Rheinmetall : Corporate Presentation, February 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rheinmetall Group Corporate Presentation January 2020 Rheinmetall Group RHEINMETALL GROUP STRUCTURE. Group performance indicator Grow sales ~8% op. around 8% margin Targeted 2-4% 30-35% Cash on sales payout ratio RHEINMETALL GROUP Strategy roadmap Organic International growth expansion Leading by Targeted innovations acquisitions AUTOMOTIVE Our heart beats for your engine 2018 DEFENCE Force protection is our mission Op. margin €2,930m 48% Sales 52% €3,221m Op. margin 8.9% €265m 53% Oper. Result 47% €247m 7.9% *€478m Order backlog 49% €8,577m 11,710 51% Headcount** 10,948 * Short-term; **Headcount at capacities; © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 2 Rheinmetall Group Rheinmetall Group 2019: Defence performance to overcompensate Automotive Overall weak end markets, continuation of reduced momentum expected Strong performance in China

Competitive product portfolio

Entrance in new markets (5G) - Diesel impact

- GM strike Czech plant issues

Malware attack Positive macro environment for Defence will continue in the coming years Strong order intake

High sales execution profile

Favorable sales mix

Margin increase Export limitations © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 3 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Weak Automotive compensated by Defence performance Order backlogSales Operating result EPSoFCF €9.2bn €1.5bn €99 m €1.33 -€127 -26% -10% Order backlog on high level

Organic sales at constant exchange rates grew +2.5%* (reported 5.0%) to €1.5bn

Operating result stable with significant shift between the segments

EPS decline of 26% to €1.33 after PY €1.80 (including €0.47 real estate gain)

Operating FCF down €11m yoy to -€127m including €15 m CTA funding

-€127m including €15 m CTA funding FY Guidance specified © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 4 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Operational improvement of sales and operating result  Sales  Operating result in €m  Earnings per share in €m Operating margin in % in € +5.0% +1.0% 1,481 1 -2 99 -26.1% 23 98 2 1,80 13 0% 1,411 34 +2.2 % +1.3% -2.5% 1,33 1,33 +2.5 % +0.9% +1.6% 6.9% 6.7% Q3 Operational FX M&A Q3 Q3 Operational FX M&A Q3 Q3 Q3 2018 2019 2018 2019 reported EPS 2018 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 adjusted EPS 5 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Operating Free Cash Flow improved operationally Operating free cash flow bridge in €m 41 -116 4 -127 3 -19 -25 -16 Q3 EAT D/A Delta Delta WC Others Capex Q3 2018 Pensions 2019 EAT operationally improved

CTA funding of €15 m included in Pensions

Strong support from working capital optimization in Automotive © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 6 Rheinmetall Group Q3 2019 Group commercial highlights Financial KPI impacted by M&A transactions and pension topic Net financial debt in €m -31 -660 31.12.2018 30.09.2019 Equity bridge in €m and equity margin in % 2.172170 32.1% Net gearing Net debt in % of total equity +31.8pp 33.2 1,4 31.12.2018 30.09.2019 -153 1.990 -92 -107 Incl.: Incl.: Actuarial changes -192 RMMV- 27.9% FX effects +36 transaction -111 01.01.2019 EAT OCI Dividend other 30.09.2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 7 Rheinmetall Group FY 19 Guidance Group margin guidance held stable Sales Operating margin 2018 2019e 2018 2019e Growth y/y in % at Growth y/y in % at in % in % constant FX constant FX GROUP AUTOMOTIVE DEFENCE 6.1 Slightly above 1 8.0 Around 8 4.2 Around -7 8.9 Around 6.5 7.9 Around 9 7.9 Slightly above 9.5 Operational growth at constant FX © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 8 Rheinmetall Group FY mid-term guidance next three years Sales growth and earnings improvement targeted AUTOMOTIVE DEFENCE Mid-term Mid-term Sales growth Operating margin Short-term setback to 5-7% Flat to slow growth (incl. micro mobility -€12m in 2020); mid-term recovery to around 8% 6-8% 9-10% Operational growth at constant FX © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 9 Automotive 10 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive Non-LV business and absence of equipment sales burdened the quarter Quarterly sales and margin development In €m and % 708 731 714 727 659 8,5 9,4 7,3 6,9 6,5 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 In €m Comments on quarterly performance Sales decline of -6.9%(FX-adjusted-8.5%)

-6.9%(FX-adjusted-8.5%) LV sales were down 3.4%, in line with Global LV production of -3.2%*

-3.2%* Non-recurring China equipment sales and weak non-LV business created pressure on sales

China equipment sales and weak non-LV business created pressure on sales Low visibility until year's end remains the key issue

OFCF benefited from improved working capital management Q3 2018 Q3 2019 ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2019 ∆ Sales 708 659 -6.9% 2,199 2,099 -4.6% Operating result 60 43 -28.3% 193 144 -25.4% Operating margin in % 8.5% 6.5% -200 bp 8.8% 6.9% -190 bp Operating Free Cash Flow -2 6 400.0% -16 -8 50.0% Operating FCF / Sales -0.3% 0.9% 120 bp -0.7% -0.4% 30 bp *IHS Markit: 5 November 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 11 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive Negative business development in all divisions and end markets Sales Automotive in €m -6.9% 708 387 -7.5% 251 -9.2% 92 0.0% -22 Q3 18 Operating result Automotive in €m Margin Margin Q3 2018 -28.3% Q3 2019 6.5% 8.5% 60 659 358 9.8% 38 -28.9% 43 27 7.4% 228 6.0% 15 -60.0% 6 2.8% 92 9.8% 9 0.0% 9 9.2% -20 -2 1 Q3 19 Q3 18 Q3 19 Mechatronics Slow LV endmarkets

R&D for e-mobility

Hardparts

e-mobility Hardparts Underlying business flat y-o-y, equipment sale already in Q2 '19

y-o-y, equipment sale already in Q2 '19 Operational issues at CZ plant persisted Aftermarket •Stable results in weak markets Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket Consolidation/Others © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 12 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 China Total Management View Strong sales growth against the market trend Sales in €m +21.0% 12 247 7 33 214 +13.4% +2.8% 4.9% 33 Q3 2018 operational FX M&A  EBIT +15.5% in €m 17 0 1 2 +3.4% +1.4% 15 +10.7% 2 Q3 2018 operational FX M&A 299 265 Strong operation sales growth of 21% due to successful ramp ups, supported by M&A versus a contracting 34 China LV production of -5.5% (YTD -10.6%)* Q3 2019 JV  EBIT increased by 15.5% to €20m, but margin declined WFOE slightly from 7.0% to 6.7% due to adverse portfolio 20 effects and ramp up cost for new products 20 0 Including 100% figures of 50/50 JV, consolidated at equity Q3 2019 *IHS Markit: 5 November 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 13 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive All end markets under pressure Sales split LV / Non-LV in €m / in % -6.9% 708 659 161 154 LV: 461 246 239 54 29 247 237 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Sales split Non-LV in €m / in % -4.0% 247 237 LV: 101 422 96 21 21 92 92 33 28 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Delta absolute in % Diesel -7 -4.3% -3.4% -7 -2.8% Gasoline other LV** -25 -46.5% LV Business -39 Truck -5 -4.6% -4.1% Large Bore 0 +1.9% Aftermarket 0 0% Other* -5 -15.2% Non-LV Business -10 -4.0% Other: MIR, Industrie, Continuous casting ** Including €20m equipment sales © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 14 Rheinmetall Automotive Q3 2019 Highlights: Automotive Malware attack: Basic system environment reestablished, clean up continues  Malware attacked legal entities in the Automotive domain in the US, Mexico and Brazil  No infection of Defence systems detected  Production could be generally maintained, except warehouse for Aftermarkets business  Internal and external IT support as well as several governmental agencies involved  Limited topline effect due to successful set up of work- arounds  EBIT effect expected at around €6-8m in Q4 2019  Higher logistic expenses Malware attack  Consultant fees © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 15 15 Rheinmetall Automotive IHS revised 2019 LV volumes repeatedly and provides weak outlook IHS 2019 forecast IHS swings almost 8% within last 12 months +2.0% Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mrc Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct 20182019 -5.8% IHS Mid-term outlook with growth on low level ? +2.3% CAGR -6.7% 102 100 -5.8% 97 95 94 94 92 89 89 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Latest industry comments are very cautious short to mid-term! © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 16 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive impacted by special effects beyond market deterioration  Sales bridge  Operating result in €m in €m and % 731 69 9.4% level '19 Q3 ~5% Q4 2018 Market GM Strike Negative Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Market GM Ramp Malware Q4 2019 decline Ramp effect effect © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 17 Rheinmetall Automotive 2019 reports biggest market decline post the financial crisis Avg. cycle margin ~7.5% Operating margins -2.5% 7.0% 8.4% 8.9% ~6.5% 5-7% ~8% 2009 2013 2016 2018 2019 2020/21 2024/25 Market Financial crisis market decline -12.2% Growth in CAGR 6.4% -1.0% -5.8% 2.3% Market trend Recovery Growth Decline Flat Slow growth IHS November 2019 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 18 Rheinmetall Automotive Self help measures to be continued throughout 2020 Efficiency optimization General cost reduction programs

Process optimization to reduce scrap rate

CAPEX reduction Selective R&D  Prioritization and optimization of R&D projects  Micro Mobility R&D affects P&L 2020 with ~ €12m  Reduction of leased workers (-40% yoy) HR Measures  Reduction of time accounts and weekly working hours from 40-35  Reduction of direct personnel cost (short-time work extended to 5 sites)  Normal fluctuation (-3% yoy) and recruitment stop Further intensification of tools possible © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 19 Defence Rheinmetall Defence Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence Defence delivered as promised Quarterly sales and margin development In €m and % 1.255 703 14,3 746 823 629 7,8 6,3 1,4 8,1 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 In €m Order intake Sales Operating result Operating margin in % Operating Free Cash Flow Operating FCF / Sales Comments on quarterly performance Order intake of € 1.136m solid, including new VJTF orders

Sales growth of 17.1% (FX adjusted 13.4%) driven by ES and VS and including €23m M&A effect

Margin rose by 150 bp to 7.8%

OFCF basically stable Q3 2018 Q3 2019 ∆ YTD 2018 YTD 2019 ∆ 3,044 1,136 -62.7% 4,471 2,201 -50.8% 703 823 17.1% 1,966 2,198 11.8% 44 64 45.5% 75 134 78.7% 6.3% 7.8% 150 bp 3.8% 6.1% 220 bp -98 -104 -6 -508 -328 180 -13.9% -12.6% 130 bp -25.8% -14.9% 1,090 bp © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 21 Rheinmetall Defence Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence Double digit growth of operating result Sales Defence in €m +17.1% 823 703196 196 +0.0% 216 170 +27.1% 395 +16.7% 461 -58 -50 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Operating result Defence in €m Margin +45.5% Margin Q3 2018 Q3 2019 6.3% 64 7.8% 10 5.3% 44 5.1% 10 20 9.3% 4.7% 8 7.6% 30 35 7.6% -1 -4 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Weapon and Ammunition Sales held back by missing export approvals Electronic Solutions Solid execution in all BU

Restructuring supportive Vehicle Systems High order execution

Stable margin Weapon & Ammunition Electronic Solutions Vehicle Systems Consolidation © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 22 Rheinmetall Defence Q3 2019 Highlights: Defence Robust order intake comparing to extraordinary PY quarter Order intake by division in €m 3,044 241 185-63% Incl. 1,137 Australian 2.808 253 orders of ~€2.5bn! 345 774 -190 -235 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Order backlog profile in €bn Weapon and Ammunition change in % Electronic Solutions Vehicle Systems 8.8 8.7 Consolidation ~1.2 ~2.3 ~5.2 30.9.18 30.9.19 Q4 2019E 2020E 2021E ff. © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 23 Rheinmetall Defence New record year ahead for Defence Defence sales and operating margin in €m and % 15 +9% sales growth 3.221 10 ~9.5% 7.9% 5 0 20182019e Sales Margin 4.000 3.000 2.000 1.000 0 Growth across all three divisions

Margin improvement continues

Project pipeline is filled and diversified Prepare for solid program execution © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 24 Automotive - Focus on innovation 25 Rheinmetall Automotive AUTOMOTIVE WITH LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND MARKET POSITIONS. Key Figures Sales: €2.9bn Op. result: €262m Op. margin: 8.9% R&D: €157m Capex: €161m Headcount: 11.710 All figures refer to FY 2018 Structure Hardparts Pistons Bearings Mechatronics Pump Technology Solenoid Valves Actuators Aftermarket Large-bore Pistons Castings Automotive Emission Systems Commercial Diesel Systems Sales by region Sales by division* Asia 1% RoW Aftermarket 12% Hardparts 17% 33% 45% USMCA 16% Europe Germany 21% w/o 55% Germany Mechatronics Sales by customer Operating result by division* Other >10% Ford, Aftermarket Hardparts 22% VW 13% 41% 26% 2-5% DAF, 5-10% Volvo, PSA, 23 Renault/ BMW, Nissan, 64% Cummins, 14% % GM, FCA, CAT/Perkins Daimler Mechatronics *unconsolidated © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 26 Rheinmetall Automotive Europe -1% -1% Asia ex. China USMCA 0% 17.0 16.3 16.7 2018 2019 2022e 18.6 17.5 18.0 World 2018 2019 2022e 0% 94.2 88.8 93.1 27.3 25.9 26.7 2018 2019 2022e China 0% 26.6 24.4 26.5 OTHERS +3% 4.7 4.5 2018 2019 2022e 5.2 Source: IHS December 2019 2018 2019 2022e 2018 2019 2022e 27 Market trends The growth drivers remain strong 3+ NT Efficiency Emission Electrification Outside E (CO2 Reduction) (Reduction) powertrain The innovation pipeline is packed! 28 Rheinmetall Automotive EXHAUST CONTROL FUEL TANK ISOLATION THERMAL HRB VACUUM PUMPS VALVE MANAGEMENT VALVE GEN. 3 EGR MODULE SC AIR SYSTEM eWastegate ELECTRICAL COOLANT GASOLINE EGR HIGH-VOLTAGE E-MOTOR COOLING PUMP COOLANT PUMP Actuator TURBO ACTUATOR VTG ELEC VALVE MULTI PURPOSE VALVE ELECTRICAL OIL PUMPS CONTACTORS THERMO MODULE FUEL CELL CONTROL VALVE ENGINE BEARINGS Share Carbon TT NON-ENGINE ALU PISTONS POLYMER BEARINGS ENGINE BLOCKS ICE EV / FUEL CELL 29 Rheinmetall Group AUTOMOTIVE HOW TO FILL THE GAP POST ICE OUTPHASING © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 30 Rheinmetall Automotive New Markets Telecommunication Diversification into new growth areas 5G-Data safety: Major production contract for manufacturing aluminum housings for 5G network Rheinmetall JV with HASCO in China is the leading supplier of die-casting capacities in China

die-casting capacities in China High technological competence

Great opportunity to diversify in growth markets Contract value of €150m for six-digit number of boxes in 2020 Additional demand for 10.000.000 boxes until 2030 creates further potential © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 31 Rheinmetall Automotive E-Mobility Rheinmetall products for NEV BOOKED BUSINESS ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL E-Tron E-Golf German premium OEMs BATTERY BOXES Recent market contact suggest potential of around 1.000.000 e-engine housings p.a. starting 2020 E-ENGINE HOUSING © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 32 ELECTRIFICATION at Rheinmetall Automotive Life time order value of €1bn booked* * Rheinmetall Automotive and Joint Ventures, incl. BEV and Hybrid 33 Innovative products for a variety of applications High El. Vapor El. Climate El. Cooling High Voltage Multi Purpose Compact Door Voltage Pump Compressor Pumps Recirculation Valve Actuator Contactor    Blower             Estimated >€0.6bn €700m > €2.5bn >€1.5bn >4m vehicles Market until 2026 potential Examples in 2025 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 34 2,9 Development cost of € ~30m until 2022 CAGR 2018-30: +10% Start of 9,0 8,0 8,5 Production 7,4 6,9 6,4 5,9 5,4 4,4 4,9 3,8 3,3 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 35 Rheinmetall Automotive Micro Mobility From internal innovations project to market entry High growth market USP Rheinmetall  European market with Smooth phasing of engine 10% CAGR between 2018 support and 2030 Excellent freewheeling  High market Low weight and compact concentration with Bosch build representing almost 50% Low noise emission of market share High thermic stability  E-bike market price Interesting connectivity averaged at €3.000 last 3 features years Speedy service concept Start of production scheduled for 2021 with competitive product © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 36 Rheinmetall Automotive Drivers for growth Rising global fleet and regulatory restrictions are supporting our growth Light vehicle production grows million vehicles per year +1% ICE 113 130 HEV 95 94 106 2018 2020 2025 2030 2040 BEV 2018-2025 million vehicles per year 8.7 10.1 7.4 5.8 4.5 3.2 1.7 2.2 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 IHS 07/2019 and company estimates Emission thresholds decrease CO2 NOx in g/km in mg/km -24% -56% 125 180 95 80 2015 2020 EU5 EU6 95g = 4.1l Gasoline or 3.6l Diesel Stricter emission testing WLTP Mainly EU! Stricter testing sets the benchmark even higher! RDE © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 37 Rheinmetall Automotive Efficiency CO2 - reduction with Automotive products - gasoline engine vehicle 130 g 95 g CO2/km CO2/km 2015 2020 1.4L 4-cylinder TC DI gasoline engine (115kW) Approx. 138 g CO2/km in NEDC Rheinmetall Automotive products -7 g CO2 -3 g CO2/km -3 g CO2/km Electr. control -1 g CO2/km Tribology system valve and variable Variable oil pump -2g CO2/km -2 g CO2/km © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 38 Rheinmetall Automotive TRUCK product portfolio for truck compressors Permaglide bearings Main coolant and truck hydraulics Aluminum pistons Auxiliary coolant pumps Steel pistons Electrical oil pumps Piston rings Cooperation with Riken Bushings injection -bearings Connecting rod bearings Coolant Bearings for seat adjustments and doors valves Variable Valve Control EGR cooler modules and mixer modules Exhaust gas flaps Dual poppet valves Hydraulicvalves EGR reed valves Cylinder performance actuators bore coating © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 39 Rheinmetall Automotive Diversification Increasing portfolio for non-LV applications Trucks Large bore pistons Bearings & Aftermarket continuous casting Diverse portfolio for E.g. ship and locomotive Sanitary application Global supply of spare parts truck applications pistons © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 40 Rheinmetall Automotive Sales development by Division in €m CAGR +10% Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket 2016 2017 2018 2019e Sales development by legal structure in €m

WFOE Joint Venture 100% share 2016 2017 2018 2019e © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 41 Rheinmetall Automotive CHINA Motorservice EA211 pistons Heat sinks and shield coversChinaEA888 pistons Build up of Logistic Centre Diverse Electrical Heavy-duty Heavy-duty Variable Variable oil Divert-air Electrical valve vapor pump vacuum Back pressure Exhaust gas oil pump front pump valve recirculation pump cover valve © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 42 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive in China 50/50 joint ventures Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises JV subsidiary with HASCO (SAIC group) (100% Rheinmetall Automotive) Castings (KSHA) Pistons (KSSP) Castings (KPSNC) Pumps (PHP) Aftermarket Pierburg Large-bore pistons Pumps (PMP Ch.) 2014 1997 2001 2012 2008 2009 2013 2012 Engine blocks and Pistons Engine blocks, cylinder Electrical and Spare parts EGR modules and electric Large-bore pistons Electrical and structural body parts heads and structural mechanical pumps throttle bodies mechanical pumps body parts Germany/ China China China Europe Sales China in €m 1,003 EBIT China in €m 71 76 79 934 972 WFOEs 871 WFOEs 53 53 681 528 37 401 JVs (100%) 30 JVs (100%) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 KSHA: KS Huayu Alutech GmbH, Neckarsulm KPSNC: Kolbenschmidt Pierburg Shanghai Nonferrous Components Co., Ltd., Shanghai PMP: Pierburg Mikuni Pump Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Shanghai KSSP: Kolbenschmidt Shanghai Piston Co., Ltd., Shanghai PHP: Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 43 HIGHLIGHTS CHINA Partner of local big players SAIC and HASCO Biggest casting capacities in China - technology leader Regulation (China 6) - provides substantial growth potential for mechatronics division Strong demand for NEV products China Story on track: product pipeline supports growth ambitions 44 Defence - at the beginning of a "super cycle" 45 Rheinmetall Defence TOP PRODUCTS PER DIVISION. WEAPON AND ELECTRONIC AMMUNITION SOLUTIONS MID & LARGE CALIBER AMMO MISSION EQUIPMENT AIR DEFENCE & RADAR SYSTEMS MID & LARGE CALIBER WEAPONS PROTECTION SYSTEMS Simulation & Training ACTIVE PASSIVE

SOFTKILL VEHICLE SYSTEMS HX-FAMILY LOGISTIC VEHICLES TACTICAL VEHICLES Medium wheeled Medium tracked Heavy tracked 46 Rheinmetall Defence DEFENCE IS A LEADING SUPPLIER WITH AN INCREASING INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE. Key Figures Sales: €3.2bn Op. result: €254m Op. margin: 7.9% R&D: €75m Capex: €101m Headcount: 10,948 All figures refer to FY 2018 Structure Weapon and Ammunition Weapon and Protection Ammunition Systems Propulsion Systems Electronic Solutions Air Defence & Mission Radar Systems Equipment Simulation and Technical Training Publications Vehicle Systems Logistic Vehicles Tactical Vehicles Sales by region Sales by division* RoW 15%8% Germany Weapon and Aus/NZ 34% 31% Ammunition USMCA 4% 45% Asia / 20% 19% Vehicle 24% Electronic Middle East Europe Systems Solutions Order backlog by division Operating result by division* Weapon and Other Weapon and 23% Ammunition Vehicle Ammunition 54% Systems 39% 44% Vehicle 23% Electronic Electronic 17% Systems Solutions Solutions *unconsolidated © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 47 Rheinmetall Defence Germany VJTF Puma Boxer Leopard Trucks Load Handling System Ammunition … Annexation Crimea 2014 International Eastern USA Europe (UK) Europe MENA Lynx South-East MIV Boxer Asia Australia Challenger Algeria Simulation Trucks Ammunition Boxer … Lynx Ammunition … Increase of global defence budgets MGCS Indirect fire system 2035 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 48 Rheinmetall Defence Defence tender overview Promising super cycle pipeline USA: Ammunition Fuzes OMGV Green: booked business / black: potential UK: Sweden MIV Boxer Trucks  Challenger France: MGCS Germany: Trucks  IDZ  VJTFPuma  Leopards 3. Boxer lot 2. Puma lot 2. IDZ lot Fox Boxer variants TEN (D-LBO) Indirect fire Ammunition MGCS Lithuania: Boxer  Poland: Leopard II  Hungaria: Leopard, Howitzer,  IFV (wheeled/tracked) Czech Rep: IFV (tracked) Slovakia: IFV Bulgaria: IFV (wheeled) Romania: IFV (wheeled) Slovenia: APC (wheeled) Australia: Land 17 1 C.2  Ammo Land 121 3a, 5b  Trucks Land 400 II  Boxer CRV Land 400 III Lynx Simulation M1 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 49 Rheinmetall Defence German defence budget Investive expenses and Rheinmetall-share - budgets become sizeable in €m 8.263 6.011 6.063 5.327 5.025 5.419 Rheinmetall avg. 20%-25% share Rheinmetall avg. 10%-15% share 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 2021* 2022* 2023* 2024* Drivers for budget increase: More personnel, return to ~200.000 soldiers

More equipment (100% equipment level)

More finance, investive share increased by 36% from 2018 to 2019

If political 1.5% commitment is to be achieved in 2024 this could lead to € ~12 bn investive spend NATO and VJTF commitment as strong drivers! *based on BMWi GDP forecast Oct. 19; assumption 20% of German defence budget investive © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 50 Rheinmetall Defence German mid-term potential Be the key land systems provider in our home market TRUCKS LEOPARD UPGRADES PUMA/BOXER/FUCHS Three Major Truck Programs (unprotected and protected trucks, load handling system)

Framework contracts 2018 - 2027

New logistic fleet 10,000 to 20,000 trucks

unprotected: 2,271 units,

protected: 1,000 units,

load handling system: 4,000 units

protected: 1,000 units, load handling system: 4,000 units Potential € 3 - 6bn Development and production of a digitized turret with ~130mm gun for Leopard user nations

Delivery > 2025

> 300 systems

Potential € > 1.7bn Germany and Netherlands Additional batches

development and production of new variants and increase of the number of current variants

Order intake expected in 2021

> 1000 systems

Potential: € > 3bn © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 51 Rheinmetall Defence German mid-term potential Large ammunition sales potential from expected restocking Rheinmetall share on German ammunition purchases* Development of ammunition spending in €m* 1.200 Rheinmetall Products e.g.: ~35% 40mm ~35% Medium caliber 560 Large caliber Artillery ~35% Mortar Fuses Pyro Air bombs 2019 2030e Ammunition spending Rheinmetall share Estimated € 12bn spending up to 2030, € 1.2bn pa purchase value *based on company estimates and current BMVG EPL 14 data © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 52 Rheinmetall Defence German portfolio enhancement Rheinmetall enters Bundeswehr contractor based operations services (G-CAP*) Military in theatre camps Build, operate and rebuild camps for in-theatre operations

in-theatre operations Tender start in Q2 2020, award expected in Q1 2021

Long term contracts >10 years

Potential contract volume ~€100m per camp, per annum Persistent Surveillance System Contractor run surveillance operations

Long term contracts >10 years

Contract volume >€20m per camp, per annum *Contractor Augmentation Programs are framework contracts, outsourcing specific task to third party providers © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 53 Rheinmetall Defence German defence NATO commitment key driver for German demand Lead role in Very High Readiness Joint Task Force ( VJTF) Bundeswehr '19 '23 '27 '31 '32+ 2016 White paper VJTF´19 VJTF´23 1x Division 3x Division 3x Division 04/2018 (1 Brigade) (3x Brigade) (8x Brigade) (10x Brigade) Concept Bundeswehr ~2.200 ~9.000 ~30.000 09/2018 vehicles vehicles vehicles Capability profile 100% equipment and digitization © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 54 Rheinmetall Defence Additional business opportunities on the base of current success in vehicle and soldier system sales creates additional business over the entire life cycle on - consisting of: Spare parts Service & Maintenance Training & Simulation Technical Documentation Upgrades (Life time extension) Illustrative © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 55 Rheinmetall Defence German Defence Drivers behind budget increase "Turnarounds" in Germany Personnel:

Mid-term return to 200,000 soldiers

Mid-term return to 200,000 soldiers Material:

100% equipment level and additional division

100% equipment level and additional division Finance:

Increase of defence budget 54% from 2018 to 2024 Enhanced future profile Anchor army for smaller neighbor armies

Leading role in "enhanced Forward Presence" in Lithuania

Framework nation in "Very High Readiness Joint Task Force as of 2019

Currently 14 international mandates Framework nation concept triggers standardization of equipment Army 4.0: Rheinmetall integrates components to systems © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 56 Rheinmetall Defence Home market Australia Successful establishment of a new home market Military Trucks JV Rheinmetall NIOA Munition Simulation  Land 121 35 / 5B (2013/2018)  51% Rheinmetall (2017)  Simulation / Training for M1A1  EUR 2bn  Land 17: 155mm Munition: EUR 350m Fighting Vehicles Technology Major Munition Framework Contract: EUR 60m

Contract: EUR 60m NEW Facility in Queensland Boxer / Lance Lynx  Land 400 Phase 2 (2019)  Land 400 Phase 3 (2022/2023)  EUR 2.1bn  EUR 5.6bn JV Supashock  Down selected MilVehCoE  49% Rheinmetall (2017) Military Vehicle Center of Exellence  "Brain-Trust"  Military Trucks  Combat Vehicles SALES 2020e: € ~330m  Fleet-Service © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 57 Rheinmetall Defence International order potential UK home market: Current and future orders Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (Boxer) Background

Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (MIV), several different configurations, including armored personnel carrier, command vehicle, specialist carrier and field ambulance.

Mechanized Infantry Vehicle (MIV), several different configurations, including armored personnel carrier, command vehicle, specialist carrier and field ambulance. Order size 500 vehicles volume of € 1.4bn

Timeline Delivery is expected to start from 2023 Challenger Life Extension Program Background

Challenger life extension program with focus on switch from rifled to smoothbore gun (NATO)

Challenger life extension program with focus on switch from rifled to smoothbore gun (NATO) Order size 148 MBT volume of approx. € 0.8 - 1.2bn Timeline

Decision expected for Q4 2020 Start of production in 2023

Shift from rifled to smoothbore gun offers potential for additional ammunition sales! © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 58 Rheinmetall Defence European Defence Consolidation landscape Kongsberg 49.9% 50% Nammo Patria Saab Cobham BAE Systems Chemring Rheinmetall PL RO HUN CZ KMW/Nexter Thales RUAG Oto Melara Aselsan <25% or not state-owned >25% state-owned Rheinmetall Governmental shareholding restricts room for cross-border consolidation

cross-border consolidation Big common armament programs could be catalysts for further consolidation Rheinmetall's approach: JV partnerships with companies in different nations instead of "putting all eggs in one basket"

Sufficient organic growth potential, but suitable M&A transactions are possible 59 Rheinmetall Defence Innovations Demand-driven product development and targeted cooperations New logistical platforms New tactical platforms New business models Groundbreaking sub-systems Innovative weapon and ammunition New cooperations with Digitized command and reconnaissance Sikorsky, Raytheon © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 60 GROUPAPPENDIX © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 61 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Group 2014 - 2018: Key figures (as reported) in €m 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Balance sheet Total assets 5,271 5,730 6,150 6,101 6,759 Shareholder's equity 1,197 1,562 1,781 1,870 2,172 Equity ratio (in %) 22.7 27.3 29.0 30.7 32.1 Pension liabilities 1121 1,128 1,186 1,080 972 Net financial debt -330 -81 19 230 -31 Net gearing (in %) 27.6 5.2 -1.1 -12.3 1.4 Income statement Sales 4,688 5,183 5,602 5,896 6,148 Operating result 160 287 353 400 492 Operating margin (in %) 3.4 5.5 6.3 6.8 8.0 EBITDA 299 490 581 626 836 EBIT 102 287 353 385 518 EBIT margin (in %) 2.2 5.5 6.3 6.5 8.4 EBT 22 221 299 346 485 Net income 21 160 215 252 354 Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.47 3.88 4.69 5.24 7.10 Dividend per share (in EUR) 0.3 1.1 1.45 1.70 2.10 ROCE (in %) 3.9 10.1 12.3 13.8 17.1 Cash flow statement Free cash flow from operations -182 29 161 276 -35 Headcount Employees (Dec 31) according to 20,166 20,676 20,993 21,610 22,899 capacity © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 62 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Segments 2014 - 2018 Key figures AUTOMOTIVE DEFENCE 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 in €m 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2,466 2,621 2,670 2,922 2,889 Order intake 2,812 2,693 3,050 2,963 5,565 416 445 459 520 478 Order backlog (Dec. 31) 6,516 6,422 6,656 6,416 8,577 2,448 2,592 2,656 2,861 2,930 Sales 2,240 2,591 2,946 3,036 3,221 184 216 223 248.8 262 Operating result -9 90 147 174 254 7.5 8.3 8.4 8.7 8.9 Operating margin (in %) -0.4 3.5 5.0 5.7 7.9 295 332 356 366.8 420 EBITDA 17 175 239 268 403 184 216 223 227 265 EBIT -67 90 147 172 247 7.5 8.3 8.4 7.9 9.0 EBIT margin (in %) -3 3.5 5.0 5.7 7.7 158 167 149 154 161 Capex 76 96 95 89 87 34 96 105 106 26 OFCF -132 -38 103 238 -29 10,830 10,934 10,820 11,166 11,710 Employees (Dec 31) according to capacity 9,184 9,581 10,002 10,251 10,948 1,322 1,450 1,527 1,621 1,664 Mechatronics Sales Weapon & 977 881 1,112 1,175 1,056 96 119 142 176 171 EBIT Ammunition -4 74 108 117 121 7.3 8.1 9.3 10.9 10.3 EBIT margin -0.4 8.4 9.7 10.0 11.5 934 952 921 968 989 Hardparts Sales Electronic 705 759 745 691 839 72 73 62 60 65 EBIT Solutions -53 26 25 20 47 7.7 7.7 6.7 6.2 6.6 EBIT margin -7.5 3.4 3.4 2.9 5.6 269 285 305 359 367 Aftermarket Sales Vehicle 667 1,195 1,392 1,480 1,568 26 27 27 33 36 EBIT Systems -9 3 29 53.2 108 9.7 9.5 8.9 9.2 9.8 EBIT margin -1.4 0.3 2.1 3.6 6.9 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 63 Rheinmetall technologies as an answer to current threats and challenges ONE RHEINMETALL AUTOMATION NEXT SENSORS DIGITIZATION E-MOBILITY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE NEW PRODUCTS 64 Rheinmetall Group Our capital allocation policy is geared towards further growth Funding of growth (organic and M&A) 9.4% Dividend to shareholders (Payout ratio 30-35%) Improvement of pension funding via CTA (target level 50-60%) © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 65 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Select key data: outlook 2019 Rheinmetall Group Automotive Defence In % (Previous Year) Holding cost ~€25-30m (€24m) Capex 5.5-6% (5.5%) 3.5-4.5%(3.1%) (w/o IFRS 16) Comparable level ~5.5% (5.3% 3-3.5% (4.8% Tax rate D&A reported, reported, (27%) scheduled 5.2%) scheduled 3.7%) Interest result ~-€40m(-€33m) R&D 5-6% (5.4%) 2-2.5% (2.3%) (self-funded) © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 66 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Debt Typical seasonal increase of net debt amplified by M&A payout  Net financial debt  Debt composition and maturity profile in €m at quarter-end in €m Ʃ 1,055 162 Commercial Papers 183 Other & Leasing -31 161 Bank loans 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025ff. -171 300 Promissory 53 28 25 -387 notes 73 -514 122 -660 250 EIB loan* 30.09.2018 31.12.2018 31.03.2019 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 250 Q3/ 2019 *€250 m EIB loan (0.962% coupon) maturing in August 2023 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 67 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group More than 100 production sites and offices on all continents Defence Germany UK USA Netherlands Norway Sites Canada Switzerland Sweden South Mexico Austria Poland Africa Italy USA Mexico Germany Automotive France Spain Brazil Italy Czech Republic Sites Malta Turkey Romania UK Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Malaysia UAE Australia Japan China India © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 68 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Continuing ROCE improvement ROCE in % 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% -5% Pre-tax WACC (2018): 19.0% 18.8% 18.7% 17.1% 20.2% 10.5% Group 16.7% .13,4% 12.3% 15.9% 10.6% 10.7% 11.8% 9.8% 4.7% 3.9% 6.1% 0.3% -4.6% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 Group Defence Automotive 69 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group Board remuneration based on three building blocks Annual target salary (100%) Fixum (60%) Performance-related variable remuneration (40%)  Twelve equal portions of monthly  Short term incentive  Long-term incentive payments Fringe benefits: • KPI: EBT, ROCE (each 50%) • KPI: Average adjusted EBT • Pension insurance (or comparable) • Reference: Budget of the last three years • Company car • Range: 0 - 200% (EBT capped at €300m) • Escalators: 0% - <70% - < 110% • Payout: In shares and cash* with 0% linear to max. 200% 4 year lock-up period • Payout: cash *for related tax payments © Rheinmetall AG / Corporate Presentation Q3 2019 70 Appendix: Rheinmetall Group ESG High importance for Rheinmetall  Environment Reduction of the ecological footprint

Decrease of energy needed Selective use of raw materials

"Road to 95" and E-mobility

E-mobility Our products increase fuel efficiency New e-bike,e-motor and battery pack

Support of conservation

Transformation of the former production site in Düsseldorf  Social Clear statement against cluster munition

Promoting education and training

Support of gender diversity

Women in management

Workforce

Integration of refugees via apprenticeships Support of employee families

 Governance Transparency towards customer, investors and other stakeholder

Non-compliant business behavior is unacceptable

business behavior is unacceptable Zero tolerance of corruption and fraud

Central Compliance Management System

Employee awareness initiative

