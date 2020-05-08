Rheinmetall : Q1/2020, Telefonkonferenz

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to Rheinmetall's financial condition, results of operations and businesses and certain of Rheinmetall's plans and objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Rheinmetall's management with respect to future events.
In particular, such forward-looking statements include the financial guidance contained in the outlook for 2020.
Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipates", "aims", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "believes", "intends", "plans" or "targets". By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, such factors may have a material adverse effect on the costs and revenue development of Rheinmetall. Further, the economic downturn in Rheinmetall's markets, and changes in interest and currency exchange rates, may also have an impact on Rheinmetall's business development and the availability of financing on favorable conditions. The factors that could affect Rheinmetall's future financial results are discussed more fully in Rheinmetall's most recent annual and quarterly reports which can be found on its website at www.rheinmetall.com.
All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Rheinmetall or any group company of Rheinmetall or any persons acting on their behalf contained in or made in connection with this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by factors of the kind referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward- looking statements in this presentation will be realized. Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Rheinmetall does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.
This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of securities in Rheinmetall AG or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries.
Analyst Conference Call Q1 2020
Corona update:
All action taken to protect, secure and support
Protect our employees
Maximum protection on shop floor level
Mobile office for all eligible staff
Daily monitoring of global developments
Committed to our communities
Utilization of our global network to source protection equipment
Supply of disinfectants from existing production infrastructure
Development and manufacturing of components for medical equipment used in intensive care units
Watch your distance!
Wear your mask!
Stay on
top of developments!
Secure our supply chains
Supply chains in both segments tightly managed
Business continuity safeguarded
Support our customers
Production ramp down in Automotive closely aligned with customers
Ready for the restart
Corona update:
Production
31.3.
30.4.
Americas
A/D
A/D
Normal
5/5
3/5
Reduced
3/0
3/0
On Hold
1/0
3/0
Production
31.3.
30.4.
Europe + ME
A/D
A/D
Normal
12/35
7/41
Reduced
5/1
12/0
On Hold
6/5
6/2
Production
31.3.
30.4.
China JV
A
A
Normal
-
12
Reduced
12
-
On Hold
-
-
Only production sites!
Automotive
Defence
Production
31.3.
30.4.
Aus + Asia
A/D
A/D
Normal
4/4
5/6
Reduced
1/0
0/1
Production
31.3.
30.4.
On Hold
3/0
3/1
South Africa
D
D
On Hold
5
5
Corona update:
Pandemic with global impact, especially on light vehicle markets
Global LV market collapsed almost 23%* in Q1
Automotive outperformance of 1% compared to relevant non-China market growth of -15%*
Production in China back on track after initial governmental lockdown
Europe and Americas with first impacts in Q1, but bigger hit expected for Q2
Defence with expected resilience in Q1
Sales increased almost 18%
Strong order intake
Export bans still burdened
*IHS Markit: 4 May 2020;
global LV growth adjusted for China
-14%
+18%
Corona action:
Management initiated immediately strong actions
Full freeze of non-essential expenditure
Cash management under tight control
• Automotive reduced leased workers by 50% yoy
• All capex is on hold and subject to board approval
• Automotive headcount reduced by 3% yoy
• Receivables currently fully recoverable
•
Preparation of short-time work at all eligible plants
•
Customer payments without delay
•
Complete hiring freeze
•
Access to capital markets currently not restricted
All non-essential expenditures for business continuity on hold, including R&D projects
Rheinmetall with very disciplined cost and cash management
Q1 2020 Group: Highlights
Robust Defence helped to weather crisis ridden quarter
Order backlog
Sales
Operating result
€10.3bn €1.4bn €34m
-37%
Order intakeEarnings per shareOperating FCF
€1.4bn
€0.30
€-188m
-59%
-46%
Q1 2020 Group: Key financial data
Results impacted by pressure on Automotive business
Sales
Operating result in €m
in €m
Operating margin in %
Earnings per share
in €
1%
-37%
-59%
54
0.74
1,342
1,358
-5
-6
25
-22
34
2
-0.3%
-0.4%
+1.8%
4.0%
1
2.5%
0.30
-41.1% +1.1% +3.5%
Q1 Operational FX
M&A
Q1
Q1 Operational FX
M&A
Q1
Q1
Q1
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
Q1 2020 Group: Operating Free Cash Flow OFCF held back by CTA funding and working capital built-up in Defence
Operating free cash flow per quarter
in €m
2016 2019
2017 2020
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Operating free cash flow bridge
in €m
-129
-15
10
-188
-41
-57
45
-2
Q1 2019 EAT
D&A Delta
Delta other Capex Q1 2020
Pension
WC
OFCF on normal level despite lower results
Slight increase of D&A
€42m CTA funding
Operational built-up of working capital solely in Defence
Changes in others driven by higher increase of other short-term provisions and lower decrease of other liabilities
Higher Defence capex offset by Automotive invest freeze
Q1 2020 Group: Group key financials
Balance sheet and financing remain rock solid
Equity and Equity ratio
in €m and %
Equity ratio Total equity
Maturity profile
Ʃ 973
in €m
300
3,000
32.1
28.5
27.9
30.6
30.3
40
2,000
20
1,000
2,194
1,982
1,990
2,272
2,241
0
0
31.03.2019
30.06.2019
30.09.2019
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
Net financial debt and Net financial debt/EBITDA (LTM)
Other & Leasing
207
2020 2021 2022
2023 2024 2025 2026ff.
Bank loans
114
Promissory
402
28
73
45
notes
122
136
EIB loan
250
250
31.03.2020
in €m and ratio
Net financial debt/EBITDA (LTM)
0
0.81x
Net debt
0.8
-52
-171
-386
-249
-660
0.6
-500
0.20x
0.4
0.46x
0.07x
0.32x
0.2
-1,000
0.0
31.03.2019
30.06.2019
30.09.2019
31.12.2019
31.03.2020
Equity ratio remains on solid level
No material maturities in '20/'21
Net debt and KPI with normal seasonality
Cash on balance €705m
Undrawn credit lines of €0.9bn per end of Q1
Investment grade rating with stable outlook
Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive Positive result despite market collapse
Quarterly sales and margin development
In €m and %
714
726
659
637
618
6.9
7.2
6.5
6.2
1.7
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
In €m
Order intake
Sales
Operating result
Operating margin in %
Operating Free Cash Flow
Operating FCF / Sales
Comments on quarterly performance
Lower order intake reflects muted environment
Sales decline of -13.5% vs relevant non-China market of -14.7%*
Operating result under strong pressure, but still positive
Successful cash management in place
*IHS Markit: 4 May 2020;
global LV growth adjusted for China
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
∆
736
442
-39.9%
714
618
13.5%
Q1
49
10
-79.6%
6.9%
1.7%
-520 bp
-76
-49
35.5%
-10.6%
-7.9%
270 bp
Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive Result remained in positive territory
Sales Automotive
Operating result Automotive
in €m
-13.5%
714
618
401
-13%348
251
-16%
210
85
-2%
83
-24
-23
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
in €m
Margin
Q1 2019
6.9% 49
7.6% 31
5.1% 13
8.8%
8
-2
Q4 2018
Margin
-79.6%
Q1 2020
1.7%
10
-71%
9
2.7%
-50%
4
4.9%
0
-123%
-3
-1.6%
Q1 2020
Mechatronics
Decrease in market volumes aggravated by negative ramp up
Hardparts
Market decline especially in European small bore pistons
First cost savings offset by negative at-equity results
Aftermarket
Sales less affected, but results impacted by first time consolidation of micro-mobility
Q1 2020 Highlights: Automotive
Very slow non-LV sales created additional burden
Sales split LV/ Non-LV
in €m / in %
-13.5%
714
177
618
LV:
152
65%
250
227
36
252
29
210
Q1 19
Q1 20
Sales split Non-LV
in €m / in %
-16.8%
252
LV:
210
109
66%
82
22
16
36
29
85
83
Q4 18
Q4 19
Delta absolute in %
Diesel
-25
-14.1%
Gazoline
-23
-9.0%
other LV
-7
-18.7%
LV Business
-54
-11.7%
Truck
-27
-24.6%
Large Bore
-6
-29.1%
other
-7
-19.4%
Aftermarket
-2
-2.4%
Non-LV Business
-42
-16.8%
Automotive: regional consolidated sales split
Europe and USMCA performance clearly better than the market
Regional sales
in % vs. IHS 4 May 2020 -20%
Q1 19
Q1 20
-22%
Q1 19
Q1 20
-23%
Q1 19
Q1 20
-47%
-46%
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Germany
Global IHS
LV production
China**
-21%
-14%
-15%
-14%
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Europe (excl. Germany)
Global IHS
Automotive sales
Greyish columns: IHS global LV production, 4 May 2020
LV production*
Blueish columns: Automotive consolidated Q1 sales
*IHS data adjusted for China volumes to match Automotive regional sales split; ** China consolidated sales
-10%
+2%
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
USMCA
Q1 2020 Automotive: China performance Sales decline less pronounced
Sales*
in €m
-34%
249
-87
165
219
-1
4
144
31
21
Q1 19
operativ
FX
M&A
Q1 20
EBIT*
in €m
-132%
14
Comments on the quarter
Sales decline of -34% compares to a market collapse of-47% (IHS Markit 4 May, 2020)
Hardparts and Mechatronics both strongly affected
Cost saving measures helped to limit result effect
16
-18
-1
0
-1
-6
1
-5
Q1 '19
operativ
FX
M&A
Q1 '20
Joint Venture
Wholly owned foreign
*Including 100% figures of 50/50 JV, consolidated at equity
enterprise
Q1 2020 Automotive: Monthly development Corona started to impact consolidated topline from mid-March onwards
China monthly sales @100%
in €m (JV and WOFE)
-40%
-7%-55%
01/19
01/20
02/19
02/20
03/19
03/20
Automotive monthly sales
in €m
-26%
-7%-6%
01/19
01/20
02/19
02/20
03/19
03/20
February with highest sales impact due to Chinese New Year and beginning of governmental shutdown
Recovery already visible in March
Normalization expected in the course of Q2
Automotive with only minor decline in first two month despite China shutdown
March showed strongest decline with Corona reaching Europe and North America
Deterioration of monthly performance expected in Q2
Q2 2020: IHS outlook
Impact shifts from China in Q1 to western world in Q2
Q1 LV growth
-23%
Q2 expected LV growth
-47%
in %
in %
-47%
-11%
-20%
-61%
-10%
-71%
2019 2020
Europe
US
China
World
Europe
US
China
World
Automotive topline impact already visible,
but China effect mainly in associates
Source: IHS 4 May, 2020
Direct hit on Automotive topline will be worse
in Q2 due to regional sales exposure (80% of sales in Europe and Americas)
Q1 2020 Highlights: Defence
Strong Q1 performance with high leverage
Quarterly sales and margin development
In €m and %
1,324
823
15.8
629
746
740
8.1 7.8
1.4
3.9
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
In €m
Order intake*
Sales
Operating result
Operating margin in %
Operating Free Cash Flow
Operating FCF / Sales
*Order intake is reported on the basis of booked business
Comments on quarterly performance
Strong order intake
Sales increase driven by ES and VS with M&A support
Operating result improved materially
Higher level of working capital and capex
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
∆
564
731
29.6%
629
740
17.6%
Q1
9
29
222.2%
1.4%
3.9%
250 bp
-93
-152
-63.4%
-14.8%
-20.5%
-580 bp
Q1 2020 Highlights: Defence
Strong sales increase helped to triple Q1 results
Sales Defence
in €m
17.6%
629 -7%
177
4%
167
35%
329
-45
Q1 2019
740
166
174
446
-46
Q1 2020
Operating result Defence
in €m
Margin
Margin
Q1 2019
+222.2%
Q1 2020
1.4%
29
3.9%
10%
11
6.4%
9
5.9%
10
200%
36
8.1%
3.6%
12
-6.1%
-11
-46%
-16
-9.4%
-2
-3
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Weapon & Ammunition
Sales still held back by export restrictions
Electronic Systems
Solid order execution and favorable product mix
Vehicle Systems
Excellent order execution in logistical and tactical vehicles
Q1 2020 : Defence
Strong Q1 order intake led by international customers
Order intake by division
in €m
+30%
731
564327
344
324
168
78
136
-26
-56
Q1 19
Q1 20
Order backlog profile
in €m
+16%
1,664
113
10,034
8,615
-358
Weapon and Ammunition
Electronic Solutions
2,486€m 2,059€m
5,489€m
Vehicle Systems
Consolidation
31.03. operativ FX
M&A 31.03.
2020E
2021E
2022E ff.
2019
2020
2020 : Defence resilience
Defence demand more resilient in times of crisis
German demand
List of German €25m proposals unchanged
International demand
Czech Republic tender not cancelled yet, decision expected for H2 2020
East European IFV tender under negotiation, contract signing expected Q2/Q3 2020
Start of Land 400 III virtual roadshow in Australia
Bradley replacement process reinitiated, new timeline starts 2021 and development budget expected around 300USDm
Challenger LEP decision still scheduled for Q4 2020
Discussion of budget prioritization has started in some countries
Export regulation
Export regulation in Germany, Italy and South Africa remain in place
Corona-induced administrative delays likely
2020 Overview
Management aims to provide best possible orientation for 2020
Given the current volatility in the Automotive markets and the potential effects on supply chains and demand, any forecasting statements are subject to increased levels of risk.
It is currently not possible to provide an estimate regarding the duration and the further development of the coronavirus pandemic, nor in respect to the potential containment measures.
We anticipate that the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on our business, but we currently cannot forecast the full impact.
2020 Overview
Management aims to provide best possible orientation for 2020
AUTOMOTIVE
DEFENCE
Trading update Q2
Double digit sales decline around 50% to 55% expected, operating leverage for Q2 expected to be between 35 to 40%
Topline expected to increase high single digit with an operating margin around 9%
FY 2020 Guidance
Management refrains to provide a FY guidance in light of the current uncertainty regarding the potential development of our relevant Automotive end markets
March guidance confirmed for 2020 Defence sales growth expectation of 5-7% and operating margin of 9-10%
Next events and IR contacts
Next Events
dbAccess Berlin Conference
UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020 Berenberg Conference USA 2020
SG CIB - the VIRTUAL NICE CONFERENCE
Annual Stockholder's Meeting Rheinmetall AG H1 2020 Earnings call
Q3 2020 Earnings call
Quick link to documents
Corporate Presentation
All investor meetings will be conducted as telephone conferences