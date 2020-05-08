Rheinmetall : Q1 2020 Conference call

Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/08 02:43:27 pm
66.48 EUR   +0.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

05/08/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Performance under difficult circumstances

Conference Call Q1 2020

Düsseldorf, 8 May 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Rheinmetall's financial condition, results of operations and businesses and certain of Rheinmetall's plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Rheinmetall's management with respect to future events.

In particular, such forward-looking statements include the financial guidance contained in the outlook for 2020.

Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipates", "aims", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans" or "targets". By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, such factors may have a material adverse effect on the costs and revenue development of Rheinmetall. Further, the economic downturn in Rheinmetall's markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on Rheinmetall's business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. The factors that could affect Rheinmetall's future financial results are discussed more fully in Rheinmetall's most recent annual and quarterly reports which can be found on its website at www.rheinmetall.com.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Rheinmetall or any group company of Rheinmetall or any persons acting on their behalf contained in or made in connection with this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by factors of the kind referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward- looking statements in this presentation will be realized. Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Rheinmetall does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.

This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in Rheinmetall AG or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries.

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

2

Corona update:

All action taken to protect, secure and support

  • Protect our employees
    • Maximum protection on shop floor level
    • Mobile office for all eligible staff
    • Daily monitoring of global developments
  • Committed to our communities
    • Utilization of our global network to source protection equipment
    • Supply of disinfectants from existing production infrastructure
    • Development and manufacturing of components for medical equipment used in intensive care units

Watch your distance!

Wear your mask! Stay on

top of developments!

  • Secure our supply chains
    • Supply chains in both segments tightly managed
    • Business continuity safeguarded
  • Support our customers
    • Production ramp down in Automotive closely aligned with customers
    • Ready for the restart

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

3

Corona update:

Majority of production plants fully operational at the end of Q1 2020

Production

31.3.

30.4.

Americas

A/D

A/D

Normal

5/5

3/5

Reduced

3/0

3/0

On Hold

1/0

3/0

Only production sites!

  1. Automotive
  1. Defence

Production

31.3.

30.4.

Europe + ME

A/D

A/D

Normal

12/35

7/41

Reduced

5/1

12/0

On Hold

6/5

6/2

Production

31.3.

30.4.

South Africa

D

D

On Hold

5

5

Production

31.3.

30.4.

China JV

A

A

Normal

-

12

Reduced

12

-

On Hold

-

-

Production

31.3.

30.4.

Aus + Asia

A/D

A/D

Normal

4/4

5/6

Reduced

1/0

0/1

On Hold

3/0

3/1

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

4

Corona update:

Pandemic with global impact, especially on light vehicle markets

  • Global LV market collapsed almost 23%* in Q1
    • Automotive outperformance of 1% compared to relevant non-China market growth of -15%*
    • Production in China back on track after initial governmental lockdown
    • Europe and Americas with first impacts in Q1, but bigger hit expected for Q2
  • Defence with expected resilience in Q1
    • Sales increased almost 18%
    • Strong order intake
    • Export bans still burdened

-14%

+18%

*IHS Markit: 4 May 2020;

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

5

global LV growth adjusted for China

Corona action:

Management initiated immediately strong actions

Full freeze of non-essential expenditure

Cash management under tight control

Automotive reduced leased workers by 50% yoy

All capex is on hold and subject to board approval

Automotive headcount reduced by 3% yoy

Receivables currently fully recoverable

Preparation of short-time work at all eligible plants

Customer payments without delay

Complete hiring freeze

Access to capital markets currently not restricted

  • All non-essential expenditures for business continuity on hold, including R&D projects

Rheinmetall with very disciplined cost and cash management

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

6

Q1 2020 Group: Highlights

Robust Defence helped to weather crisis ridden quarter

Order backlog

Sales

Operating result

€10.3bn €1.4bn €34m

+13%

+1%

-37%

Order intakeEarnings per shareOperating FCF

€1.2bn

€0.30

€-188m

-59%

-46%

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

7

Q1 2020 Group: Key financial data

Results impacted by pressure on Automotive business

Sales

Operating result in €m

Earnings per share

in €m

Operating margin in %

in €

1%

-37%

-59%

54

0.74

1,342

1,358

-5

25

-6

-22

34

2

-0.3%

-0.4%

+1.8%

4.0%

1

0.30

-41.1% +1.1%

+3.5%

2.5%

Q1 Operational FX

M&A

Q1

Q1 Operational FX

M&A

Q1

Q1

Q1

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

8

Q1 2020 Group: Operating Free Cash Flow

OFCF held back by CTA funding and working capital built-up in Defence

  • Operating free cash flow per quarter

in €m

2016 2019

2017 2020

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Operating free cash flow bridge

in €m

-129

-15

10

-188

-41

-57

-2

45

Q1 2019 EAT

D&A Delta

Delta other Capex Q1 2020

Pension

WC

  • OFCF on normal level despite lower results
  • Slight increase of D&A
  • €42m CTA funding
  • Operational built-up of working capital solely in Defence
  • Changes in others driven by higher increase of other short-term provisions and lower decrease of other liabilities
  • Higher Defence capex offset by Automotive invest freeze

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

9

Q1 2020 Group: Group key financials

Balance sheet and financing remain rock solid

Equity and Equity ratio

Equity ratio

in €m and %

Total equity

3,000

32.1

28.5

27.9

30.6

30.3

40

2,000

20

1,000

2,194

1,982

1,990

2,272

2,241

0

0

31.03.2019

30.06.2019

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

  • Net financial debt and Net financial debt/EBITDA (LTM)

in €m and ratio

Net financial debt/EBITDA (LTM)

Net debt

0

0.81x

0.8

-52

-171

-386

-249

-660

0.6

-500

0.4

0.20x

0.46x

0.07x

0.32x

0.2

-1,000

0.0

31.03.2019

30.06.2019

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

Maturity profile

in €m

300

Ʃ 973

Other & Leasing

207

2020 2021 2022

2023 2024 2025 2026ff.

Bank loans

114

Promissory

250402

28

73

45

notes

122

136

EIB loan

250

250

31.03.2020

  • Equity ratio remains on solid level
  • No material maturities in '20/'21
  • Net debt and KPI with normal seasonality
  • Cash on balance €705m
  • Undrawn credit lines of €0.9bn per end of Q1
  • Investment grade rating with stable outlook

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

10

Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive

Positive result despite market collapse

Quarterly sales and margin development

In €m and %

714

726

659

637

618

6.9

7.2

6.5

6.2

1.7

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

In €m

Comments on quarterly performance

  • Lower order intake reflects muted environment
  • Sales decline of -13.5% vs relevant non-China market of -14.7%*
  • Operating result under strong pressure, but still positive
  • Successful cash management in place

*IHS Markit: 4 May 2020;

global LV growth adjusted for China

Q1 2019 Q1 2020

Order intake

736

442

-39.9%

Sales

714

618

-13.5%

Q1

Operating result

49

10

-79.6%

Operating margin in %

6.9%

1.7%

-520 bp

Operating Free Cash Flow

-76

-49

35.5%

Operating FCF / Sales

-10.6%

-7.9%

270 bp

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

11

Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive

Result remained in positive territory

Sales Automotive

Operating result Automotive

in €m

in €m

Margin

Margin

-13.5%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

-79.6%

714

6.9%

1.7%

49

618

401

7.6%

31

-13%

348

251

-16%

5.1%

13

10

210

-71%

2.7%

9

85

-2%

8.8%

8

-50%

83

4

4.9%

-123%

0

-24

-23

-2

-3

-1.6%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Mechatronics

  • Decrease in market volumes aggravated by negative ramp up

Hardparts

  • Market decline especially in European small bore pistons
  • First cost savings offset by negative at-equity results

Aftermarket

  • Sales less affected, but results impacted by first time consolidation of micro-mobility

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

12

Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive

Very slow non-LV sales created additional burden

Sales split LV/ Non-LV

in €m / in %

-13.5%

  • Sales split Non-LV

in €m / in %

Delta absolute in %

Diesel

-25-14.1%

LV:

65%

714

177

250

36

618

152

227

LV:

66%

-16.8%

252

210

109

82

22

16

Gazoline

-23

-9.0%

other LV

-7

-18.7%

LV Business

-54

-11.7%

Truck

-27

-24.6%

Large Bore

-6

-29.1%

other

-7

-19.4%

Aftermarket

-2

-2.4%

29

252210

36

29

85

83

Non-LV Business

-42-16.8%

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

13

Automotive: regional consolidated sales split

Europe and USMCA performance clearly better than the market

  • Regional sales

in % vs. IHS 4 May 2020

-47%

-20%

Q1 19

Q1 20

-22%

Q1 19

Q1 20

-23%

Q1 19

Q1 20

-46%

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Germany

Global IHS

LV production

China**

-21%

-14%

-15%

-14%

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Europe (excl. Germany)

Global IHS

Automotive sales

LV production*

Greyish columns: IHS global LV production, 4 May 2020

Blueish columns: Automotive consolidated Q1 sales

*IHS data adjusted for China volumes to match Automotive regional sales split; ** China consolidated sales

-10%

+2%

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

USMCA

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

14

Q1 2020 Automotive: China performance

Sales decline less pronounced

  • Sales*

in €m

249

219

31

Q1 19

-34%

-87

-1

4

165

144

21

operativ

FX

M&A

Q1 20

  • Comments on the quarter
  • Sales decline of -34% compares to a market
    collapse of -47% (IHS Markit 4 May, 2020)
  • Hardparts and Mechatronics both strongly affected
  • Cost saving measures helped to limit result effect
  • EBIT*

in €m

14

16

-18

-1

-132%

0

-1

-6

1

-5

Joint Venture

Wholly owned foreign

*Including 100% figures of 50/50 JV, consolidated at equity

enterprise

Q1 '19 operativ

FX

M&A

Q1 '20

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

15

Q1 2020 Automotive: Monthly development

Corona started to impact consolidated topline from mid-March onwards

  • China monthly sales @100%

in €m (JV and WOFE)

-40%

-7%

-55%

February with highest sales impact due to Chinese New Year and beginning of governmental shutdown

Recovery already visible in March

Normalization expected in the course of Q2

01/19

01/20

02/19

02/20

03/19

03/20

Automotive monthly sales

in €m

-7%

-26%

-6%

01/19

01/20

02/19

02/20

03/19

03/20

  • Automotive with only minor decline in first two month despite China shutdown
  • March showed strongest decline with Corona reaching Europe and North America
  • Deterioration of monthly performance expected in Q2

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

16

Q2 2020: IHS outlook

Impact shifts from China in Q1 to western world in Q2

Q1 LV growth

-23%

Q2 expected LV growth

-47%

in %

in %

-47%

-11%

-20%

-61%

-10%

-71%

2019 2020

Europe

US

China

World

Europe

US

China

World

Automotive topline impact already visible,

Direct hit on Automotive topline will be worse

in Q2 due to regional sales exposure

but China effect mainly in associates

(80% of sales in Europe and Americas)

Source: IHS 4 May, 2020

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

17

Q1 2020 Highlights: Defence

Strong Q1 performance with high leverage

Quarterly sales and margin development

In €m and %

1,324

823

15.8

629

746

740

8.1

7.8

1.4

3.9

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

In €m

Comments on quarterly performance

  • Strong order intake
  • Sales increase driven by ES and VS with M&A support
  • Operating result improved materially
  • Higher level of working capital and capex

Q1 2019 Q1 2020

Order intake*

564

731

29.6%

Sales

629

740

17.6%

Q1

Operating result

9

29

222.2%

Operating margin in %

1.4%

3.9%

250 bp

Operating Free Cash Flow

-93

-152

-63.4%

Operating FCF / Sales

-14.8%

-20.5%

-580 bp

*Order intake is reported on

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

18

the basis of booked business

Q1 2020 Highlights: Defence

Strong sales increase helped to triple Q1 results

  • Sales Defence

in €m

17.6%

740

629 -7% 166

177

4% 174

167

35% 446

329

-45

-46

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

  • Operating result Defence

in €m

Margin

Margin

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

1.4%

+222.2%

29

3.9%

10%

11

6.4%

9

5.9%

10

200%

36

8.1%

3.6% 12

-6.1%

-11

-46%

-16

-9.4%

-2

-3

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Weapon & Ammunition

  • Sales still held back by export restrictions

Electronic Systems

  • Solid order execution and favorable product mix

Vehicle Systems

  • Excellent order execution in logistical and tactical vehicles

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

19

Q1 2020 : Defence

Strong Q1 order intake led by international customers

Order intake by division

Order backlog profile

in €m

in €m

+16%

+30%

1,664

113

10,034

731

8,615

-358

Weapon and Ammunition

564

327

Electronic Solutions

Vehicle Systems

Consolidation

344

324

168

78

136

-26

-56

31.03. operativ

FX

M&A

31.03.

Q1 19

Q1 20

2019

2020

2,486€m 2,059€m 5,489€m

2020E

2021E

2022E ff.

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

20

2020 : Defence resilience

Defence demand more resilient in times of crisis

  • German demand
    • List of German €25m proposals unchanged
  • International demand
    • Czech Republic tender not cancelled yet, decision expected for H2 2020
    • East European IFV tender under negotiation, contract signing expected Q2/Q3 2020
    • Start of Land 400 III virtual roadshow in Australia
    • Bradley replacement process reinitiated, new timeline starts 2021 and development budget expected around 300USDm
    • Challenger LEP decision still scheduled for Q4 2020
    • Discussion of budget prioritization has started in some countries
  • Export regulation
    • Export regulation in Germany, Italy and South Africa remain in place

Corona-induced administrative delays likely

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

21

2020 Overview

Management aims to provide best possible orientation for 2020

  • Given the current volatility in the Automotive markets and the potential effects on supply chains and demand, any forecasting statements are subject to increased levels of risk.
  • It is currently not possible to provide an estimate regarding the duration and the further development of the coronavirus pandemic, nor in respect to the potential containment measures.
  • We anticipate that the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on our business, but we currently cannot forecast the full impact.

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

22

2020 Overview

Management aims to provide best possible orientation for 2020

AUTOMOTIVE

DEFENCE

Trading update Q2

Double digit sales decline around 50% to 55% expected, operating leverage for Q2 expected to be between 35 to 40%

Topline expected to increase high single digit with an operating margin around 9%

FY 2020 Guidance

Management refrains to provide a FY guidance in light of the current uncertainty regarding the potential development of our relevant Automotive end markets

March guidance confirmed for 2020 Defence sales growth expectation of 5-7% and operating margin of 9-10%

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

23

Next events and IR contacts

  • Next Events

dbAccess Berlin Conference

UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020 Berenberg Conference USA 2020

SG CIB - the VIRTUAL NICE CONFERENCE

Annual Stockholder's Meeting Rheinmetall AG H1 2020 Earnings call

Q3 2020 Earnings call

  • Quick link to documents

Corporate Presentation

All investor meetings will be conducted as telephone conferences

19 May 2020

6 August 2020

6 November 2020

Interim Reports

  • IR Contacts

Dirk Winkels

Head of IR

Tel: +49-211473-4749

Email: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com

René Weinberg

Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49-211473-4759

Email: rene.weinberg@rheinmetall.com

Rosalinde Schulte Investor Relations Assistant Tel: +49-211 473-4718

Email: rosalinde.schulte@rheinmetall.com

Annual Reports

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

24

APPENDIX

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

25

Select key data: outlook 2020

Rheinmetall Group

In %(PY)

Automotive

Defence

Holding cost

€20-25

Capex (w/o

(PY: €25m)

Comparable level

Tax rate

(PY: 26%)

Interest result

~-€45m(PY:-€35m)

R&D

Around 6% (5.9%)

2-2.5% (2.0%)

(self-funded)

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

26

Group 2015 - 2019: Key figures (as reported)

in €m

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Balance Sheet

Total assets

5.730

6.150

6.101

6.759

7.415

Shareholder's equity

1.562

1.781

1.870

2.173

2.272

Equity ratio (in %)

27,3

29,0

30,7

32,1

30,6

Pension liabilities

1.128

1.186

1.080

972

1.169

Net financial debt

-81

19

230

-30

-52

Net financial debt / EBITDA

0,17

-0,03

-0,37

0,04

0,07

Net gearing (in %)

5,2

-1,1

-12,3

1,4

2,3

Income

Sales

5.183

5.602

5.896

6.148

6.255

statement

Operating result

287

353

400

491

505

Operating margin (in %)

5,5

6,3

6,8

8,0

8,1

EBITDA

490

581

626

836

792

EBIT

287

353

385

518

512

EBIT margin (in %)

5,5

6,3

6,5

8,4

8,2

EBT

221

299

346

485

477

Net income

160

215

252

354

354

Earnings per share (in EUR)

3,88

4,69

5,24

7,10

7,77

Dividend per share (in EUR)

1,10

1,45

1,70

2,10

2,40

ROCE (in %)

10,6

12,3

13,8

17,1

15,4

CF statement

Free cashflow from operations

29

161

276

-35

314

Headcount

Employees (Dec. 31) according to capacity

20676

20993

21610

22899

23780

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

27

Segments 2015 - 2019 Key figures

Automotive

Defence

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

in €m

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2.621

2.670

2.922

2.888

2.705

Order intake

2.693

3.050

2.963

5.565

5.186

445

458

520

478

447

Order backlog (Dec. 31)

6.422

6.656

6.416

8.577

10.399

2.592

2.656

2.861

2.930

2.736

Sales

2.591

2.946

3.036

3.221

3.522

216

223

249

262

184

Operating result

90

147

174

254

343

8,3

8,4

8,7

8,9

6,7

Operating margin (in %)

3,5

5,0

5,7

7,9

9,8

335

356

367

421

348

EBITDA

175

239

268

403

450

216

223

227

266

186

EBIT

90

147

172

247

341

8,3

8,4

7,9

9,1

6,8

EBIT margin (in %)

3,5

5,0

5,7

7,7

9,7

167

149

154

161

143

Capex

96

95

89

101

166

96

105

106

26

73

OFCF

-38

103

238

-29

266

10.934

10.820

11.166

11.710

11.405

Employees (Dec. 31) according to capacity

9.581

10.002

10.251

10.948

12.100

1.450

1.499

1.621

1.664

1.525

Sales

Weapon &

881

1.111

1.175

1.056

1.018

118

140

176

171

118

Mechatronics

Operating Result

73

108

117

121

123

Ammunition

8,1%

9,3%

10,9%

10,3%

7,7%

Margin

8,3%

9,7%

10,0%

11,5%

12,1%

952

921

968

988

937

Sales

Electronic

759

745

691

839

948

73

62

60

65

28

Hardparts

Operating Result

12

25

20

46

75

Solutions

7,7%

6,7%

6,2%

6,5%

3,0%

Margin

1,5%

3,4%

2,9%

5,5%

7,9%

285

319

358

367

361

Sales

Vehicle

1.195

1.392

1.480

1.568

1.787

27

29

33

36

35

Aftermarket

Operating Result

-9

29

53

108

150

Systems

9,5%

9,1%

9,2%

9,7%

9,8%

Margin

-0,8%

2,1%

3,6%

6,9%

8,4%

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

28

Quarterly development Group

Sales

Operational results

in €m

in €m

1.961

243

1.471

1.481

1.342

1.358

1.324

629

746

823

740

714

726

659

637

618

1

-1

-1

-1

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Defence Automotive Consolidation/Others

210

110

99

60

64

54

9

34

52

49

43

40

29

10

-5

-3

-5

-8

-7

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

29

Free Cash Flow summary Group

in €m

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

'19/'20

Net Income

76

60

184

18

-15

33

Amortization / depreciation

68

71

75

75

10

65

Change in pension accruals

1

-15

-1

-43

-41

-2

Cash Flow

145

116

258

50

-46

96

Changes in working capital and other items

-108

-159

423

-182

-57

-125

Changes in other items

-57

-22

87

-10

45

-55

Net cash used in operating activities

-19

-64

769

-142

-58

-84

Cash outflow for additions to tangible

-44

-60

-63

-120

-46

-2

and intangible assets

Free Cash Flow from Operations

-79

-127

648

-188

-59

-129

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

30

Quarterly development Automotive

Sales by division

Operational result by division

in €m

in €m

714

726

52

49

659

637

618

43

40

401

407

359

359

348

31

35

27

25

251

252

228

206

210

13

10

6

0

10

85

92

92

92

83

8

9

9

5

1

-24

-24

-20

-19

-23

-2

-2

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

10

9

4

-30

Q1 2020

Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket Consolidation/Others

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

31

Free Cash Flow summary Automotive

in €m

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

'19/'20

Net Income

34

38

30

30

3

-31

Amortization / depreciation

38

41

41

43

45

7

Change in pension accruals

-1

-

-15

-2

-32

-31

Cash Flow

71

79

56

71

16

-55

Changes in working capital and other items

-88

29

-3

92

-46

42

Changes in other items

-31

-8

-8

-18

1

32

Net cash used in operating activities

-47

99

45

145

-30

17

Cash outflow for additions to tangible

-29

-38

-39

-63

-19

10

and intangible assets

Free Cash Flow from Operations

-76

62

6

81

-49

27

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

32

Quarterly development Defence

  • Sales by division

in €m

  • Operational result by division

in €m

1.324

438

746

823

740

196

363

629

207

166

177

202

216

174

167

461

608

446

329

389

-45

-51

-50

-46

-85

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Weapon & Ammunition

Vehicle Systems

Electronic Solutions

Consolidation/Others

60

10

17

9

1033

12

0

-11

-2

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

64

10

20

35

-1

Q3 2019

210

114

28

71

-3

Q4 2019

29

11

36

-16

-3 Q1 2020

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

33

Free Cash Flow summary Defence

in €m

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

'19/'20

Net Income

1

35

37

172

11

10

Amortization / depreciation

25

26

29

30

28

3

Change in pension accruals

-1

2

1

1

1

2

Cash Flow

25

63

67

203

40

15

Changes in working capital and other items

-44

-136

-151

331

-138

-94

Changes in other items

-61

-35

5

111

-24

37

Net cash used in operating activities

-79

-108

-80

646

-124

-45

Cash outflow for additions to tangible

-14

-22

-24

-52

-28

-14

and intangible assets

Free Cash Flow from Operations

-93

-131

-104

595

-152

-59

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

34

Income Statement

In €m

In €m

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Sales

1.342

1.358

16

Changes in inventory and other own work capitalized

90

126

36

Total operating performance

1.433

1.484

51

Other operating income

36

26

-10

Cost of materials

764

804

40

Personnel expenses

421

442

21

Amortization, depreciation and impairment

65

75

10

Other operating expenses

165

160

-5

Income from investments carried at equity

5

-1

-6

Other net financial income

-4

6

10

Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT)

54

34

-20

Net interest income

1

2

1

Interest expenses

-11

-11

-

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

45

25

-20

Income taxes

-12

-7

5

Earnings after taxes

33

18

-15

Of which:

Minority interests

1

5

4

Rheinmetall AG shareholders

32

13

-19

EBITDA

119

109

-10

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

35

Cash Flow Statement Group

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

In €m

Net income

33

18

-15

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

65

75

10

Allocation of CTA assets to secure pension and partial

0

-42

-42

retirement obligations

Changes in pension provisions

-2

-3

-1

Income from disposition of non-current assets

-1

0

1

Changes in other provisions

27

59

32

Changes in inventories

-125

-182

-57

Changes in receivables, liabilities (without financial debts) and

-85

-68

17

prepaid & deferred items

Pro rata income from investments carried at equity

-5

1

6

Dividends received from investments carried at equity

5

0

-5

Other non-cash expenses and income

3

0

-3

Cashflows from operating activities

-84

-142

-58

Cashflows from investing activities

-217

-44

173

Cashflows from financing activities

-13

-23

-10

Changes in financial resources

-315

-209

106

Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rates

2

-6

-8

Total change in financial resources

-312

-215

97

Cash and cash equivalents 31.12.2019

724

920

196

Cash and cash equivalents 31.03.2020

412

705

293

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

36

Balance Sheet Group

In €m

In €m

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

Non-current assets

3.142

-53

3.195

Goodwill

563

-4

567

Other intangible assets

236

3

233

Usage rights

193

-11

204

Property, plant and equipment

1.310

-51

1.361

Investment property

41

-1

42

Investments carried at equity

307

-2

309

Other non-current financial assets

266

11

255

Deferred taxes

226

2

224

Current assets

4.264

44

4.220

Inventories

1.598

135

1.463

Contractual assets

487

99

388

Trade receivables

1.076

-71

1.147

Liquid financial assets

299

57

242

Other current financial assets

79

38

41

Income tax receivables

20

-

20

Cash and cash equivalents

705

-215

920

Assets for disposal

-

-

-

Total assets

7.406

-9

7.415

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

Equity

2.241

-31

2.272

Share capital

112

-

112

Additional paid-in capital

556

3

553

Retained earnings

1.457

-21

1.478

Treasury shares

-13

4

-17

Rheinmetall AG shareholders' equity

2.111

-14

2.125

Minority interests

130

-16

146

Non-current liabilities

2.262

-103

2.365

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

1.075

-94

1.169

Other non-current provisions

205

-9

214

Non-current financial debts

874

-6

880

Other non-current liabilities

95

9

86

Deferred taxes

13

-3

16

Current liabilities

2.903

124

2.779

Other current provisions

758

49

709

Current financial debts

99

-13

112

Contractual liabilities

966

18

948

Trade liabilities

664

-31

695

Other current liabilities

287

72

215

Income tax liabilities

129

30

99

Total liabilities

7.406

-9

7.415

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

37

Glossary

bn

billions

LBP

Large bore piston

bp

basis points

LEP

Life extension programme

CAGR

compounded average growth rate

LV

Light vehicle

CER

Constant Exchange Rates

m

million

CP

Commercial Paper

MIV

Mechanized Infantry Vehicle

CTA

Contractual trust agreement

MGCS

Main Ground Combat Vehicle

D&A

Depreciation & Amortization

NWC

Net working capital

E

expected

OEM

Original Equipment Manufacturer

EA

Export approval

Op.

operational

EBIT

Earnings before Interest and Tax

Operating FCF

Operating free cash flow

EBITDA

Earnings before Interest, Tax , Depreciation and Amortization

Op. margin

Operating margin

EBT

Earnings before Tax

P&L

Profit & Loss Account

EIB

European Investment Bank

PY

Previous Year

EPS

Earnings per share

rep

reported

EPL

Einzelplan

ROCE

Return on capital employed

EV

Electric Vehicle

RoW

Rest of the World

FTE

Full Time Equivalents

SOP

Start of production

FX

Foreign exchange rate

USMCA

USA, Mexico, Canada

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

WACC

Weighted average cost of capital

HEV

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

WLTP

Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure

IDZ

Infanterist der Zukunft

WFoE

Wholly foreign owned enterprise

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

IFV

Infantry Fighting Vehicle

JV

Joint Venture

Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020

38

Disclaimer

