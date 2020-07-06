Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall : Electric vacuum pumps for carmaker in China – order volume comes to 250 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:29am EDT

A prominent international automaker has awarded the Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall AG a major order for electric fuel pumps. Worth a total of €250 million, the components are being manufactured by Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology (PHP), a joint venture of Rheinmetall Automotive in Shanghai.

Preparations for production began last year. The pumps, which support the brake system, will be installed in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) at the customer's factories in China. Following the decline in production volumes in March and April 2020 resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, the Pierburg Huayu Pump Technology plant in Shanghai is now operating at 100 percent again. Current call-offs by the customer for pumps have returned to the originally planned volume levels.

Pierburg developed the electric vacuum pumps in Germany, where production began back in 2017 in response to another order from the same customer. The chief advantage of electric vacuum pumps is that they can be switched off as soon as the braking maneuver is complete, whereas mechanical vacuum pumps operate continuously when the vehicle is running, even when there is no need. Furthermore, electrical vacuum pumps do not have to be connected to the engine's lubrication system. This means that the size of the oil pumps can be reduced, in turn resulting in increased drivetrain efficiency.

In hybrids, electric vacuum pumps enable pure electric driving with the internal combustion engine switched off, since the brake booster function remains fully operational. It makes it possible to coast, with the engine switched off and decoupled in order to achieve additional energy savings through reduced friction in the drivetrain (expanded start-stop operation).

The pumps can also be used in fully electric vehicles and even in conventional engines. Indeed, given the current trend toward downsized engines, electric pumps are indispensable in that they assure the vacuum level necessary for boosting brake performance.

Besides significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions, the pump demonstrates excellent acoustic characteristics. Because electric and hybrid vehicles are so quiet, the noise produced by the pumps has to be so low that it is unnoticeable during driving. Proprietary developments of Rheinmetall Automotive, the pumps and integrated engine enable mounting solutions in which the electric vacuum pumps can be attached to the body frame independently of other subassemblies without causing annoying vibrations.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
05:29aRHEINMETALL : Electric vacuum pumps for carmaker in China – order volume c..
PU
06/30RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/25RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/25RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/22RHEINMETALL AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/19RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/18RHEINMETALL SIGNS FRAMEWORK CONTRACT : 4,000 military trucks for the Bundeswehr
AQ
06/15RHEINMETALL AG : Correction of a release from 15/06/2020 according to Article 40..
EQ
06/15RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
06/11RHEINMETALL AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 916 M 6 682 M 6 682 M
Net income 2020 163 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2020 3,42 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 3 331 M 3 745 M 3 763 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 23 671
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 84,34 €
Last Close Price 77,32 €
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-24.49%3 745
CUMMINS INC.-3.08%25 571
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-18.24%2 507
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-11.95%2 149
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-25.35%1 525
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-28.41%1 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group