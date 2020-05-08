Rheinmetall : Q1/2020, Telefonkonferenz 0 05/08/2020 | 01:39am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Rheinmetall's financial condition, results of operations and businesses and certain of Rheinmetall's plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Rheinmetall's management with respect to future events. In particular, such forward-looking statements include the financial guidance contained in the outlook for 2020. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipates", "aims", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans" or "targets". By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, such factors may have a material adverse effect on the costs and revenue development of Rheinmetall. Further, the economic downturn in Rheinmetall's markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on Rheinmetall's business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. The factors that could affect Rheinmetall's future financial results are discussed more fully in Rheinmetall's most recent annual and quarterly reports which can be found on its website at www.rheinmetall.com. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Rheinmetall or any group company of Rheinmetall or any persons acting on their behalf contained in or made in connection with this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by factors of the kind referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward- looking statements in this presentation will be realized. Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Rheinmetall does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in Rheinmetall AG or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries. Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 2 Corona update: All action taken to protect, secure and support Protect our employees

Maximum protection on shop floor level Mobile office for all eligible staff Daily monitoring of global developments

Committed to our communities

Utilization of our global network to source protection equipment Supply of disinfectants from existing production infrastructure Development and manufacturing of components for medical equipment used in intensive care units

Watch your distance! Wear your mask! Stay on top of developments! Secure our supply chains

Supply chains in both segments tightly managed Business continuity safeguarded

Support our customers

Production ramp down in Automotive closely aligned with customers Ready for the restart

3 Corona update: Production 31.3. 30.4. Americas A/D A/D Normal 5/5 3/5 Reduced 3/0 3/0 On Hold 1/0 3/0 Production 31.3. 30.4. Europe + ME A/D A/D Normal 12/35 7/41 Reduced 5/1 12/0 On Hold 6/5 6/2 Production 31.3. 30.4. China JV A A Normal - 12 Reduced 12 - On Hold - - Only production sites! Automotive Defence Production 31.3. 30.4. Aus + Asia A/D A/D Normal 4/4 5/6 Reduced 1/0 0/1 Production 31.3. 30.4. On Hold 3/0 3/1 South Africa D D On Hold 5 5 Corona update: Pandemic with global impact, especially on light vehicle markets Global LV market collapsed almost 23%* in Q1

Automotive outperformance of 1% compared to relevant non-China market growth of -15%* Production in China back on track after initial governmental lockdown Europe and Americas with first impacts in Q1, but bigger hit expected for Q2

Defence with expected resilience in Q1

Sales increased almost 18% Strong order intake Export bans still burdened

*IHS Markit: 4 May 2020; global LV growth adjusted for China -14% +18% 5 Corona action: Management initiated immediately strong actions  Full freeze of non-essential expenditure  Cash management under tight control • Automotive reduced leased workers by 50% yoy • All capex is on hold and subject to board approval • Automotive headcount reduced by 3% yoy • Receivables currently fully recoverable • Preparation of short-time work at all eligible plants • Customer payments without delay • Complete hiring freeze • Access to capital markets currently not restricted All non-essential expenditures for business continuity on hold, including R&D projects Rheinmetall with very disciplined cost and cash management 6 Q1 2020 Group: Highlights Robust Defence helped to weather crisis ridden quarter Order backlog Sales Operating result €10.3bn €1.4bn €34m -37% Order intakeEarnings per shareOperating FCF €1.4bn €0.30 €-188m -59% -46% Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 7 Q1 2020 Group: Key financial data Results impacted by pressure on Automotive business  Sales  Operating result in €m in €m Operating margin in % Earnings per share in € 1% -37% -59% 54 0.74 1,342 1,358 -5 -6 25 -22 34 2 -0.3% -0.4% +1.8% 4.0% 1 2.5% 0.30 -41.1% +1.1% +3.5% Q1 Operational FX M&A Q1 Q1 Operational FX M&A Q1 Q1 Q1 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 8 Q1 2020 Group: Operating Free Cash Flow OFCF held back by CTA funding and working capital built-up in Defence Operating free cash flow per quarter in €m 2016 2019 2017 2020 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Operating free cash flow bridge in €m -129 -15 10 -188 -41 -57 45 -2 Q1 2019 EAT D&A Delta Delta other Capex Q1 2020 Pension WC OFCF on normal level despite lower results

Slight increase of D&A

€42m CTA funding

Operational built-up of working capital solely in Defence

built-up of working capital solely in Defence Changes in others driven by higher increase of other short-term provisions and lower decrease of other liabilities

short-term provisions and lower decrease of other liabilities Higher Defence capex offset by Automotive invest freeze Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 9 Q1 2020 Group: Group key financials Balance sheet and financing remain rock solid Equity and Equity ratio in €m and % Equity ratio Total equity  Maturity profile Ʃ 973 in €m 300 3,000 32.1 28.5 27.9 30.6 30.3 40 2,000 20 1,000 2,194 1,982 1,990 2,272 2,241 0 0 31.03.2019 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 Net financial debt and Net financial debt/EBITDA (LTM) Other & Leasing 207 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026ff. Bank loans 114 Promissory 402 28 73 45 notes 122 136 EIB loan 250 250 31.03.2020 in €m and ratio Net financial debt/EBITDA (LTM) 0 0.81x Net debt 0.8 -52 -171 -386 -249 -660 0.6 -500 0.20x 0.4 0.46x 0.07x 0.32x 0.2 -1,000 0.0 31.03.2019 30.06.2019 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 Equity ratio remains on solid level

No material maturities in '20/'21

Net debt and KPI with normal seasonality

Cash on balance €705m

Undrawn credit lines of €0.9bn per end of Q1

Investment grade rating with stable outlook Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 10 Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive Positive result despite market collapse Quarterly sales and margin development In €m and % 714 726 659 637 618 6.9 7.2 6.5 6.2 1.7 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 In €m Order intake Sales Operating result Operating margin in % Operating Free Cash Flow Operating FCF / Sales Comments on quarterly performance Lower order intake reflects muted environment

Sales decline of -13.5% vs relevant non-China market of -14.7%*

-13.5% vs relevant non-China market of -14.7%* Operating result under strong pressure, but still positive

Successful cash management in place *IHS Markit: 4 May 2020; global LV growth adjusted for China Q1 2019 Q1 2020 ∆ 736 442 -39.9% 714 618 13.5% Q1 49 10 -79.6% 6.9% 1.7% -520 bp -76 -49 35.5% -10.6% -7.9% 270 bp Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 11 Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive Result remained in positive territory Sales Automotive Operating result Automotive in €m -13.5% 714 618 401 -13%348 251 -16% 210 85 -2% 83 -24 -23 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 in €m Margin Q1 2019 6.9% 49 7.6% 31 5.1% 13 8.8% 8 -2 Q4 2018 Margin -79.6% Q1 2020 1.7% 10 -71% 9 2.7% -50% 4 4.9% 0 -123% -3 -1.6% Q1 2020 Mechatronics Decrease in market volumes aggravated by negative ramp up Hardparts Market decline especially in European small bore pistons

First cost savings offset by negative at-equity results Aftermarket Sales less affected, but results impacted by first time consolidation of micro-mobility Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 12 Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive Very slow non-LV sales created additional burden Sales split LV/ Non-LV in €m / in % -13.5% 714 177 618 LV: 152 65% 250 227 36 252 29 210 Q1 19 Q1 20 Sales split Non-LV in €m / in % -16.8% 252 LV: 210 109 66% 82 22 16 36 29 85 83 Q4 18 Q4 19 Delta absolute in % Diesel -25 -14.1% Gazoline -23 -9.0% other LV -7 -18.7% LV Business -54 -11.7% Truck -27 -24.6% Large Bore -6 -29.1% other -7 -19.4% Aftermarket -2 -2.4% Non-LV Business -42 -16.8% Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 13 Automotive: regional consolidated sales split Europe and USMCA performance clearly better than the market Regional sales in % vs. IHS 4 May 2020 -20% Q1 19 Q1 20 -22% Q1 19 Q1 20 -23% Q1 19 Q1 20 -47% -46% Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Germany Global IHS LV production China** -21% -14% -15% -14% Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Europe (excl. Germany) Global IHS Automotive sales Greyish columns: IHS global LV production, 4 May 2020 LV production* Blueish columns: Automotive consolidated Q1 sales *IHS data adjusted for China volumes to match Automotive regional sales split; ** China consolidated sales -10% +2% Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 USMCA Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 14 Q1 2020 Automotive: China performance Sales decline less pronounced Sales* in €m -34% 249 -87 165 219 -1 4 144 31 21 Q1 19 operativ FX M&A Q1 20 EBIT* in €m -132% 14 Comments on the quarter Sales decline of -34% compares to a market

collapse of -47% (IHS Markit 4 May, 2020)

-34% compares to a market (IHS Markit 4 May, 2020) Hardparts and Mechatronics both strongly affected

Cost saving measures helped to limit result effect 16 -18 -1 0 -1 -6 1 -5 Q1 '19 operativ FX M&A Q1 '20 Joint Venture Wholly owned foreign *Including 100% figures of 50/50 JV, consolidated at equity enterprise Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 15 Q1 2020 Automotive: Monthly development Corona started to impact consolidated topline from mid-March onwards China monthly sales @100% in €m (JV and WOFE) -40% -7%-55% 01/19 01/20 02/19 02/20 03/19 03/20 Automotive monthly sales in €m -26% -7%-6% 01/19 01/20 02/19 02/20 03/19 03/20 February with highest sales impact due to Chinese New Year and beginning of governmental shutdown

Recovery already visible in March

Normalization expected in the course of Q2

Automotive with only minor decline in first two month despite China shutdown

March showed strongest decline with Corona reaching Europe and North America

Deterioration of monthly performance expected in Q2 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 16 Q2 2020: IHS outlook Impact shifts from China in Q1 to western world in Q2  Q1 LV growth -23%  Q2 expected LV growth -47% in % in % -47% -11% -20% -61% -10% -71% 2019 2020 Europe US China World Europe US China World Automotive topline impact already visible, but China effect mainly in associates Source: IHS 4 May, 2020 Direct hit on Automotive topline will be worse in Q2 due to regional sales exposure (80% of sales in Europe and Americas) Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 17 Q1 2020 Highlights: Defence Strong Q1 performance with high leverage Quarterly sales and margin development In €m and % 1,324 823 15.8 629 746 740 8.1 7.8 1.4 3.9 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 In €m Order intake* Sales Operating result Operating margin in % Operating Free Cash Flow Operating FCF / Sales *Order intake is reported on the basis of booked business Comments on quarterly performance Strong order intake

Sales increase driven by ES and VS with M&A support

Operating result improved materially

Higher level of working capital and capex Q1 2019 Q1 2020 ∆ 564 731 29.6% 629 740 17.6% Q1 9 29 222.2% 1.4% 3.9% 250 bp -93 -152 -63.4% -14.8% -20.5% -580 bp Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 18 Q1 2020 Highlights: Defence Strong sales increase helped to triple Q1 results Sales Defence in €m 17.6% 629 -7% 177 4% 167 35% 329 -45 Q1 2019 740 166 174 446 -46 Q1 2020 Operating result Defence in €m Margin Margin Q1 2019 +222.2% Q1 2020 1.4% 29 3.9% 10% 11 6.4% 9 5.9% 10 200% 36 8.1% 3.6% 12 -6.1% -11 -46% -16 -9.4% -2 -3 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Weapon & Ammunition Sales still held back by export restrictions Electronic Systems Solid order execution and favorable product mix Vehicle Systems Excellent order execution in logistical and tactical vehicles Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 19 Q1 2020 : Defence Strong Q1 order intake led by international customers Order intake by division in €m +30% 731 564327 344 324 168 78 136 -26 -56 Q1 19 Q1 20 Order backlog profile in €m +16% 1,664 113 10,034 8,615 -358 Weapon and Ammunition Electronic Solutions 2,486€m 2,059€m 5,489€m Vehicle Systems Consolidation 31.03. operativ FX M&A 31.03. 2020E 2021E 2022E ff. 2019 2020 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 20 2020 : Defence resilience Defence demand more resilient in times of crisis German demand

List of German €25m proposals unchanged

International demand

Czech Republic tender not cancelled yet, decision expected for H2 2020 East European IFV tender under negotiation, contract signing expected Q2/Q3 2020 Start of Land 400 III virtual roadshow in Australia Bradley replacement process reinitiated, new timeline starts 2021 and development budget expected around 300USDm Challenger LEP decision still scheduled for Q4 2020 Discussion of budget prioritization has started in some countries

Export regulation

Export regulation in Germany, Italy and South Africa remain in place

Corona-induced administrative delays likely Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 21 2020 Overview Management aims to provide best possible orientation for 2020 Given the current volatility in the Automotive markets and the potential effects on supply chains and demand, any forecasting statements are subject to increased levels of risk.

It is currently not possible to provide an estimate regarding the duration and the further development of the coronavirus pandemic, nor in respect to the potential containment measures.

We anticipate that the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on our business, but we currently cannot forecast the full impact. Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 22 2020 Overview Management aims to provide best possible orientation for 2020 AUTOMOTIVE DEFENCE Trading update Q2 Double digit sales decline around 50% to 55% expected, operating leverage for Q2 expected to be between 35 to 40% Topline expected to increase high single digit with an operating margin around 9% FY 2020 Guidance Management refrains to provide a FY guidance in light of the current uncertainty regarding the potential development of our relevant Automotive end markets March guidance confirmed for 2020 Defence sales growth expectation of 5-7% and operating margin of 9-10% Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 23 Next events and IR contacts Next Events dbAccess Berlin Conference UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020 Berenberg Conference USA 2020 SG CIB - the VIRTUAL NICE CONFERENCE Annual Stockholder's Meeting Rheinmetall AG H1 2020 Earnings call Q3 2020 Earnings call Quick link to documents Corporate Presentation All investor meetings will be conducted as telephone conferences 19 May 2020 6 August 2020 6 November 2020 Interim Reports IR Contacts Dirk Winkels Head of IR Tel: +49-211473-4749 Email: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com René Weinberg Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49-211473-4759 Email: rene.weinberg@rheinmetall.com Rosalinde Schulte Investor Relations Assistant Tel: +49-211473-4718 Email: rosalinde.schulte@rheinmetall.com Annual Reports Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 24 APPENDIX Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 25 Select key data: outlook 2020 Rheinmetall Group Holding cost €20-25 (PY: €25m) Tax rate Comparable level (PY: 26%) Interest result ~-€45m(PY:-€35m) In %(PY) Automotive Defence Capex (w/o Around 5.5% (5.5%) Around 5%(4.7%) IFRS 16) D&A 5.5-6.0% (5.9%) 3-3.5% (3.1%) R&D Around 6% (5.9%) 2-2.5% (2.0%) (self-funded) Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 26 Group 2015 - 2019: Key figures (as reported) in €m 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Balance Sheet Total assets 5.730 6.150 6.101 6.759 7.415 Shareholder's equity 1.562 1.781 1.870 2.173 2.272 Equity ratio (in %) 27,3 29,0 30,7 32,1 30,6 Pension liabilities 1.128 1.186 1.080 972 1.169 Net financial debt -81 19 230 -30 -52 Net financial debt / EBITDA 0,17 -0,03 -0,37 0,04 0,07 Net gearing (in %) 5,2 -1,1 -12,3 1,4 2,3 Income Sales 5.183 5.602 5.896 6.148 6.255 statement Operating result 287 353 400 491 505 Operating margin (in %) 5,5 6,3 6,8 8,0 8,1 EBITDA 490 581 626 836 792 EBIT 287 353 385 518 512 EBIT margin (in %) 5,5 6,3 6,5 8,4 8,2 EBT 221 299 346 485 477 Net income 160 215 252 354 354 Earnings per share (in EUR) 3,88 4,69 5,24 7,10 7,77 Dividend per share (in EUR) 1,10 1,45 1,70 2,10 2,40 ROCE (in %) 10,6 12,3 13,8 17,1 15,4 CF statement Free cashflow from operations 29 161 276 -35 314 Headcount Employees (Dec. 31) according to capacity 20676 20993 21610 22899 23780 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 27 Segments 2015 - 2019 Key figures Automotive Defence 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 in €m 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2.621 2.670 2.922 2.888 2.705 Order intake 2.693 3.050 2.963 5.565 5.186 445 458 520 478 447 Order backlog (Dec. 31) 6.422 6.656 6.416 8.577 10.399 2.592 2.656 2.861 2.930 2.736 Sales 2.591 2.946 3.036 3.221 3.522 216 223 249 262 184 Operating result 90 147 174 254 343 8,3 8,4 8,7 8,9 6,7 Operating margin (in %) 3,5 5,0 5,7 7,9 9,8 335 356 367 421 348 EBITDA 175 239 268 403 450 216 223 227 266 186 EBIT 90 147 172 247 341 8,3 8,4 7,9 9,1 6,8 EBIT margin (in %) 3,5 5,0 5,7 7,7 9,7 167 149 154 161 143 Capex 96 95 89 101 166 96 105 106 26 73 OFCF -38 103 238 -29 266 10.934 10.820 11.166 11.710 11.405 Employees (Dec. 31) according to capacity 9.581 10.002 10.251 10.948 12.100 1.450 1.499 1.621 1.664 1.525 Sales Weapon & 881 1.111 1.175 1.056 1.018 118 140 176 171 118 Mechatronics Operating Result 73 108 117 121 123 Ammunition 8,1% 9,3% 10,9% 10,3% 7,7% Margin 8,3% 9,7% 10,0% 11,5% 12,1% 952 921 968 988 937 Sales Electronic 759 745 691 839 948 73 62 60 65 28 Hardparts Operating Result 12 25 20 46 75 Solutions 7,7% 6,7% 6,2% 6,5% 3,0% Margin 1,5% 3,4% 2,9% 5,5% 7,9% 285 319 358 367 361 Sales Vehicle 1.195 1.392 1.480 1.568 1.787 27 29 33 36 35 Aftermarket Operating Result -9 29 53 108 150 Systems 9,5% 9,1% 9,2% 9,7% 9,8% Margin -0,8% 2,1% 3,6% 6,9% 8,4% Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 28 Quarterly development Group Sales in €m 1.961 1.471 1.481 1.358 1.342 746 823 1.324 629 740 714 726 659 637 618 1 -1 -1 -1 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Defence Automotive Consolidation/Others Operational results in €m 243 210 110 99 54 60 64 9 34 52 49 43 40 29 10 -5 -3 -5 -8 -7 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 29 Free Cash Flow summary Group in €m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 '19/'20 Net Income 33 76 60 184 18 -15 Amortization / depreciation 68 71 75 75 10 65 Change in pension accruals 1 -15 -1 -43 -41 -2 Cash Flow 145 116 258 50 -46 96 Changes in working capital and other items -108 -159 423 -182 -57 -125 Changes in other items -57 -22 87 -10 45 -55 Net cash used in operating activities -19 -64 769 -142 -58 -84 Cash outflow for additions to tangible -44 -60 -63 -120 -46 -2 and intangible assets Free Cash Flow from Operations -79 -127 648 -188 -59 -129 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 30 Quarterly development Automotive  Sales by division  Operational result by division in €m in €m 714 726 52 659 49 637 618 43 40 401 407 359 359 348 31 35 27 25 251 252 228 206 210 13 10 6 0 10 10 9 9 85 92 92 92 83 8 9 5 4 1 -2 -2 0 -24 -24 -20 -19 -23 -3 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Mechatronics Hardparts Aftermarket Consolidation/Others Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 31 Free Cash Flow summary Automotive in €m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 '19/'20 Net Income 34 38 30 30 3 -31 Amortization / depreciation 41 41 43 45 7 38 Change in pension accruals - -15 -2 -32 -31 -1 Cash Flow 71 79 56 71 16 -55 Changes in working capital and other items 29 -3 92 -46 42 -88 Changes in other items -8 -8 -18 1 32 -31 Net cash used in operating activities 99 45 145 -30 17 -47 Cash outflow for additions to tangible -29 -38 -39 -63 -19 10 and intangible assets Free Cash Flow from Operations 62 6 81 -49 27 -76 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 32 Quarterly development Defence Sales by division in €m Operational result by division in €m 1.324 438 746 823 740 196 363 629 207 166 177 202 216 174 167 461 608 446 329 389 -45 -51 -50 -85 -46 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Weapon & Ammunition Vehicle Systems Electronic Solutions Consolidation/Others 60 10 17 9 1033 12 0 -2-11 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 64 10 20 35 -1 Q3 2019 210 114 28 71 -3 Q4 2019 29 11 36 -16 -3 Q1 2020 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 33 Free Cash Flow summary Defence in €m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 '19/'20 Net Income 1 35 37 172 11 10 Amortization / depreciation 26 29 30 28 3 25 Change in pension accruals 2 1 1 1 2 -1 Cash Flow 25 63 67 203 40 15 Changes in working capital and other items -136 -151 331 -138 -94 -44 Changes in other items -35 5 111 -24 37 -61 Net cash used in operating activities -108 -80 646 -124 -45 -79 Cash outflow for additions to tangible -14 -22 -24 -52 -28 -14 and intangible assets Free Cash Flow from Operations -131 -104 595 -152 -59 -93 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 34 Income Statement In €m In €m Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Sales 1.342 1.358 16 Changes in inventory and other own work capitalized 126 36 90 Total operating performance 1.433 1.484 51 Other operating income 36 26 -10 Cost of materials 804 40 764 Personnel expenses 421 442 21 Amortization, depreciation and impairment 75 10 65 Other operating expenses 165 160 -5 Income from investments carried at equity 5 -1 -6 Other net financial income 6 10 -4 Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) 54 34 -20 Net interest income 1 2 1 Interest expenses -11 -11 - Earnings before taxes (EBT) 45 25 -20 Income taxes -7 5 -12 Earnings after taxes 33 18 -15 Of which: Minority interests 1 5 4 Rheinmetall AG shareholders 32 13 -19 EBITDA 119 109 -10 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 35 Cash Flow Statement Group Q1 2019 Q1 2020 In €m Net income 33 18 -15 Amortization, depreciation and impairments 65 75 10 Allocation of CTA assets to secure pension and partial 0 -42 -42 retirement obligations Changes in pension provisions -2 -3 -1 Income from disposition of non-current assets -1 0 1 Changes in other provisions 27 59 32 Changes in inventories -125 -182 -57 Changes in receivables, liabilities (without financial debts) and -85 -68 17 prepaid & deferred items Pro rata income from investments carried at equity 1 6 -5 Dividends received from investments carried at equity 5 0 -5 Other non-cash expenses and income 3 0 -3 Cashflows from operating activities -84 -142 -58 Cashflows from investing activities -217 -44 173 Cashflows from financing activities -13 -23 -10 Changes in financial resources -315 -209 106 Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rates 2 -6 -8 Total change in financial resources -215 97 -312 Cash and cash equivalents 31.12.2019 920 196 724 Cash and cash equivalents 31.03.2020 412 705 293 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 36 Balance Sheet Group In €m In €m 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 Non-current assets 3.195 3.142 -53 Goodwill 567 563 -4 Other intangible assets 233 236 3 Usage rights 204 193 -11 Property, plant and equipment 1.361 1.310 -51 Investment property 41 -1 42 Investments carried at equity 309 307 -2 Other non-current financial assets 255 266 11 Deferred taxes 224 226 2 Current assets 4.220 4.264 44 Inventories 1.463 1.598 135 Contractual assets 487 99 388 Trade receivables 1.147 1.076 -71 Liquid financial assets 242 299 57 Other current financial assets 41 79 38 Income tax receivables 20 20 - Cash and cash equivalents 920 705 -215 Assets for disposal - - - Total assets 7.415 7.406 -9 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 Equity 2.272 2.241 -31 Share capital 112 112 - Additional paid-in capital 553 556 3 Retained earnings 1.478 1.457 -21 Treasury shares -13 4 -17 Rheinmetall AG shareholders' equity 2.125 2.111 -14 Minority interests 146 130 -16 Non-current liabilities 2.365 2.262 -103 Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 1.169 1.075 -94 Other non-current provisions 214 205 -9 Non-current financial debts 880 874 -6 Other non-current liabilities 86 95 9 Deferred taxes 16 13 -3 Current liabilities 2.779 2.903 124 Other current provisions 709 758 49 Current financial debts 112 99 -13 Contractual liabilities 948 966 18 Trade liabilities 695 664 -31 Other current liabilities 215 287 72 Income tax liabilities 99 129 30 Total liabilities 7.415 7.406 -9 Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 37 Glossary bn billions LBP Large bore piston bp basis points LEP Life extension programme CAGR compounded average growth rate LV Light vehicle CER Constant Exchange Rates m million CP Commercial Paper MIV Mechanized Infantry Vehicle CTA Contractual trust agreement MGCS Main Ground Combat Vehicle D&A Depreciation & Amortization NWC Net working capital E expected OEM Original Equipment Manufacturer EA Export approval Op. operational EBIT Earnings before Interest and Tax Operating FCF Operating free cash flow EBITDA Earnings before Interest, Tax , Depreciation and Amortization Op. margin Operating margin EBT Earnings before Tax P&L Profit & Loss Account EIB European Investment Bank PY Previous Year EPS Earnings per share rep reported EPL Einzelplan ROCE Return on capital employed EV Electric Vehicle RoW Rest of the World FTE Full Time Equivalents SOP Start of production FX Foreign exchange rate USMCA USA, Mexico, Canada GDP Gross Domestic Product WACC Weighted average cost of capital HEV Hybrid and Electric Vehicles WLTP Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure IDZ Infanterist der Zukunft WFoE Wholly foreign owned enterprise IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards IFV Infantry Fighting Vehicle JV Joint Venture Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020 38 Attachments Original document

