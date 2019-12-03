Rheinmetall : Corporate Presentation, December 2019
Rheinmetall Group Corporate Presentation
Rheinmetall Group
RHEINMETALL GROUP STRUCTURE.
Group performance indicator
Grow sales
~8% op.
around 8%
margin
Targeted 2-4%
30-35%
Cash on sales
payout ratio
Strategy roadmap
Organic
International
growth
expansion
Leading by
Targeted
innovations
acquisitions
AUTOMOTIVE Our heart beats for your engine
2018
DEFENCE Force protection is our mission
Op. margin
€2,930m
48%
Sales
52%
€3,221m
Op. margin
8.9%
€265m
53%
Oper. Result
47%
€247m
7.9%
*€478m
Order backlog
€8,577m
11,710
51%
Headcount**
49%
10,948
* Short-term;
**Headcount at capacities;
2
Rheinmetall Group
Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights
Weak Automotive compensated by Defence performance
Order backlog Sales Operating result EPS
oFCF
€9.2bn
€1.5bn
€99 m
€1.33
-€127 m
-1%
+2%*
+1%
-26%
-10%
Order backlog on high level
Organic sales at constant exchange rates grew +2.5%* (reported 5.0%) to €1.5bn
Operating result stable with significant shift between the segments
EPS decline of 26% to €1.33 after PY €1.80 (including €0.47 real estate gain)
Operating FCF down €11m yoy to -€127m including €15 m CTA funding
FY Guidance specified
3
Rheinmetall Group
Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights
Operational improvement of sales and operating result
Sales
Operating result in €m
in €m
Operating margin
in %
+5.0%
+1.0%
1,481
1
-2
99
23
98
2
13
1,411
34
+2.2 %
+1.3%
-2.5%
+2.5 %
+0.9%
+1.6%
6.9%
6.7%
Q3
Operational
FX
M&A
Q3
Q3
Operational
FX
M&A
Q3
2018
2019
2018
2019
in €
-26.1%
1,80
0%
1,33
1,33
Q3
Q3
reported EPS
2018
2019
adjusted EPS
4
Rheinmetall Group
Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights
Operating Free Cash Flow improved operationally
Operating free cash flow bridge
in €m
EAT operationally improved, but compares to a PY including €30m real estate gain
CTA funding of €15 m included in Pensions
Strong support from working capital optimization in Automotive
-16
Q3
EAT
D/A
Delta
Delta WC
Others
Capex
Q3
2018
Pensions
2019
5
Rheinmetall Group
Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights
Financial KPI impacted by M&A transactions and pension topic
Net financial debt
Net gearing
in €m
Net debt in % of total equity
+31.8pp
33.2
-31
1,4
-660
31.12.2018
30.09.2019
31.12.2018
30.09.2019
Equity bridge
in €m and equity margin in %
2.172
170
-153
1.990
-92
-107
Incl.:
Incl.:
32.1%
Actuarial changes
-192
RMMV-
27.9%
FX effects
+36
transaction -111
01.01.2019
EAT
OCI
Dividend
other
30.09.2019
6
Rheinmetall Automotive
Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive
Non-LV business and absence of equipment sales burdened the quarter
Quarterly sales and margin development
Comments on quarterly performance
In €m and %
708
731
714
727
659
9,4
8,5
7,3
6,5
6,9
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Sales decline of -6.9%(FX-adjusted-8.5%)
LV sales were down 3.4%, in line with Global LV production of -3.2%*
Non-recurring China equipment sales and weak non-LV business created pressure on sales
Low visibility until year's end remains the key issue
OFCF benefited from improved working capital management
In €m
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
∆
YTD 2018
YTD 2019
∆
Sales
708
659
-6.9%
2,199
2,099
-4.6%
Operating result
60
43
-28.3%
193
144
-25.4%
Operating margin in %
8.5%
6.5%
-200 bp
8.8%
6.9%
-190 bp
Operating Free Cash Flow
-2
6
400.0%
-16
-8
50.0%
Operating FCF / Sales
-0.3%
0.9%
120 bp
-0.7%
-0.4%
30 bp
*IHS Markit: 5 November 2019
8
Rheinmetall Automotive
Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive
Negative business development in all divisions and end markets
in €m
-6.9%
708
659
387
-7.5%
358
251
-9.2%
228
92
0.0%
92
-22
-20
Q3 18
Q3 19
Operating result Automotive
in €m
Margin
Margin
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
-28.3%
8.5%
60
6.5%
9.8%
38
43
-28.9%
27
7.4%
6.0%
15
-60.0%
6
2.8%
9.8%
9
0.0%
9
9.2%
-2
1
Q3 18
Q3 19
Mechatronics
Slow LV endmarkets
R&D for e-mobility
Hardparts
Underlying business flat y-o-y, equipment sale already in Q2 '19
Operational issues at CZ plant persisted
Aftermarket
•Stable results in weak markets
Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket Consolidation/Others
Rheinmetall Automotive
Q3 2019 China Total Management View
Strong sales growth against the market trend
12
299
247
33
7
+13.4%
+2.8%
4.9%
265
214
Strong operation sales growth of 21% due to successful
33
34
ramp ups, supported by M&A versus a contracting
China LV production of -5.5% (YTD -10.6%)*
Q3 2018
operational
FX
M&A
Q3 2019
EBIT
JV
EBIT increased by 15.5% to €20m, but margin declined
+15.5%
WFOE
slightly from 7.0% to 6.7% due to adverse portfolio
in €m
effects and ramp up cost for new products
20
17
0
1
2
15
+10.7%
+3.4%
+1.4%
20
2
0
Including 100% figures of 50/50 JV, consolidated at equity
Q3 2018 operational
FX
M&A
Q3 2019
*IHS Markit: 5 November 2019
10
Rheinmetall Automotive
Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive
All end markets under pressure
Sales split LV / Non-LV
Sales split Non-LV
in €m / in %
in €m / in %
-6.9%
708
659
161
-4.0%
154
247
237
LV:
LV:
461
246
422
101
96
239
54
29
21
21
247
237
92
92
33
28
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Delta
absolute
in %
Diesel
-7
-4.3%
-3.4%
-7
-2.8%
Gasoline
other LV**
-25
-46.5%
LV Business
-39
-8.4%
Truck
-5
-4.6%
-4.1%
Large Bore
0
+1.9%
Aftermarket
0
0%
Other*
-5
-15.2%
Non-LV Business
-10
-4.0%
Other: MIR, Industrie, Continuous casting
Including €20m equipment sales
11
Rheinmetall Automotive
Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive
Malware attack: Basic system environment reestablished, clean up continues
Malware attacked legal entities in the Automotive domain in the US, Mexico and Brazil
No infection of Defence systems detected
Production could be generally maintained, except warehouse for Aftermarkets business
Internal and external IT support as well as several
governmental agencies involved
Limited topline effect due to successful set up of work- arounds
EBIT effect expected at around €6-8m in Q4 2019 Higher logistic expenses
Consultant fees
Malware attack
12
12
Rheinmetall Automotive
IHS revised 2019 LV volumes repeatedly and provides weak outlook
IHS swings almost 8% within last 12 months
+2.0%
Oct
Nov Dec
Jan
Feb Mrc Apr May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
2018
2019
-5.8%
IHS Mid-term outlook with growth on low level
?
+2.3% CAGR
-6.7%
102
-5.8%
100
97
95
94
94
92
89
89
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Latest industry comments are very cautious short to mid-term!
13
Rheinmetall Automotive
Automotive impacted by special effects beyond market deterioration
Sales bridge
Operating result
in €m
in €m and %
731
69
9.4%
'19 Q3
level
~5%
Q4 2018
Market
GM Strike
Negative
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Market
GM
Ramp
Malware
Q4 2019
decline
Ramp effect
effect
14
Rheinmetall Automotive
2019 reports biggest market decline post the financial crisis
Avg. cycle margin ~7.5%
Operating margins
-2.5%
7.0%
8.4%
8.9%
~6.5%
5-7%
~8%
2009
2013
2016
2018
2019
2020/21
2024/25
Market
Financial crisis
market decline
-12.2%
Growth in CAGR
6.4%
-1.0%
-5.8%
2.3%
Market trend
Recovery
Growth
Decline
Flat
Slow growth
IHS November 2019
15
Rheinmetall Automotive
Early installation of self help in 2018 successful
Self help measures to protect the margin
Efficiency
General cost reduction programs
Eliminate quality issues
Prioritization of R&D projects
Reduction of external R&D
But: Pedelec R&D affects P&L 2020 with €12-15m
Reduction of leased workers (-40% per 10/2019)
Reduction of time accounts and weekly working hours from 40-35
Reduction of direct personnel cost (short-time work at 3 sites)
Normal fluctuation (-1.6%) and recruitment stop
16
Defence
17
Rheinmetall Defence
Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence
Defence delivered as promised
Quarterly sales and margin development
In €m and %
1.255
703
14,3
746
823
629
7,8
6,3
1,4
8,1
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
In €m
Order intake
Sales
Operating result
Operating margin in %
Operating Free Cash Flow
Operating FCF / Sales
Comments on quarterly performance
Order intake of € 1.136m solid, including new VJTF orders
Sales growth of 17.1% (FX adjusted 13.4%) driven by ES and VS and including €23m M&A effect
Margin rose by 150 bp to 7.8%
OFCF basically stable
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
∆
YTD 2018
YTD 2019
∆
3,044
1,136
-62.7%
4,471
2,201
-50.8%
703
823
17.1%
1,966
2,198
11.8%
44
64
45.5%
75
134
78.7%
6.3%
7.8%
150 bp
3.8%
6.1%
220 bp
-98
-104
-6
-508
-328
180
-13.9%
-12.6%
130 bp
-25.8%
-14.9%
1,090 bp
18
Rheinmetall Defence
Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence
Double digit growth of operating result
in €m
+17.1%
823
703
196
196
+0.0%
216
170
+27.1%
395
461
+16.7%
-58
-50
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
in €m
Margin
+45.5%
Margin
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
6.3%
64
7.8%
10
5.3%
44
5.1%
10
20
9.3%
4.7%
8
7.6%
30
35
7.6%
-4
-1
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Weapon and Ammunition
Sales held back by missing export approvals
Electronic Solutions
Solid execution in all BU
Restructuring supportive
Vehicle Systems
High order execution
Stable margin
Weapon & Ammunition Electronic Solutions Vehicle Systems Consolidation
19
Rheinmetall Defence
Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence
Robust order intake comparing to extraordinary PY quarter
in €m
3,044
185
-63%
241
Incl.
1,137
Australian
2.808
253
orders of
~€2.5bn!
345
774
-190
-235
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
Weapon and Ammunition
Electronic Solutions
Vehicle Systems
Consolidation
in €bn change in %
8.8
8.7
~1.2
~2.3
~5.2
30.9.18
30.9.19
Q4 2019E
2020E
2021E ff.
Rheinmetall Defence
New record year ahead for Defence
Defence sales and operating margin in €m and %
15
+9% sales
growth
3.221
10
~9.5% 7.9%
5
0
2018
2019e
Sales Margin
4.000
3.000
2.000
1.000
0
Growth across all three divisions
Margin improvement continues
Project pipeline is filled and diversified
Prepare for solid program execution
21
Rheinmetall Defence
Promising super cycle pipeline
USA
:
Ammunition
Fuzes
OMGV
Green: booked business / black: potential
UK
:
Sweden
MIV Boxer
Trucks
Challenger
France:
MGCS
Germany
:
Trucks
IDZ
VJTFPuma
80 Leopards 3. Boxer lot 2. Puma lot 2. IDZ lot Fox Boxer variants TEN (D-LBO) Indirect fire Ammunition
MGCS
Lithuania
:
Boxer
Poland
:
Leopard
II
Hungaria:
Leopard
, Howitzer ,
IFV (wheeled/tracked)
Czech Re p:
IFV (tracked)
Slovakia:
IFV
Bulgaria:
IFV (wheeled)
Romania:
IFV (wheeled)
Slovenia:
APC (wheeled)
Australia
:
Land 17 1 C.2
Ammo
Land 121 3a, 5b
Trucks
Land 400 II
Boxer CRV
Land 400 III
Lynx
Simulation
M1
22
Rheinmetall Defence
Profitable growth lasts into the next decade
in %
Avg. cycle margin ~5.4%
Market
2010
2012
Annexation
2016
Crimea
2014
Market trend
Decline
Slow growth
7.9% ~9.5% >9% 9-10%
2021/22
2020
Super cycle intact
2019
Favorable book to bill ratio
2018 Increase of global
Steady top line growth
defence budgets
Margin improvements across
the divisions
Growth
23
Rheinmetall Group
Group margin guidance held stable
Sales
2018
2019e
Growth y/y in % at
Growth y/y in % at
constant FX
constant FX
GROUP
6.1
Slightly above 1
AUTOMOTIVE
4.2
Around -7
DEFENCE
7.9
Around 9
Operational growth at constant FX
Operating margin
2018
2019e
in %
in %
8.9
Around
6.5
24
Rheinmetall Group
Sales growth and earnings improvement targeted
Mid-term
Mid-term
Sales growth
Operating margin
Short-term setback to 5-7%
Flat to slow growth
(incl. Pedelec -€12-15m in 2020); mid-term recovery to around 8%
Operational growth at constant FX
25
Automotive - Focus on innovation
Rheinmetall Automotive
AUTOMOTIVE WITH LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND MARKET POSITIONS.
Structure
Key Figures
Sales:
€2.9bn
Hardparts
Op. result:
€262m
Pistons
Op. margin:
8.9%
Bearings
R&D:
€157m
Mechatronics
Capex:
€161m
Pump Technology
Headcount:
11.710
Solenoid Valves
Actuators
Aftermarket
All figures refer to FY 2018
Large-bore Pistons
Castings
Automotive
Emission Systems
Commercial Diesel
Systems
Sales by region
Sales by division*
Asia
1%
RoW
Aftermarket
Hardparts
17%
12%
33%
USMCA
16%
45%
Europe
Germany
21%
w/o
55%
Germany
Mechatronics
Sales by customer
Operating result by division*
Other
>10% Ford,
Aftermarket
Hardparts
22%
VW
13%
26%
2-5% DAF,
41%
5-10%
Volvo, PSA,
Renault/
BMW,
23
Nissan,
Cummins,
14%
%
GM, FCA,
64%
CAT/Perkins
Daimler
Mechatronics
*unconsolidated
27
Europe
Asia ex.
-1%
0%
China
USMCA
18,6
17,9
18,2
27,3
25,8
27,0
0%
China
17,0
16,7
16,3
0%
World
26,6
24,3
27,0
2018
2019e
2022e
2018
2019e
2022e
0%
2018
2019e
2022e
94,2
94,2
88,8
OTHERS
2018
2019e
2022e
+3%
4,7
4,6
5,3
2018
2019e
2022e
2018
2019e
2022e
Market trends
The growth drivers of Mechatronics remain strong
3+
NT
Efficiency
Emission
Electrification
Outside
E
(CO
2 Reduction)
(Reduction)
powertrain
The innovation pipeline for all three trends is packed!
Rheinmetall Automotive
MECHATRONICS
EXHAUST CONTROL
FUEL TANK ISOLATION
THERMAL
HRB
VACUUM PUMPS
MANAGEMENT
eCATHODE VALVE
VALVE
VALVE GEN. 3
EGR MODULE
SC AIR SYSTEM
eWastegate
ELECTRICAL COOLANT
GASOLINE EGR
HIGH-VOLTAGE
eCC
E-MOTOR COOLING
PUMP
COOLANT PUMP
Actuator
TURBO ACTUATOR VTG
EVAP
ELEC. BYPASS VALVE MULTI PURPOSE VALVE ELECTRICAL OIL PUMPS
CONTACTORS
THERMO MODULE FUEL CELL CONTROL VALVE
ENGINE BEARINGS
25% Share Carbon TT
NON-ENGINE
STEEL PISTONS
ALU PISTONS
STRUCTURAL PARTS
E-Motor HOUSING
POLYMER BEARINGS
ENGINE BLOCKS
BATTERY BOXES
ICE
EV / FUEL CELL
30
ELECTRIFICATION
at Rheinmetall Automotive
Life time
order value of €1bn booked*
* Rheinmetall Automotive and Joint Ventures, incl. BEV and Hybrid
Rheinmetall Automotive
Favorable increase of book to bill ratio due to rising order intake
4.000
1.5x
1.5x
1.5x
1.7x
2.0x
Book to bill
3.000
Sales
ratio
Order intake
2.000
1.000
>50% of order
intake for
new business
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
9m 2019
32
Innovative products for a variety of applications
High
El. Vapor
El. Climate
El. Cooling
High Voltage
Multi Purpose
Compact Door
Voltage
Pump
Compressor
Pumps
Recirculation
Valve
Actuator
Contactor
Blower
Estimated
>€0.6bn
€700m
> €2.5bn
>€1.5bn
>4m vehicles
Market
until 2026
potential
Examples
in 2025
33
Development cost of € ~30m until 2022
CAGR 2018-30:
+10%
Start of
9,0
8,0
8,5
Production
7,4
6,4
6,9
5,4
5,9
4,4
4,9
3,8
2,9
3,3
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
34
From internal innovations project to market entry
One Rheinmetall
Design make
Production
award for Pedelec
over
setup
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Total Development cost ~€30m
First market
Presentation at
Start of
presentation at
Eurobike
production
Eurobike
Customer
acquisition
-€12-15m
in 2020
Group R&D expenses
Division R&D expenses
Rheinmetall Automotive
Drivers for growth
Rising global fleet and regulatory restrictions are supporting our growth
Light vehicle production grows
million vehicles per year
+1%
ICE
130
HEV
95
94
106
113
2018 2020 2025 2030 2040
million vehicles per year
8.7
10.1
7.4
5.8
4.5
3.2
1.7
2.2
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
IHS 07/2019 and company
estimates
Emission thresholds decrease
CO
2
NO
x
in g/km
in mg/km
-24%
-56%
125
180
95
80
95g =
4.1l Gasoline or
3.6l Diesel
Stricter emission testing
WLTP
Mainly EU!
Stricter testing
sets the
benchmark
even higher!
RDE
36
Rheinmetall Automotive
Efficiency
CO
2 - reduction with Automotive products - gasoline engine vehicle
130 g
95 g
CO
2/km
CO
2/km
2015
2020
Reference model
1.4L 4-cylinder
TC DI gasoline engine (115kW) Approx. 138 g CO
2/km in NEDC
-2g CO
2/km
-7 g CO
2/km
-2 g CO
2/km
Lightweight
design parts
Electr.
-3 g CO
2/km
EGR system
-3 g CO
2/km
Variable valve train
-1 g CO
2/km
Electr. control
Tribology system
valve and variable
coolant pump
Variable oil pump
Rheinmetall Automotive products
37
Rheinmetall Automotive
TRUCK product portfolio
for truck compressors
Permaglide bearings
Main coolant
and truck hydraulics
pumps
Aluminum pistons
Auxiliary
coolant pumps
Steel pistons
Electrical oil pumps
Piston rings
Cooperation with
Riken
Bushings for
injection pumps
Main-bearings
Connecting rod bearings
Coolant
Bearings for seat adjustments and doors
valves
Variable Valve Control
EGR cooler modules
and mixer modules
Exhaust gas flaps
Dual poppet valves
Hydraulic valves
EGR reed valves
Electrical
Pressure
High
Cylinder
bypass
regulating
performance
valves
valves
actuators
bore coating
© Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019
Rheinmetall Automotive
Diversification
Increasing portfolio for non-LV applications
Trucks
Large bore pistons
Bearings &
Aftermarket
continuous casting
Diverse portfolio for
E.g. ship and locomotive
Sanitary application
Global supply of spare parts
truck applications
pistons
© Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019
Rheinmetall Automotive
Sales development by Division in €m
CAGR +10%
Mechatronics
Hardparts
Aftermarket
Sales development by legal structure in €m
WFOE
Joint Venture 100% share
2016
2017
2018
2019e
40
Rheinmetall Automotive
CHINA
Motorservice
EA211 pistons
Heat sinks and shield covers
China
Build up of
Logistic Centre
2018
2019
2020
Diverse
Divert-air
Electrical
Electrical
Heavy-duty
Heavy-duty
valve
vapor pump
vacuum
Back pressure
Exhaust gas
pump
valve
recirculation
valve
EA888 pistons
2021
Variable
Variable oil
oil
pump front
pump
cover
41
Rheinmetall Automotive
Automotive in China
50/50 joint ventures
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises
JV subsidiary
with HASCO (SAIC group)
(100% Rheinmetall Automotive)
Castings (KSHA)
Aftermarket
Pierburg
Large-bore pistons
Pumps (PMP Ch.)
Pistons (KSSP)
Castings (KPSNC)
Pumps (PHP)
2014
1997
2001
2012
2008
2009
2013
2012
Engine blocks and
Pistons
Engine blocks, cylinder
Electrical and
Spare parts
EGR modules and electric
Large-bore pistons
Electrical and
structural body parts
heads and structural
mechanical pumps
throttle bodies
mechanical pumps
body parts
Germany/
China
China
China
Europe
Sales China
in €m
871
934
972
1,003
WFOEs
681
401
528
JVs (100%)
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
EBIT China
in €m
76
79
71
WFOEs
53
53
30
37
JVs (100%)
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
KSHA: KS Huayu Alutech GmbH, Neckarsulm
KPSNC:
Kolbenschmidt Pierburg Shanghai Nonferrous Components Co., Ltd., Shanghai
PMP: Pierburg Mikuni Pump Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Shanghai
KSSP: Kolbenschmidt Shanghai Piston Co., Ltd., Shanghai
PHP:
Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai
42
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINA
Partner of local big players SAIC and HASCO
Biggest casting capacities in China - technology leader
Regulation (China 6) - provides substantial growth potential for mechatronics division
Strong demand for NEV products
China Story on track: product pipeline supports growth ambitions
43
Defence - at the beginning of a "super cycle"
Rheinmetall Defence
TOP PRODUCTS
PER DIVISION.
WEAPON AND
ELECTRONIC
AMMUNITION
SOLUTIONS
MID & LARGE CALIBER AMMO
MISSION EQUIPMENT
MID & LARGE CALIBER WEAPONS
AIR DEFENCE & RADAR SYSTEMS
PROTECTION SYSTEMS
Simulation & Training
- ACTIVE
- PASSIVE
- SOFTKILL
VEHICLE
SYSTEMS HX-FAMILY
LOGISTIC VEHICLES
TACTICAL VEHICLES
Medium wheeled
Medium tracked
Heavy tracked
45
Rheinmetall Defence
DEFENCE IS A LEADING SUPPLIER
WITH AN INCREASING INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE.
Key Figures
Sales: €3.2bn
Op. margin: 7.9%
R&D: €75m
Capex: €101m
Headcount: 10,948
All figures refer to FY 2018
Structure
Weapon and Ammunition
Weapon and
Protection
Ammunition
Systems
Propulsion
Systems
Electronic Solutions
Air Defence &
Mission
Radar Systems
Equipment
Simulation and
Technical
Training
Publications
Vehicle Systems
Logistic Vehicles
Tactical Vehicles
Sales by region
Sales by division*
RoW
Germany
Weapon and
Aus/NZ
8%
Ammunition
15%
34%
31%
USMCA
4%
45%
Asia /
20%
19%
Vehicle
24%
Electronic
Middle East
Systems
Solutions
Europe
Order backlog by division
Operating result by division*
Weapon and
Other
Weapon and
23%
Ammunition
Vehicle
Ammunition
Systems
39%
44%
54%
Vehicle
23%
Electronic
Electronic
17%
Systems
Solutions
Solutions
*unconsolidated
Home Market UK
Joint venture - Strengthening the position in UK
EXPANSION OF PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
Current
BAE UK business
Armoured engineering vehicles and
bridge-laying tanks
+
AS 90 self-propelled artillery system Force protection components
Services
7.500 MAN vehicles under service
Future
Boxer Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (MIV)
500 vehicles @ €1.3bn
Challenger 2 Life Extension Program potential order size €800-1.2bn
Next generation of battle tanks
Rheinmetall Defence
Home market Australia
Successful establishment of a new home market
Military Trucks
JV Rheinmetall NIOA Munition
Simulation
Land 121 35 / 5B (2013/2018)
51% Rheinmetall (2017)
Simulation / Training for M1A1
EUR 2bn
Land 17: 155mm Munition: EUR 350m
Fighting Vehicles Technology
Major Munition Framework Contract: EUR 60m
NEW Facility in Queensland
Boxer / Lance
Lynx
Land 400 Phase 2 (2019)
Land 400 Phase 3 (2022/2023)
EUR 2.1bn
EUR 5.6bn
JV Supashock
Down selected
MilVehCoE
49% Rheinmetall (2017)
Military Vehicle Center of Exellence
"Brain-Trust"
Military Trucks
Combat Vehicles
SALES 2020e:
€ ~330m
Fleet-Service
48
Rheinmetall Defence
German defence budget investive expenses and Rheinmetall-share
6.011 6.063
Rheinmetall avg. 20%-25% share
Rheinmetall avg. 10%-15% share
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020*
2021*
2022*
49
Rheinmetall Defence
German Defence
NATO commitment key driver for German demand
Lead role in Very High Readiness Joint Task Force ( VJTF)
Bundeswehr
'19
'23
'27
'31
'32+
2016
white paper
VJTF´19
VJTF´23
1x Division
3x Division
3x Division
04/2018
(1 Brigade)
(3x Brigade)
(8x Brigade)
(10x Brigade)
Concept
Bundeswehr
~2.200
~9.000
~30.000
09/2018
vehicles
vehicles
vehicles
Capability
profile
100% equipment and digitization
50
Rheinmetall Defence
German Defence
Drivers behind budget increase
"Turnarounds" in Germany
Personnel:
Mid-term return to 220,000 soldiers
Material:
100% equipment level and additional division
Finance:
Increase of defence budget 54% from 2018 to 2024
Enhanced future profile
Anchor army for smaller neighbor armies
Leading role in "enhanced Forward Presence" in
Lithuania
Framework nation in "Very High Readiness Joint Task
Force as of 2019
Currently 14 international mandates
Framework nation concept triggers standardization of equipment
Army 4.0: Rheinmetall integrates components to systems
51
Rheinmetall Defence
German Defence
Additional structural demand of German army under discussion
Vehicles - mid-to-long term potential
Fox (400 vehicles)
Boxer (300-400 vehicles)
Trucks (> 10.000 vehicles)
Puma (~250 vehicles)
Equipment and ammunition - multi billion programs
NNBS (Short range air defence)
TLVS (Tactical air defence)
D-LBO (> €5 bn net) (MoTaKo)
Ammunition (~€2 bn net)
52
Rheinmetall Defence
EUROPEAN DEFENCE.
CURRENT OR EXPECTED TENDERS TACTICAL VEHICLES.
UK MIV &
Challenger upgrade
Lt
Pl
Cz
Sk
H
Slo
Puma/Lynx
Boxer
Mixed
Drivers for European vehicle programmes
Return to territorial and alliance defence
Standardization of NATO equipment
Modernization and upgrades
Estimate for European tactical vehicles demand
(number of vehicles)
Germany
Rest of Europe
Tracked
~250
>600
Wheeled
700-800
>900
53
Rheinmetall Defence
European Defence
Consolidation landscape
49.9%
Kongsberg
50%
Nammo Patria
Saab
Cobham
BAE Systems Chemring
Rheinmetall
PL
RO
HUN
CZ
Governmental shareholding restricts room for cross-border consolidation
Big common armament programs could be catalysts for further consolidation
Rheinmetall's approach:
JV partnerships with companies in different
nations instead of "putting all eggs in one
basket"
Thales RUAG
Oto Melara
Aselsan
Sufficient organic growth potential , but
suitable M&A transactions are possible
<25% or not state-owned >25% state-owned Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall Defence
Defence International
Creation of new hubs in 2018
CANADA
SKANDINAVIA
EASTERN EUROPE
New
GREAT BRITAIN
POLAND
USA
NETHERLANDS
New
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
ASIA
SOUTH AFRICA
AUSTRALIA
Rheinmetall Defence
Innovations
Demand-driven product development and targeted cooperations
New logistical platforms
New tactical platforms
New business models
Groundbreaking sub-systems
Innovative weapon and ammunition
New cooperations with
Digitized command and reconnaissance
Sikorsky, Raytheon
56
GROUP
APPENDIX
57
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
Group 2014 - 2018:
Key figures (as reported)
in €m
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Balance sheet
Total assets
5,271
5,730
6,150
6,101
6,759
Shareholder's equity
1,197
1,562
1,781
1,870
2,172
Equity ratio (in %)
22.7
27.3
29.0
30.7
32.1
Pension liabilities
1121
1,128
1,186
1,080
972
Net financial debt
-330
-81
19
230
-31
Net gearing (in %)
27.6
5.2
-1.1
-12.3
1.4
Income statement
Sales
4,688
5,183
5,602
5,896
6,148
Operating result
160
287
353
400
492
Operating margin
(in %)
3.4
5.5
6.3
6.8
8.0
EBITDA
299
490
581
626
836
EBIT
102
287
353
385
518
EBIT margin (in %)
2.2
5.5
6.3
6.5
8.4
EBT
22
221
299
346
485
Net income
21
160
215
252
354
Earnings per share
(in EUR)
0.47
3.88
4.69
5.24
7.10
Dividend per share
(in EUR)
0.3
1.1
1.45
1.70
2.10
ROCE (in %)
3.9
10.1
12.3
13.8
17.1
Cash flow statement
Free cash flow from operations
-182
29
161
276
-35
Headcount
Employees (Dec 31) according to
20,166
20,676
20,993
21,610
22,899
capacity
58
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
Segments 2014 - 2018
Key figures
AUTOMOTIVE
DEFENCE
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
in €m
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2,466
2,621
2,670
2,922
2,889
Order intake
2,812
2,693
3,050
2,963
5,565
416
445
459
520
478
Order backlog (Dec. 31)
6,516
6,422
6,656
6,416
8,577
2,448
2,592
2,656
2,861
2,930
Sales
2,240
2,591
2,946
3,036
3,221
184
216
223
248.8
262
Operating result
-9
90
147
174
254
7.5
8.3
8.4
8.7
8.9
Operating margin
(in %)
-0.4
3.5
5.0
5.7
7.9
295
332
356
366.8
420
EBITDA
17
175
239
268
403
184
216
223
227
265
EBIT
-67
90
147
172
247
7.5
8.3
8.4
7.9
9.0
EBIT margin (in %)
-3
3.5
5.0
5.7
7.7
158
167
149
154
161
Capex
76
96
95
89
87
34
96
105
106
26
OFCF
-132
-38
103
238
-29
10,830
10,934
10,820
11,166
11,710
Employees (Dec 31) according to capacity
9,184
9,581
10,002
10,251
10,948
1,322
1,450
1,527
1,621
1,664
Mechatronics
Sales
Weapon &
977
881
1,112
1,175
1,056
96
119
142
176
171
EBIT
Ammunition
-4
74
108
117
121
7.3
8.1
9.3
10.9
10.3
EBIT margin
-0.4
8.4
9.7
10.0
11.5
934
952
921
968
989
Hardparts
Sales
Electronic
705
759
745
691
839
72
73
62
60
65
EBIT
Solutions
-53
26
25
20
47
7.7
7.7
6.7
6.2
6.6
EBIT margin
-7.5
3.4
3.4
2.9
5.6
269
285
305
359
367
Aftermarket
Sales
Vehicle
667
1,195
1,392
1,480
1,568
26
27
27
33
36
EBIT
Systems
-9
3
29
53.2
108
9.7
9.5
8.9
9.2
9.8
EBIT margin
-1.4
0.3
2.1
3.6
6.9
59
Rheinmetall
technologies
as an answer to current threats and challenges
AUTOMATION
NEXT SENSORS
DIGITIZATION
E-MOBILITY
Rheinmetall Group
Our capital allocation policy is geared towards further growth
Funding of growth (organic and M&A)
9.4%
Dividend to shareholders (Payout ratio 30-35%)
level
(target level
Improvement of pension funding via CTA
50-60%)
61
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
Select key data: outlook 2019
Rheinmetall Group
In % (Previous Year)
Holding cost
~€25-30m (€24m)
Comparable level
Automotive
Defence
Capex
5.5-6% (5.5%)
3.5-4.5%(3.1%)
(w/o IFRS 16)
~5.5% (5.3%
3-3.5% (4.8%
D&A
reported,
reported,
scheduled 5.2%)
scheduled 3.7%)
Interest result
~-€40m(-€33m)
R&D
5-6% (5.4%)
2-2.5% (2.3%)
(self-funded
)
62
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
Debt
Typical seasonal increase of net debt amplified by M&A payout
Net financial debt
Debt composition and maturity profile
in €m at quarter-end
in €m
Ʃ 1,055
162
Commercial
Papers
Other &
183
Leasing
-31
161
Bank loans
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025ff.
-171
300
Promissory
53
28
25
-387
notes
73
-514
122
-660
250
EIB loan*
30.09.2018
31.12.2018
31.03.2019
30.06.2019
30.09.2019
250
Q3/
2019
*€250 m EIB loan (0.962% coupon) maturing in August 2023
63
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
More than 100 production sites and offices on all continents
Defence
Germany
UK
USA
Netherlands
Norway
Sites
Canada
Switzerland
Sweden
South
Mexico
Austria
Poland
Africa
Italy
USA
Mexico
Germany
Automotive
France
Spain
Brazil
Italy
Czech Republic
Sites
Malta
Turkey
Romania
UK
Russia
Singapore
Saudi Arabia
Malaysia
UAE
Australia
Japan
China
India
64
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
Continuing ROCE improvement
in %
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
-5%
Pre-tax WACC (2017):
19.0%
18.8%
17,1%
20,2%
18,7%
16.7%
13,4%
10.5% Group
15,9%
12.3%
10.6%
10.7%
11,8%
9.8%
4.7%
3.9%
6.1%
0.3%
-4.6%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Group
Defence
Automotive
65
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
Board remuneration based on three building blocks
Annual target salary (100%)
Fixum (60%)
Performance-related variable remuneration (40%)
Twelve equal portions of monthly
Short term incentive
payments
Fringe benefits:
• KPI:
EBT, ROCE (each 50%)
•
Pension insurance (or comparable)
• Reference: Budget
•
Company car
• Range:
0 - 200%
• Escalators:
0% - <70% - < 110%
0% linear to max. 200%
• Payout:
cash
KPI: Average adjusted EBT of the last three years (EBT capped at €300m)
Payout: In shares and cash* with 4 year lock-up period
*for related tax payments
66
Appendix: Rheinmetall Group
ESG
High importance for Rheinmetall
Environment
Reduction of the ecological footprint
Decrease of energy needed
Selective use of raw materials
"Road to 95" and E-mobility
Our products increase fuel efficiency
New e-bike,e-motor and battery pack
Support of conservation
Transformation of the former production site in Düsseldorf
Social
Clear statement against cluster munition
Promoting education and training
Support of gender diversity
Workforce
Integration of refugees via apprenticeships
Support of employee families
Governance
Transparency towards customer, investors and other stakeholder
Non-compliantbusiness behavior is unacceptable
Zero tolerance of corruption and fraud
Central Compliance Management System
Employee awareness initiative
Next events and IR contacts
Next Events
Berenberg Conference, Pennyhill
3 December 2019
Goldman Sachs Conference, London
4 December 2019
Oddo BHF Conference, Lyon
9 January 2020
Commerzbank GIS, New York
13-15 January 2020
Baader Heleva, Toronto
16 January 2020
Kepler Cheuvreux GCC, Frankfurt
20-22 January 2020
Lampe Conference, London
30 January 2020
FY Earnings release
18 March 2020
Corporate Presentation
Interim Reports
Dirk Winkels
Head of IR
Tel: +49-211473-4749
Email: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
René Weinberg
Senior Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +49-211473-4759
Email: rene.weinberg@rheinmetall.com
Rosalinde Schulte
Investor Relations Assistant Tel: +49-211 473-4718
Email: rosalinde.schulte@rheinmetall.com
Annual Reports
68
