90 147 174 254 7.5 8.3 8.4 8.7 8.9 Operating margin (in %) -0.4 3.5 5.0 5.7 7.9 295 332 356 366.8 420 EBITDA 17 175 239 268 403 184 216 223 227 265 EBIT -67 90 147 172 247 7.5 8.3 8.4 7.9 9.0 EBIT margin (in %) -3 3.5 5.0 5.7 7.7 158 167 149 154 161 Capex 76 96 95 89 87 34 96 105 106 26 OFCF -132 -38 103 238 -29 10,830 10,934 10,820 11,166 11,710 Employees (Dec 31) according to capacity 9,184 9,581 10,002 10,251 10,948 1,322 1,450 1,527 1,621 1,664 Mechatronics Sales Weapon & 977 881 1,112 1,175 1,056 96 119 142 176 171 EBIT Ammunition -4 74 108 117 121 7.3 8.1 9.3 10.9 10.3 EBIT margin -0.4 8.4 9.7 10.0 11.5 934 952 921 968 989 Hardparts Sales Electronic 705 759 745 691 839 72 73 62 60 65 EBIT Solutions -53 26 25 20 47 7.7 7.7 6.7 6.2 6.6 EBIT margin -7.5 3.4 3.4 2.9 5.6 269 285 305 359 367 Aftermarket Sales Vehicle 667 1,195 1,392 1,480 1,568 26 27 27 33 36 EBIT Systems -9 3 29 53.2 108 9.7 9.5 8.9 9.2 9.8 EBIT margin -1.4 0.3 2.1 3.6 6.9 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 59 Rheinmetall technologies as an answer to current threats and challenges ONE RHEINMETALL AUTOMATION NEXT SENSORS DIGITIZATION E-MOBILITY NEW PRODUCTS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE 60 Rheinmetall Group Our capital allocation policy is geared towards further growth Funding of growth (organic and M&A) 9.4% Dividend to shareholders (Payout ratio 30-35%) level (target level Improvement of pension funding via CTA 50-60%) © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 61 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Select key data: outlook 2019 Rheinmetall Group In % (Previous Year) Holding cost ~€25-30m (€24m) Comparable level AutomotiveDefence Capex 5.5-6% (5.5%) 3.5-4.5%(3.1%) (w/o IFRS 16) ~5.5% (5.3% 3-3.5% (4.8% Tax rate (27%) D&A reported, reported, scheduled 5.2%) scheduled 3.7%) Interest result ~-€40m(-€33m) © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 R&D 5-6% (5.4%) 2-2.5% (2.3%) (self-funded) 62 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Debt Typical seasonal increase of net debt amplified by M&A payout  Net financial debt  Debt composition and maturity profile in €m at quarter-end in €m Ʃ 1,055 162 Commercial Papers Other & 183 Leasing -31 161 Bank loans 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025ff. -171 300 Promissory 53 28 25 -387 notes 73 -514 122 -660 250 EIB loan* 30.09.2018 31.12.2018 31.03.2019 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 250 Q3/ 2019 *€250 m EIB loan (0.962% coupon) maturing in August 2023 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 63 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group More than 100 production sites and offices on all continents Defence Germany UK USA Netherlands Norway Sites Canada Switzerland Sweden South Mexico Austria Poland Africa Italy USA Mexico Germany Automotive France Spain Brazil Italy Czech Republic Sites Malta Turkey Romania UK © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 Russia Singapore Saudi Arabia Malaysia UAE Australia Japan China India 64 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Continuing ROCE improvement ROCE in % 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% -5% Pre-tax WACC (2017): 19.0% 18.8% 17,1% 20,2% 18,7% 16.7% 13,4% 10.5% Group 15,9% 12.3% 10.6% 10.7% 11,8% 9.8% 4.7% 3.9% 6.1% 0.3% -4.6% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Group Defence Automotive © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 65 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Board remuneration based on three building blocks Annual target salary (100%) Fixum (60%) Performance-related variable remuneration (40%)  Twelve equal portions of monthly  Short term incentive payments Fringe benefits: • KPI: EBT, ROCE (each 50%) • Pension insurance (or comparable) • Reference: Budget • Company car • Range: 0 - 200% • Escalators: 0% - <70% - < 110% 0% linear to max. 200% • Payout: cash Long-term incentive KPI: Average adjusted EBT of the last three years (EBT capped at €300m)

Payout: In shares and cash* with 4 year lock-up period *for related tax payments © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 66 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group ESG High importance for Rheinmetall  Environment Reduction of the ecological footprint

Decrease of energy needed Selective use of raw materials

"Road to 95" and E-mobility

E-mobility Our products increase fuel efficiency New e-bike,e-motor and battery pack

Support of conservation

Transformation of the former production site in Düsseldorf  Social Clear statement against cluster munition

Promoting education and training

Support of gender diversity

Women in management

Workforce

Integration of refugees via apprenticeships Support of employee families

 Governance Transparency towards customer, investors and other stakeholder

Non-compliant business behavior is unacceptable

business behavior is unacceptable Zero tolerance of corruption and fraud

Central Compliance Management System

Employee awareness initiative

© Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 67 Next events and IR contacts  Next Events Berenberg Conference, Pennyhill 3 December 2019 Goldman Sachs Conference, London 4 December 2019 Oddo BHF Conference, Lyon 9 January 2020 Commerzbank GIS, New York 13-15 January 2020 Baader Heleva, Toronto 16 January 2020 Kepler Cheuvreux GCC, Frankfurt 20-22 January 2020 Lampe Conference, London 30 January 2020 FY Earnings release 18 March 2020 Quick link to documents Corporate Presentation Interim Reports © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 IR Contacts Dirk Winkels Head of IR Tel: +49-211473-4749 Email: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com René Weinberg Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49-211473-4759 Email: rene.weinberg@rheinmetall.com Rosalinde Schulte Investor Relations Assistant Tel: +49-211 473-4718 Email: rosalinde.schulte@rheinmetall.com Annual Reports 68 Disclaimer This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Rheinmetall's financial condition, results of operations and businesses and certain of Rheinmetall's plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Rheinmetall's management with respect to future events. In particular, such forward-looking statements include the financial guidance contained in the outlook for 2019. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipates", "aims", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans" or "targets". By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, such factors may have a material adverse effect on the costs and revenue development of Rheinmetall. Further, the economic downturn in Rheinmetall's markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on Rheinmetall's business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. The factors that could affect Rheinmetall's future financial results are discussed more fully in Rheinmetall's most recent annual and quarterly reports which can be found on its website at www.rheinmetall.com. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Rheinmetall or any group company of Rheinmetall or any persons acting on their behalf contained in or made in connection with this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by factors of the kind referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this presentation will be realized. Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Rheinmetall does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation o do so. This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in Rheinmetall AG or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries. © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 69 Attachments Original document

