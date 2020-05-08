Rheinmetall : Quarterly report as of March 31, 2020 0 05/08/2020 | 01:44am EDT Send by mail :

QUARTERLY REPORT 1ST QUARTER Strong performance by the Defence sector provides support for Rheinmetall during coronavirus crisis Consolidated sales grow by 1.1% to €1,358 million

Coronavirus crisis causes drop in consolidated operating earnings from €54 million to €34 million

Automotive: Crisis pushes sales down by 14% to €618 million; operating earnings shrink from €49 million to €10 million

Significant growth in Defence: Sales increase by 18% to €740 million; operating earnings more than triple year-on-year to €29 million

year-on-year to €29 million Order backlog increases by 13% to €10.3 billion

Forecast for fiscal 2020 confirmed with regard to the Defence sector; forecast for Automotive is currently impossible due to coronavirus pandemic 2 Rheinmetall in figures Q1 2020 Sales/earnings Sales € million 1,358 Operating earnings € million 34 Operating earnings margin % 2.5 EBIT € million 34 EBIT margin % 2.5 EBT € million 25 Earnings after taxes € million 18 Cash flow Cash flow from operating activities € million (142) Cash flow from investments € million (46) Operating free cash flow € million (188) Balance sheet (March 31) Q1 2019 1,342 54 4.0 54 4.1 45 33 (84) (44) (129) Total equity € million Total assets € million Equity ratio % Cash and cash equivalents € million Total assets ./. Cash and cash equivalents € million Net financial debt € million Leverage ratio 1) % Net gearing 2) % Human resources (March 31, FTE) Rheinmetall Group Domestic Foreign Rheinmetall Automotive Sales € million Operating earnings € million Operating earnings margin % Capital expenditure (net investments) € million Rheinmetall Defence Order intake € million Order backlog (March 31) € million Sales € million Operating earnings € million Operating earnings margin % Capital expenditure € million Shares Stock price (March 31, 2020/March 29, 2019) € Earnings per share € Net financial debt/total assets adjusted for cash and cash equivalents Net financial debt/total equity 2,241 2,194 7,406 6,831 30 32 705 412 6,701 6,419 (171) 3.72.7 11.17.8 23,67123,149 11,45511,284 12,21611,865 618 714 10 49 1.76.9 1523 731 564 10,034 8,615 740 629 29 9 3.91.4 2918 64.0692.88 0.300.74 RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 3 Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group € million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Sales 1,358 1,342 15 Operating earnings 34 54 -20 Operating earnings margin 2.5% 4.0% -1.5% Operating free cash flow (188) (129) -60 Initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic appear in the past quarter The first quarter of 2020 was already influenced by the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic. From the start, protecting employees and ensuring stable business processes were Rheinmetall's highest priorities. Comprehensive measures were adopted in order to minimize the risk of infection for the employees at the roughly 130 Rheinmetall locations worldwide and to ensure the highest possible level of protection in operational processes. In this challenging situation, Rheinmetall succeeded in slightly increasing consolidated sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as compensating for crisis- related reduced performance in the Automotive sector with sales growth in the Defence business. Shortfalls in orders from customers in the Automotive sector are currently being addressed with a variety of measures for reducing production which will be adjusted according to the respective situations of the different Automotive sites. Consistent efforts are being made to ensure that the plants' supply chain remains functional as far possible. In addition, all necessary preparations were made in due time for a controlled restart of the plants that were required to suspend production due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the context of the current virus-related threat situation, Rheinmetall is also making substantial contributions towards resolving the lack of protective equipment for medical and nursing personnel. Rheinmetall has already procured a million respiratory masks from China and had them delivered to Germany. Large quantities of additional masks as well as other crucial materials (gloves, protective gowns and protective suits) are also en route. Large volumes of disinfectant are being produced at a Rheinmetall site in South Africa, including 2.5 million bottles of medical disinfectant to be delivered to Germany. Group's sales increase - operating earnings lower than previous year Consolidated sales were increased by €15 million or 1.1% year-on-year to €1,358 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was 1.5%. The sectors performed differently here. While the Defence sector increased its sales by 18% or €111 million, the Automotive sector posted a sales decline versus the comparative period of the previous year of around 14% or €-96 million. 4 Sales by region € million The Group's operating earnings declined by €-20 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year to €34 million. This was entirely due to the performance of the Automotive sector, which posted a decline in operating earnings of €-39 million. The Defence sector, on the other hand, increased its operating earnings by €20 million. Earnings per share decreased by 59% from €0.74 in the previous year to €0.30 in the first quarter of 2020. Operating free cash flow lower year-on-year Operating free cash flow declined by €-60 million to €-188 million in the first quarter of 2020. This was particularly attributable to the higher increase in working capital in the Defence sector and an allocation to the contractual trust agreement (CTA) of €42 million. RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 5 Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group Automotive sector € million Sales Operating earnings Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Automotive 618 714 10 49 Mechatronics 348 401 9 31 Hardparts 210 251 (3) 13 Aftermarket 83 85 4 8 Others/Consolidation (23) (24) - (2) Positive operating earnings despite significant decline in sales The Automotive sector was unable to escape the slump of global automotive markets and the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the first quarter of 2020. The sector's sales fell by 14% year-on-year to €618 million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were by 13% lower than in the previous year. The global production of light vehicles (vehicles under 6 tons) declined by 23% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The operating earnings of the first three months of 2020 decreased by €-39 million compared to the previous year's figure to €10 million. This was accompanied by a lower operating margin compared with the previous year of 1.7% (previous year: 6.9%). The Automotive sector has introduced numerous measures to mitigate the effects of the decreases in production resulting from the coronavirus crisis. For example, the number of contract workers has been sharply reduced and reduced working hours have been introduced at a number of locations. Additional restrictions have been implemented on the approval of investments and expenses. In the Mechatronics division, sales decreased by 13% year-on-year to €348 million in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the decline in sales, the Mechatronics division's operating earnings amounted to €9 million, down from the previous year's figure of €31 million. The division's operating margin decreased from 7.6% in the same quarter of the previous year to 2.7%. At €210 million, the Hardparts division's sales were down in the first quarter of 2020, falling by 16% year-on-year. Earnings were additionally reduced by lower earnings contributions from the investments with Chinese partners that are accounted for using the equity method. The Hardparts division slipped into the red during the first quarter of 2020 with operating earnings of €-3 million, after positive earnings of €13 million were generated in the previous year. The operating margin of the Hardparts division declined to -1.6% (previous year: 5.1%). In the Aftermarket division, sales decreased slightly by 2.6% year-on-year to €83 million in the first quarter of 2020. The division's operating earnings amounted to €4 million after €8 million in the same quarter of the previous year, which was due both to the sales decline and to the first-time allocation of the activities in the micromobility sector to the Aftermarket division. The operating margin of the division decreased to 4.9% after 8.8% in the previous year. 6 Decrease in sales in China less pronounced than the reduced performance of the market as a whole The Automotive sector's consolidated sales do not include the sales of the joint ventures with Chinese partners, as these are included in consolidation using the equity method. In a significantly declining market environment influenced by the coronavirus, with light vehicle production in China decreasing by 50% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the joint ventures in China generated sales of €144 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 33% decrease year-on- year. Earnings after taxes for the first quarter of 2020 came to €-2 million (previous year: €9 million). For the German joint venture KS HUAYU AluTech Group, fiscal 2020 also had a weaker start than the previous year. Sales of €56 million were realized in the first three months of 2020 (-15%year-on-year). Accordingly, the earnings after taxes of €-2 million for the first quarter of 2020 were below the previous year's €-1 million. € million ̶100% basis China joint ventures KS HUAYU Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Sales 144 219 56 66 Earnings after taxes (2) 9 (2) (1) RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 7 Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group Defence sector € million Order intake Sales Operating earnings Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Defence 731 564 740 629 29 9 Weapon and Ammunition 327 344 166 177 (16) (11) Electronic Solutions 324 168 174 167 11 10 Vehicle Systems 136 78 446 329 36 12 Others/Consolidation (57) (26) (46) (45) (3) (2) High order backlog The Defence sector generated an order intake of €731 million in the first quarter of 2020, exceeding the previous year's figure of €564 million by 30%. The Electronic Solutions division made a significant contribution to the positive development in the order intake in the first quarter of 2020 by acquiring a major order worth €205 million. The order backlog in the Defence sector of €10,034 million was 16% or €1,419 million higher than the corresponding figure for the same quarter of the previous year. Sales increase and improvement in operating earnings The Defence sector increased sales by €111 million or 18% year-on-year to €740 million. Organic growth amounted to 14%. The Weapon and Ammunition division generated sales of €166 million in the first quarter, €11 million or 6.5% below the figure for the previous year. This decrease in sales is a result of outstanding and pending export licenses, mainly for foreign subsidiaries. In terms of earnings, this led to a decrease in operating earnings from €-11 million in the previous year to €-16 million in the first quarter of 2020. The operating margin was -9.4% (previous year: -6.1%). The Electronic Solutions division generated sales of €174 million, a €7 million or 4.4% increase year- on-year, due to project start-ups for the German customer. Operating earnings slightly improved to €11 million from €10 million in the previous year. The operating margin rose to 6.4% (previous year: 5.9%). The Vehicle Systems division increased its sales by €117 million to €446 million due primarily to increased deliveries of logistics and tactical vehicles to the German and Australian customers. At €36 million (previous year: €12 million), operating earnings were substantially higher than the previous year. The operating margin was 8.1% (previous year: 3.6%). 8 Risks and opportunities Efficient risk management Systematic and efficient risk management systems have come to hold a particular level of importance during the global COVID-19 crisis. At the beginning of the expanding pandemic, coronavirus action teams which analyze and evaluate the local situation on a daily basis and define and communicate measures were formed at all Rheinmetall Group locations. A central crisis team led by the Executive Board is monitoring the global situation and coordinating measures across locations. As a Tier 1 automotive supplier, the Automotive sector has been affected by the shutdown of automotive manufacturers and lockdowns in several countries to a greater extent than the Defence sector. Promptly initiated measures such as the targeted use of time account reduction and reduced working hours according to location for the Automotive sector have reduced the effects of the financial situation on Rheinmetall and preserved jobs. In addition, the Automotive sector has structured these measures and selected pre-production in such a way that Rheinmetall's capacity to make deliveries to clients will be immediately guaranteed when the plants are ramped up. The other material opportunities and risks of the expected development of the Rheinmetall Group are described in detail in the Group Management Report for 2019. Apart from the coronavirus crisis, no material changes or new findings have arisen. Based on the current assessment of the Rheinmetall Group's risk tolerance, there are no identifiable situations of existential risk for the Rheinmetall Group. Outlook Defence forecast confirmed, forecast for Automotive not yet possible at present Rheinmetall does not currently expect the COVID-19 crisis to have any lasting impact on the Defence sector's business performance in the current year. For this reason, the annual forecast for the Defence sector published in mid-March 2020 is confirmed. The forecast anticipates sales growth of between 5% and 7% for 2020 as a whole. The Defence sector's operating margin is expected to come to between 9% and 10%. In the Automotive sector, the potential effects of the COVID-19 crisis on end-customer demand, automotive manufacturers' production figures and global supply chains cannot be reliably forecast at present. An adjusted outlook for the Automotive sector for 2020 as a whole that reflects the changed market situation therefore is not yet possible under the circumstances due to the high level of uncertainty. Rheinmetall expects that sales and operating earnings in the Automotive sector and the Group will be significantly lower than in previous forecasts, which did not yet account for the effects of the coronavirus crisis. RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 9 Rheinmetall Group Consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2020 € million 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Goodwill 563 567 Other intangible assets 236 233 Rights of use 193 204 Property, plant and equipment 1,310 1,361 Investment property 41 42 Investments accounted for using the equity method 307 309 Other non-current assets 266 255 Deferred taxes 226 224 Non-current assets 3,142 3,195 Inventories 1,598 1,463 Contract asset 487 388 Trade receivables 1,076 1,147 Other current assets 299 242 Income tax receivables 79 41 Liquid financial assets 20 20 Cash and cash equivalents 705 920 Assets held for sale - - Current assets 4,264 4,220 Total assets 7,406 7,415 Equity and liabilities Share capital 112 112 Capital reserves 556 553 Retained earnings 1,457 1,478 Treasury shares (13) (17) Rheinmetall AG shareholders' equity 2,111 2,125 Non-controlling interests 130 146 Equity 2,241 2,272 Provisions for pensions and similar obligations 1,075 1,169 Other non-current provisions 205 214 Non-current financial debt 874 880 Other non-current liabilities 95 86 Deferred taxes 13 16 Non-current liabilities 2,262 2,365 Other current provisions 758 709 Current financial debt 99 112 Contract liability 966 948 Trade liabilities 664 695 Other current liabilities 287 215 Income tax liabilities 129 99 Current liabilities 2,903 2,779 Total equity and liabilities 7,406 7,415 10 Rheinmetall Group Consolidated income statement for Q1/2020 € million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Sales 1,358 1,342 Changes in inventories and work performed by the enterprise and capitalized 126 90 Total operating performance 1,484 1,433 Other operating income 26 36 Cost of materials 804 764 Staff costs 442 421 Amortization, depreciation and impairment 75 65 Other operating expenses 160 165 Income from investments accounted for using the equity method (1) 5 Other net financial income 6 (4) Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 34 54 Interest income 2 1 Interest expenses (11) (11) Earnings before taxes (EBT) 25 45 Income taxes (7) (12) Earnings after taxes 18 33 Of which: Non-controlling interests 5 1 Rheinmetall AG shareholders 13 32 Earnings per share 0.30 EUR 0.74 EUR Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for Q1/2020 € million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Earnings after taxes 18 33 Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability from pensions 40 (42) Amounts not reclassified to the income statement 40 (42) Change in value of derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge) (47) 3 Currency translation difference (51) 19 Income/expenses from investments accounted for using the equity method - 9 Amounts reclassified to the income statement (98) 30 Other comprehensive income after taxes (57) (12) Total comprehensive income (40) 22 Of which: Non-controlling interests (16) 3 Rheinmetall AG shareholders (23) 19 RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 11 Rheinmetall Group Statement of cash flows for Q1/2020 € million Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Earnings after taxes 18 33 Amortization, depreciation and impairment 75 65 Allocation of CTA assets to secure pension and partial retirement obligations (42) - Other changes in pension provisions (3) (2) Income from disposals of non-current assets - (1) Other changes in other provisions 59 27 Change in working capital (182) (125) Changes in other receivables, liabilities (not including financial debt), prepaid expenses and deferred income (68) (85) Pro rata income from investments accounted for using the equity method 1 (5) Dividends received from investments accounted for using the equity method - 5 Other non-cash expenses and income - 3 Cash flows from operating activities 1) (142) (84) Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (46) (44) Cash receipts from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and 3 1 investment property Payments for investments in financial assets - (4) Payments for the purchase of liquid financial assets (1) (225) Cash receipts from the disposal of liquid financial assets - 55 Cash flows from investing activities (44) (217) Other profit distributions - (1) Borrowing of financial debt 24 31 Repayment of other financial debt (47) (44) Cash flows from financing activities (23) (13) Changes in cash and cash equivalents (209) (315) Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rates (6) 2 Total change in cash and cash equivalents (215) (312) Opening cash and cash equivalents Jan. 1 920 724 Closing cash and cash equivalents March 31 705 412 of which:

Net income taxes of €-15 million (previous year: €-14 million)

Net interest of €-5 million (previous year: €-6 million) 12 Rheinmetall Group Statement of changes in equity Rheinmetall AG Total retained shareholders' Non-controlling € million Share capital Capital reserves earnings Treasury shares equity interests Equity As at January 1, 2019 112 547 1,384 (21) 2,022 151 2,173 Earnings after taxes - - 32 - 32 1 33 Other comprehensive income - - (13) - (13) 1 (12) Total comprehensive income - - 19 - 19 3 22 Dividend payout - - - - - (1) (1) Other changes - - (1) - (1) 2 1 As at March 31, 2019 112 547 1,402 (21) 2,040 154 2,194 As at January 1, 2020 112 553 1,478 (17) 2,125 146 2,272 Earnings after taxes - - 13 - 13 5 18 Other comprehensive income - - (36) - (36) (21) (57) Total comprehensive income - - (23) - (23) (16) (40) Dividend payout - - - - - - Disposal of treasury shares - - - 4 4 - 4 Other changes 3 2 5 5 As at March 31, 2020 112 556 1,457 (13) 2,111 130 2,241 Composition of retained earnings Other comprehensive Remeasurement of income from Currency net defined investments translation benefit liability accounted for Total retained € million difference from pensions Hedges using the equity Other reserves earnings As at January 1, 2019 (14) (432) 7 (5) 1,828 1,384 Earnings after taxes - - - - 32 32 Other comprehensive income 17 (42) 4 8 - (13) Total comprehensive income 17 (42) 4 8 32 19 Other changes - - - - - - As at March 31, 2019 3 (474) 11 3 1,860 1,402 As at January 1, 2020 13 (527) 17 (8) 1,981 1,478 Earnings after taxes - - - - 13 13 Other comprehensive income (41) 40 (35) - - (36) Total comprehensive income (41) 40 (35) - 13 (23) Other changes - - - - 2 2 As at March 31, 2020 (28) (487) (18) (8) 1,997 1,457 RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 13 Rheinmetall Group Segment reporting € million Automotive Defence Others/Consolidation Group Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 External sales 618 714 740 629 - (1) 1,358 1,342 Operating earnings 10 49 29 9 (5) (5) 34 54 Special items - 1 - - - - - 1 EBIT 10 50 29 9 (5) (5) 34 54 Of which: At equity income (2) 5 1 - - - (1) 5 Amortization and depreciation 41 38 28 25 2 2 71 65 Impairment 4 - - - - - 4 - Interest income 1 1 1 2 - (1) 2 1 Interest expenses (6) (5) (9) (8) 4 2 (11) (11) EBT 5 46 21 2 (1) (4) 25 45 Other data Operating free cash flow (49) (76) (152) (93) 12 40 (188) (129) Order intake 442 736 731 564 (1) (1) 1,172 1,298 Order backlog March 31 272 499 10,034 8,615 (1) (1) 10,305 9,114 Employees March 31 (FTE) 11,335 11,694 12,084 11,194 252 261 23,671 23,149 Net financial debts (-)/Net liquidity (+) March 31 (67) (94) 43 58 (225) (135) (249) (171) 14 Legal information and contact Dates May 19, 2020 Rheinmetall AG Annual General Meeting August 6, 2020 Report on H1/2020 November 6, 2020 Report on Q3/2020 Contacts Corporate Communications Peter Rücker Phone +49 211 473-4320 Fax +49 211 473-4158 peter.ruecker@rheinmetall.com Investor Relations Dirk Winkels Phone +49 211 473-4749 Fax +49 211 473-4157 dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com Supervisory Board: Ulrich Grillo, Chairman Executive Board: Armin Papperger, Chairman, Helmut P. Merch, Peter Sebastian Krause Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Rheinmetall Platz 1, 40476 Düsseldorf Phone: + 49 211 473 01, fax: +49 211 473 4746, www.rheinmetall.com This financial report contains statements and forecasts referring to the future business performance of the Rheinmetall Group, which are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ from such estimates. Uncertain factors include changes in the political, economic, and business environment, exchange and interest rate fluctuations, the introduction of rival products, poor acceptance of new products and changes in business strategy. All figures in this financial report have been rounded on a standalone basis. This can result in minor differences when adding figures together. The new rounding method can also lead to minor deviations between the previous year's figures stated here and the figures in the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2019. Rheinmetall's website at www.rheinmetall.com contains detailed business information on the Rheinmetall Group and its subsidiaries, current trends, 15-minute stock price updates, press releases and ad hoc notifications. Investor Relations information forms an integral part of this website and provides all the relevant details for download. All rights reserved. Subject to technical change without notice. The product designations mentioned in this financial report may constitute trademarks, the use of which by any third party could infringe upon the rights of their owners. You can request the quarterly report from the company or download it at www.rheinmetall.com. In case of doubt, the German version takes precedence. Copyright © 2020 RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1 Attachments Original document

