RHEINMETALL

(RHM)   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
05/08 02:36:20 am
67.61 EUR   +2.28%
02:00aRHEINMETALL : sees virus hitting sales, profits but confirms defence outlook
RE
01:44aRHEINMETALL : Quarterly report as of March 31, 2020
PU
01:39aRHEINMETALL : Q1/2020, Telefonkonferenz
PU
Rheinmetall : Quarterly report as of March 31, 2020

05/08/2020 | 01:44am EDT

QUARTERLY REPORT

1ST QUARTER

Strong performance by the Defence sector provides support for Rheinmetall during coronavirus crisis

  • Consolidated sales grow by 1.1% to €1,358 million
  • Coronavirus crisis causes drop in consolidated operating earnings from €54 million to €34 million
  • Automotive: Crisis pushes sales down by 14% to €618 million; operating earnings shrink from €49 million to €10 million
  • Significant growth in Defence: Sales increase by 18% to €740 million; operating earnings more than triple year-on-year to €29 million
  • Order backlog increases by 13% to €10.3 billion
  • Forecast for fiscal 2020 confirmed with regard to the Defence sector; forecast for Automotive is currently impossible due to coronavirus pandemic

2

Rheinmetall in figures

Q1 2020

Sales/earnings

Sales

€ million

1,358

Operating earnings

€ million

34

Operating earnings margin

%

2.5

EBIT

€ million

34

EBIT margin

%

2.5

EBT

€ million

25

Earnings after taxes

€ million

18

Cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities

€ million

(142)

Cash flow from investments

€ million

(46)

Operating free cash flow

€ million

(188)

Balance sheet (March 31)

Q1 2019

1,342

54

4.0

54

4.1

45

33

(84)

(44)

(129)

Total equity

€ million

Total assets

€ million

Equity ratio

%

Cash and cash equivalents

€ million

Total assets ./. Cash and cash equivalents

€ million

Net financial debt

€ million

Leverage ratio 1)

%

Net gearing 2)

%

Human resources (March 31, FTE)

Rheinmetall Group

Domestic

Foreign

Rheinmetall Automotive

Sales

€ million

Operating earnings

€ million

Operating earnings margin

%

Capital expenditure (net investments)

€ million

Rheinmetall Defence

Order intake

€ million

Order backlog (March 31)

€ million

Sales

€ million

Operating earnings

€ million

Operating earnings margin

%

Capital expenditure

€ million

Shares

Stock price (March 31, 2020/March 29, 2019)

Earnings per share

  1. Net financial debt/total assets adjusted for cash and cash equivalents
  2. Net financial debt/total equity

2,241

2,194

7,406

6,831

30

32

705

412

6,701

6,419

  1. (171)

3.72.7

11.17.8

23,67123,149

11,45511,284

12,21611,865

618

714

10

49

1.76.9

1523

731

564

10,034

8,615

740

629

29

9

3.91.4

2918

64.0692.88

0.300.74

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

3

Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group

€ million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Sales

1,358

1,342

15

Operating earnings

34

54

-20

Operating earnings margin

2.5%

4.0%

-1.5%

Operating free cash flow

(188)

(129)

-60

Initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic appear in the past quarter

The first quarter of 2020 was already influenced by the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic. From the start, protecting employees and ensuring stable business processes were Rheinmetall's highest priorities. Comprehensive measures were adopted in order to minimize the risk of infection for the employees at the roughly 130 Rheinmetall locations worldwide and to ensure the highest possible level of protection in operational processes. In this challenging situation, Rheinmetall succeeded in slightly increasing consolidated sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as compensating for crisis- related reduced performance in the Automotive sector with sales growth in the Defence business.

Shortfalls in orders from customers in the Automotive sector are currently being addressed with a variety of measures for reducing production which will be adjusted according to the respective situations of the different Automotive sites. Consistent efforts are being made to ensure that the plants' supply chain remains functional as far possible. In addition, all necessary preparations were made in due time for a controlled restart of the plants that were required to suspend production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the context of the current virus-related threat situation, Rheinmetall is also making substantial contributions towards resolving the lack of protective equipment for medical and nursing personnel. Rheinmetall has already procured a million respiratory masks from China and had them delivered to Germany. Large quantities of additional masks as well as other crucial materials (gloves, protective gowns and protective suits) are also en route. Large volumes of disinfectant are being produced at a Rheinmetall site in South Africa, including 2.5 million bottles of medical disinfectant to be delivered to Germany.

Group's sales increase - operating earnings lower than previous year

Consolidated sales were increased by €15 million or 1.1% year-on-year to €1,358 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was 1.5%.

The sectors performed differently here. While the Defence sector increased its sales by 18% or €111 million, the Automotive sector posted a sales decline versus the comparative period of the previous year of around 14% or €-96 million.

4

Sales by region € million

The Group's operating earnings declined by €-20 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year to €34 million. This was entirely due to the performance of the Automotive sector, which posted a decline in operating earnings of €-39 million. The Defence sector, on the other hand, increased its operating earnings by €20 million.

Earnings per share decreased by 59% from €0.74 in the previous year to €0.30 in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating free cash flow lower year-on-year

Operating free cash flow declined by €-60 million to €-188 million in the first quarter of 2020. This was particularly attributable to the higher increase in working capital in the Defence sector and an allocation to the contractual trust agreement (CTA) of €42 million.

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

5

Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group

Automotive sector

€ million

Sales

Operating earnings

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Automotive

618

714

10

49

Mechatronics

348

401

9

31

Hardparts

210

251

(3)

13

Aftermarket

83

85

4

8

Others/Consolidation

(23)

(24)

-

(2)

Positive operating earnings despite significant decline in sales

The Automotive sector was unable to escape the slump of global automotive markets and the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the first quarter of 2020. The sector's sales fell by 14% year-on-year to €618 million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were by 13% lower than in the previous year. The global production of light vehicles (vehicles under 6 tons) declined by 23% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The operating earnings of the first three months of 2020 decreased by €-39 million compared to the previous year's figure to €10 million. This was accompanied by a lower operating margin compared with the previous year of 1.7% (previous year: 6.9%). The Automotive sector has introduced numerous measures to mitigate the effects of the decreases in production resulting from the coronavirus crisis. For example, the number of contract workers has been sharply reduced and reduced working hours have been introduced at a number of locations. Additional restrictions have been implemented on the approval of investments and expenses.

In the Mechatronics division, sales decreased by 13% year-on-year to €348 million in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the decline in sales, the Mechatronics division's operating earnings amounted to €9 million, down from the previous year's figure of €31 million. The division's operating margin decreased from 7.6% in the same quarter of the previous year to 2.7%.

At €210 million, the Hardparts division's sales were down in the first quarter of 2020, falling by 16% year-on-year. Earnings were additionally reduced by lower earnings contributions from the investments with Chinese partners that are accounted for using the equity method. The Hardparts division slipped into the red during the first quarter of 2020 with operating earnings of €-3 million, after positive earnings of €13 million were generated in the previous year. The operating margin of the Hardparts division declined to -1.6% (previous year: 5.1%).

In the Aftermarket division, sales decreased slightly by 2.6% year-on-year to €83 million in the first quarter of 2020. The division's operating earnings amounted to €4 million after €8 million in the same quarter of the previous year, which was due both to the sales decline and to the first-time allocation of the activities in the micromobility sector to the Aftermarket division. The operating margin of the division decreased to 4.9% after 8.8% in the previous year.

6

Decrease in sales in China less pronounced than the reduced performance of the market as a whole

The Automotive sector's consolidated sales do not include the sales of the joint ventures with Chinese partners, as these are included in consolidation using the equity method.

In a significantly declining market environment influenced by the coronavirus, with light vehicle production in China decreasing by 50% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the joint ventures in China generated sales of €144 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 33% decrease year-on- year. Earnings after taxes for the first quarter of 2020 came to €-2 million (previous year: €9 million).

For the German joint venture KS HUAYU AluTech Group, fiscal 2020 also had a weaker start than the previous year. Sales of €56 million were realized in the first three months of 2020 (-15%year-on-year). Accordingly, the earnings after taxes of €-2 million for the first quarter of 2020 were below the previous year's €-1 million.

€ million ̶100% basis

China joint ventures

KS HUAYU

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Sales

144

219

56

66

Earnings after taxes

(2)

9

(2)

(1)

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

7

Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group

Defence sector

€ million

Order intake

Sales

Operating earnings

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Defence

731

564

740

629

29

9

Weapon and Ammunition

327

344

166

177

(16)

(11)

Electronic Solutions

324

168

174

167

11

10

Vehicle Systems

136

78

446

329

36

12

Others/Consolidation

(57)

(26)

(46)

(45)

(3)

(2)

High order backlog

The Defence sector generated an order intake of €731 million in the first quarter of 2020, exceeding the previous year's figure of €564 million by 30%. The Electronic Solutions division made a significant contribution to the positive development in the order intake in the first quarter of 2020 by acquiring a major order worth €205 million.

The order backlog in the Defence sector of €10,034 million was 16% or €1,419 million higher than the corresponding figure for the same quarter of the previous year.

Sales increase and improvement in operating earnings

The Defence sector increased sales by €111 million or 18% year-on-year to €740 million. Organic growth amounted to 14%.

The Weapon and Ammunition division generated sales of €166 million in the first quarter, €11 million or 6.5% below the figure for the previous year. This decrease in sales is a result of outstanding and pending export licenses, mainly for foreign subsidiaries. In terms of earnings, this led to a decrease in operating earnings from €-11 million in the previous year to €-16 million in the first quarter of 2020. The operating margin was -9.4% (previous year: -6.1%).

The Electronic Solutions division generated sales of €174 million, a €7 million or 4.4% increase year- on-year, due to project start-ups for the German customer. Operating earnings slightly improved to €11 million from €10 million in the previous year. The operating margin rose to 6.4% (previous year: 5.9%).

The Vehicle Systems division increased its sales by €117 million to €446 million due primarily to increased deliveries of logistics and tactical vehicles to the German and Australian customers. At €36 million (previous year: €12 million), operating earnings were substantially higher than the previous year. The operating margin was 8.1% (previous year: 3.6%).

8

Risks and opportunities

Efficient risk management

Systematic and efficient risk management systems have come to hold a particular level of importance during the global COVID-19 crisis. At the beginning of the expanding pandemic, coronavirus action teams which analyze and evaluate the local situation on a daily basis and define and communicate measures were formed at all Rheinmetall Group locations. A central crisis team led by the Executive Board is monitoring the global situation and coordinating measures across locations.

As a Tier 1 automotive supplier, the Automotive sector has been affected by the shutdown of automotive manufacturers and lockdowns in several countries to a greater extent than the Defence sector. Promptly initiated measures such as the targeted use of time account reduction and reduced working hours according to location for the Automotive sector have reduced the effects of the financial situation on Rheinmetall and preserved jobs. In addition, the Automotive sector has structured these measures and selected pre-production in such a way that Rheinmetall's capacity to make deliveries to clients will be immediately guaranteed when the plants are ramped up.

The other material opportunities and risks of the expected development of the Rheinmetall Group are described in detail in the Group Management Report for 2019. Apart from the coronavirus crisis, no material changes or new findings have arisen. Based on the current assessment of the Rheinmetall Group's risk tolerance, there are no identifiable situations of existential risk for the Rheinmetall Group.

Outlook

Defence forecast confirmed, forecast for Automotive not yet possible at present

Rheinmetall does not currently expect the COVID-19 crisis to have any lasting impact on the Defence sector's business performance in the current year. For this reason, the annual forecast for the Defence sector published in mid-March 2020 is confirmed. The forecast anticipates sales growth of between 5% and 7% for 2020 as a whole. The Defence sector's operating margin is expected to come to between 9% and 10%.

In the Automotive sector, the potential effects of the COVID-19 crisis on end-customer demand, automotive manufacturers' production figures and global supply chains cannot be reliably forecast at present. An adjusted outlook for the Automotive sector for 2020 as a whole that reflects the changed market situation therefore is not yet possible under the circumstances due to the high level of uncertainty.

Rheinmetall expects that sales and operating earnings in the Automotive sector and the Group will be significantly lower than in previous forecasts, which did not yet account for the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

9

Rheinmetall Group

Consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2020

€ million

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Assets

Goodwill

563

567

Other intangible assets

236

233

Rights of use

193

204

Property, plant and equipment

1,310

1,361

Investment property

41

42

Investments accounted for using the equity method

307

309

Other non-current assets

266

255

Deferred taxes

226

224

Non-current assets

3,142

3,195

Inventories

1,598

1,463

Contract asset

487

388

Trade receivables

1,076

1,147

Other current assets

299

242

Income tax receivables

79

41

Liquid financial assets

20

20

Cash and cash equivalents

705

920

Assets held for sale

-

-

Current assets

4,264

4,220

Total assets

7,406

7,415

Equity and liabilities

Share capital

112

112

Capital reserves

556

553

Retained earnings

1,457

1,478

Treasury shares

(13)

(17)

Rheinmetall AG shareholders' equity

2,111

2,125

Non-controlling interests

130

146

Equity

2,241

2,272

Provisions for pensions and similar obligations

1,075

1,169

Other non-current provisions

205

214

Non-current financial debt

874

880

Other non-current liabilities

95

86

Deferred taxes

13

16

Non-current liabilities

2,262

2,365

Other current provisions

758

709

Current financial debt

99

112

Contract liability

966

948

Trade liabilities

664

695

Other current liabilities

287

215

Income tax liabilities

129

99

Current liabilities

2,903

2,779

Total equity and liabilities

7,406

7,415

10

Rheinmetall Group

Consolidated income statement for Q1/2020

€ million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Sales

1,358

1,342

Changes in inventories and work performed by the enterprise and capitalized

126

90

Total operating performance

1,484

1,433

Other operating income

26

36

Cost of materials

804

764

Staff costs

442

421

Amortization, depreciation and impairment

75

65

Other operating expenses

160

165

Income from investments accounted for using the equity method

(1)

5

Other net financial income

6

(4)

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

34

54

Interest income

2

1

Interest expenses

(11)

(11)

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

25

45

Income taxes

(7)

(12)

Earnings after taxes

18

33

Of which:

Non-controlling interests

5

1

Rheinmetall AG shareholders

13

32

Earnings per share

0.30 EUR

0.74 EUR

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for Q1/2020

€ million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Earnings after taxes

18

33

Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability from pensions

40

(42)

Amounts not reclassified to the income statement

40

(42)

Change in value of derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge)

(47)

3

Currency translation difference

(51)

19

Income/expenses from investments accounted for using the equity method

-

9

Amounts reclassified to the income statement

(98)

30

Other comprehensive income after taxes

(57)

(12)

Total comprehensive income

(40)

22

Of which:

Non-controlling interests

(16)

3

Rheinmetall AG shareholders

(23)

19

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

11

Rheinmetall Group

Statement of cash flows for Q1/2020

€ million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Earnings after taxes

18

33

Amortization, depreciation and impairment

75

65

Allocation of CTA assets to secure pension and partial retirement obligations

(42)

-

Other changes in pension provisions

(3)

(2)

Income from disposals of non-current assets

-

(1)

Other changes in other provisions

59

27

Change in working capital

(182)

(125)

Changes in other receivables, liabilities (not including financial debt),

prepaid expenses and deferred income

(68)

(85)

Pro rata income from investments accounted for using the equity method

1

(5)

Dividends received from investments accounted for using the equity method

-

5

Other non-cash expenses and income

-

3

Cash flows from operating activities 1)

(142)

(84)

Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property

(46)

(44)

Cash receipts from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and

3

1

investment property

Payments for investments in financial assets

-

(4)

Payments for the purchase of liquid financial assets

(1)

(225)

Cash receipts from the disposal of liquid financial assets

-

55

Cash flows from investing activities

(44)

(217)

Other profit distributions

-

(1)

Borrowing of financial debt

24

31

Repayment of other financial debt

(47)

(44)

Cash flows from financing activities

(23)

(13)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(209)

(315)

Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rates

(6)

2

Total change in cash and cash equivalents

(215)

(312)

Opening cash and cash equivalents Jan. 1

920

724

Closing cash and cash equivalents March 31

705

412

  1. of which:
    Net income taxes of €-15 million (previous year: €-14 million)
    Net interest of €-5 million (previous year: €-6 million)

12

Rheinmetall Group

Statement of changes in equity

Rheinmetall AG

Total retained

shareholders'

Non-controlling

€ million

Share capital

Capital reserves

earnings

Treasury shares

equity

interests

Equity

As at January 1, 2019

112

547

1,384

(21)

2,022

151

2,173

Earnings after taxes

-

-

32

-

32

1

33

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

(13)

-

(13)

1

(12)

Total comprehensive

income

-

-

19

-

19

3

22

Dividend payout

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

Other changes

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

2

1

As at March 31, 2019

112

547

1,402

(21)

2,040

154

2,194

As at January 1, 2020

112

553

1,478

(17)

2,125

146

2,272

Earnings after taxes

-

-

13

-

13

5

18

Other comprehensive

income

-

-

(36)

-

(36)

(21)

(57)

Total comprehensive

income

-

-

(23)

-

(23)

(16)

(40)

Dividend payout

-

-

-

-

-

-

Disposal of treasury shares

-

-

-

4

4

-

4

Other changes

3

2

5

5

As at March 31, 2020

112

556

1,457

(13)

2,111

130

2,241

Composition of retained earnings

Other

comprehensive

Remeasurement of

income from

Currency

net defined

investments

translation

benefit liability

accounted for

Total retained

€ million

difference

from pensions

Hedges

using the equity

Other reserves

earnings

As at January 1, 2019

(14)

(432)

7

(5)

1,828

1,384

Earnings after taxes

-

-

-

-

32

32

Other comprehensive

income

17

(42)

4

8

-

(13)

Total comprehensive

income

17

(42)

4

8

32

19

Other changes

-

-

-

-

-

-

As at March 31, 2019

3

(474)

11

3

1,860

1,402

As at January 1, 2020

13

(527)

17

(8)

1,981

1,478

Earnings after taxes

-

-

-

-

13

13

Other comprehensive

income

(41)

40

(35)

-

-

(36)

Total comprehensive

income

(41)

40

(35)

-

13

(23)

Other changes

-

-

-

-

2

2

As at March 31, 2020

(28)

(487)

(18)

(8)

1,997

1,457

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

13

Rheinmetall Group

Segment reporting

€ million

Automotive

Defence

Others/Consolidation

Group

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

External sales

618

714

740

629

-

(1)

1,358

1,342

Operating earnings

10

49

29

9

(5)

(5)

34

54

Special items

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

1

EBIT

10

50

29

9

(5)

(5)

34

54

Of which:

At equity income

(2)

5

1

-

-

-

(1)

5

Amortization and depreciation

41

38

28

25

2

2

71

65

Impairment

4

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

Interest income

1

1

1

2

-

(1)

2

1

Interest expenses

(6)

(5)

(9)

(8)

4

2

(11)

(11)

EBT

5

46

21

2

(1)

(4)

25

45

Other data

Operating free cash flow

(49)

(76)

(152)

(93)

12

40

(188)

(129)

Order intake

442

736

731

564

(1)

(1)

1,172

1,298

Order backlog March 31

272

499

10,034

8,615

(1)

(1)

10,305

9,114

Employees March 31 (FTE)

11,335

11,694

12,084

11,194

252

261

23,671

23,149

Net financial debts (-)/Net liquidity (+)

March 31

(67)

(94)

43

58

(225)

(135)

(249)

(171)

14

Legal information and contact

Dates

May 19, 2020

Rheinmetall AG Annual General Meeting

August 6, 2020

Report on H1/2020

November 6, 2020

Report on Q3/2020

Contacts

Corporate Communications

Peter Rücker

Phone +49 211 473-4320 Fax +49 211 473-4158 peter.ruecker@rheinmetall.com

Investor Relations

Dirk Winkels

Phone +49 211 473-4749 Fax +49 211 473-4157 dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com

Supervisory Board: Ulrich Grillo, Chairman

Executive Board: Armin Papperger, Chairman, Helmut P. Merch, Peter Sebastian Krause

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Rheinmetall Platz 1, 40476 Düsseldorf

Phone: + 49 211 473 01, fax: +49 211 473 4746, www.rheinmetall.com

This financial report contains statements and forecasts referring to the future business performance of the Rheinmetall Group, which are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ from such estimates. Uncertain factors include changes in the political, economic, and business environment, exchange and interest rate fluctuations, the introduction of rival products, poor acceptance of new products and changes in business strategy. All figures in this financial report have been rounded on a standalone basis. This can result in minor differences when adding figures together. The new rounding method can also lead to minor deviations between the previous year's figures stated here and the figures in the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2019.

Rheinmetall's website at www.rheinmetall.com contains detailed business information on the Rheinmetall Group and its subsidiaries, current trends, 15-minute stock price updates, press releases and ad hoc notifications. Investor Relations information forms an integral part of this website and provides all the relevant details for download.

All rights reserved. Subject to technical change without notice. The product designations mentioned in this financial report may constitute trademarks, the use of which by any third party could infringe upon the rights of their owners.

You can request the quarterly report from the company or download it at www.rheinmetall.com. In case of doubt, the German version takes precedence.

Copyright © 2020

RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 05:43:10 UTC
