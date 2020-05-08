Rheinmetall : Quarterly report as of March 31, 2020
05/08/2020 | 01:44am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT
1ST QUARTER
Strong performance by the Defence sector provides support for Rheinmetall during coronavirus crisis
Consolidated sales grow by 1.1% to €1,358 million
Coronavirus crisis causes drop in consolidated operating earnings from €54 million to €34 million
Automotive: Crisis pushes sales down by 14% to €618 million; operating earnings shrink from €49 million to €10 million
Significant growth in Defence: Sales increase by 18% to €740 million; operating earnings more than triple year-on-year to €29 million
Order backlog increases by 13% to €10.3 billion
Forecast for fiscal 2020 confirmed with regard to the Defence sector; forecast for Automotive is currently impossible due to coronavirus pandemic
Rheinmetall in figures
Q1 2020
Sales/earnings
Sales
€ million
1,358
Operating earnings
€ million
34
Operating earnings margin
%
2.5
EBIT
€ million
34
EBIT margin
%
2.5
EBT
€ million
25
Earnings after taxes
€ million
18
Cash flow
Cash flow from operating activities
€ million
(142)
Cash flow from investments
€ million
(46)
Operating free cash flow
€ million
(188)
Balance sheet (March 31)
Q1 2019
1,342
54
4.0
54
4.1
45
33
(84)
(44)
(129)
Total equity
€ million
Total assets
€ million
Equity ratio
%
Cash and cash equivalents
€ million
Total assets ./. Cash and cash equivalents
€ million
Net financial debt
€ million
Leverage ratio 1)
%
Net gearing 2)
%
Human resources (March 31, FTE)
Rheinmetall Group
Domestic
Foreign
Rheinmetall Automotive
Sales
€ million
Operating earnings
€ million
Operating earnings margin
%
Capital expenditure (net investments)
€ million
Rheinmetall Defence
Order intake
€ million
Order backlog (March 31)
€ million
Sales
€ million
Operating earnings
€ million
Operating earnings margin
%
Capital expenditure
€ million
Shares
Stock price (March 31, 2020/March 29, 2019)
€
Earnings per share
€
Net financial debt/total assets adjusted for cash and cash equivalents
Net financial debt/total equity
2,241
2,194
7,406
6,831
30
32
705
412
6,701
6,419
(171)
3.72.7
11.17.8
23,67123,149
11,45511,284
12,21611,865
618
714
10
49
1.76.9
1523
731
564
10,034
8,615
740
629
29
9
3.91.4
2918
64.0692.88
0.300.74
RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1
Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group
€ million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change
Sales
1,358
1,342
15
Operating earnings
34
54
-20
Operating earnings margin
2.5%
4.0%
-1.5%
Operating free cash flow
(188)
(129)
-60
Initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic appear in the past quarter
The first quarter of 2020 was already influenced by the beginnings of the coronavirus pandemic. From the start, protecting employees and ensuring stable business processes were Rheinmetall's highest priorities. Comprehensive measures were adopted in order to minimize the risk of infection for the employees at the roughly 130 Rheinmetall locations worldwide and to ensure the highest possible level of protection in operational processes. In this challenging situation, Rheinmetall succeeded in slightly increasing consolidated sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as compensating for crisis- related reduced performance in the Automotive sector with sales growth in the Defence business.
Shortfalls in orders from customers in the Automotive sector are currently being addressed with a variety of measures for reducing production which will be adjusted according to the respective situations of the different Automotive sites. Consistent efforts are being made to ensure that the plants' supply chain remains functional as far possible. In addition, all necessary preparations were made in due time for a controlled restart of the plants that were required to suspend production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the context of the current virus-related threat situation, Rheinmetall is also making substantial contributions towards resolving the lack of protective equipment for medical and nursing personnel. Rheinmetall has already procured a million respiratory masks from China and had them delivered to Germany. Large quantities of additional masks as well as other crucial materials (gloves, protective gowns and protective suits) are also en route. Large volumes of disinfectant are being produced at a Rheinmetall site in South Africa, including 2.5 million bottles of medical disinfectant to be delivered to Germany.
Group's sales increase - operating earnings lower than previous year
Consolidated sales were increased by €15 million or 1.1% year-on-year to €1,358 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was 1.5%.
The sectors performed differently here. While the Defence sector increased its sales by 18% or €111 million, the Automotive sector posted a sales decline versus the comparative period of the previous year of around 14% or €-96 million.
Sales by region € million
The Group's operating earnings declined by €-20 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year to €34 million. This was entirely due to the performance of the Automotive sector, which posted a decline in operating earnings of €-39 million. The Defence sector, on the other hand, increased its operating earnings by €20 million.
Earnings per share decreased by 59% from €0.74 in the previous year to €0.30 in the first quarter of 2020.
Operating free cash flow lower year-on-year
Operating free cash flow declined by €-60 million to €-188 million in the first quarter of 2020. This was particularly attributable to the higher increase in working capital in the Defence sector and an allocation to the contractual trust agreement (CTA) of €42 million.
RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1
Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group
Automotive sector
€ million
Sales
Operating earnings
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Automotive
618
714
10
49
Mechatronics
348
401
9
31
Hardparts
210
251
(3)
13
Aftermarket
83
85
4
8
Others/Consolidation
(23)
(24)
-
(2)
Positive operating earnings despite significant decline in sales
The Automotive sector was unable to escape the slump of global automotive markets and the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the first quarter of 2020. The sector's sales fell by 14% year-on-year to €618 million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were by 13% lower than in the previous year. The global production of light vehicles (vehicles under 6 tons) declined by 23% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The operating earnings of the first three months of 2020 decreased by €-39 million compared to the previous year's figure to €10 million. This was accompanied by a lower operating margin compared with the previous year of 1.7% (previous year: 6.9%). The Automotive sector has introduced numerous measures to mitigate the effects of the decreases in production resulting from the coronavirus crisis. For example, the number of contract workers has been sharply reduced and reduced working hours have been introduced at a number of locations. Additional restrictions have been implemented on the approval of investments and expenses.
In the Mechatronics division, sales decreased by 13% year-on-year to €348 million in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the decline in sales, the Mechatronics division's operating earnings amounted to €9 million, down from the previous year's figure of €31 million. The division's operating margin decreased from 7.6% in the same quarter of the previous year to 2.7%.
At €210 million, the Hardparts division's sales were down in the first quarter of 2020, falling by 16% year-on-year. Earnings were additionally reduced by lower earnings contributions from the investments with Chinese partners that are accounted for using the equity method. The Hardparts division slipped into the red during the first quarter of 2020 with operating earnings of €-3 million, after positive earnings of €13 million were generated in the previous year. The operating margin of the Hardparts division declined to -1.6% (previous year: 5.1%).
In the Aftermarket division, sales decreased slightly by 2.6% year-on-year to €83 million in the first quarter of 2020. The division's operating earnings amounted to €4 million after €8 million in the same quarter of the previous year, which was due both to the sales decline and to the first-time allocation of the activities in the micromobility sector to the Aftermarket division. The operating margin of the division decreased to 4.9% after 8.8% in the previous year.
Decrease in sales in China less pronounced than the reduced performance of the market as a whole
The Automotive sector's consolidated sales do not include the sales of the joint ventures with Chinese partners, as these are included in consolidation using the equity method.
In a significantly declining market environment influenced by the coronavirus, with light vehicle production in China decreasing by 50% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the joint ventures in China generated sales of €144 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 33% decrease year-on- year. Earnings after taxes for the first quarter of 2020 came to €-2 million (previous year: €9 million).
For the German joint venture KS HUAYU AluTech Group, fiscal 2020 also had a weaker start than the previous year. Sales of €56 million were realized in the first three months of 2020 (-15%year-on-year). Accordingly, the earnings after taxes of €-2 million for the first quarter of 2020 were below the previous year's €-1 million.
€ million ̶100% basis
China joint ventures
KS HUAYU
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Sales
144
219
56
66
Earnings after taxes
(2)
9
(2)
(1)
RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1
Business performance of the Rheinmetall Group
Defence sector
€ million
Order intake
Sales
Operating earnings
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Defence
731
564
740
629
29
9
Weapon and Ammunition
327
344
166
177
(16)
(11)
Electronic Solutions
324
168
174
167
11
10
Vehicle Systems
136
78
446
329
36
12
Others/Consolidation
(57)
(26)
(46)
(45)
(3)
(2)
High order backlog
The Defence sector generated an order intake of €731 million in the first quarter of 2020, exceeding the previous year's figure of €564 million by 30%. The Electronic Solutions division made a significant contribution to the positive development in the order intake in the first quarter of 2020 by acquiring a major order worth €205 million.
The order backlog in the Defence sector of €10,034 million was 16% or €1,419 million higher than the corresponding figure for the same quarter of the previous year.
Sales increase and improvement in operating earnings
The Defence sector increased sales by €111 million or 18% year-on-year to €740 million. Organic growth amounted to 14%.
The Weapon and Ammunition division generated sales of €166 million in the first quarter, €11 million or 6.5% below the figure for the previous year. This decrease in sales is a result of outstanding and pending export licenses, mainly for foreign subsidiaries. In terms of earnings, this led to a decrease in operating earnings from €-11 million in the previous year to €-16 million in the first quarter of 2020. The operating margin was -9.4% (previous year: -6.1%).
The Electronic Solutions division generated sales of €174 million, a €7 million or 4.4% increase year- on-year, due to project start-ups for the German customer. Operating earnings slightly improved to €11 million from €10 million in the previous year. The operating margin rose to 6.4% (previous year: 5.9%).
The Vehicle Systems division increased its sales by €117 million to €446 million due primarily to increased deliveries of logistics and tactical vehicles to the German and Australian customers. At €36 million (previous year: €12 million), operating earnings were substantially higher than the previous year. The operating margin was 8.1% (previous year: 3.6%).
Risks and opportunities
Efficient risk management
Systematic and efficient risk management systems have come to hold a particular level of importance during the global COVID-19 crisis. At the beginning of the expanding pandemic, coronavirus action teams which analyze and evaluate the local situation on a daily basis and define and communicate measures were formed at all Rheinmetall Group locations. A central crisis team led by the Executive Board is monitoring the global situation and coordinating measures across locations.
As a Tier 1 automotive supplier, the Automotive sector has been affected by the shutdown of automotive manufacturers and lockdowns in several countries to a greater extent than the Defence sector. Promptly initiated measures such as the targeted use of time account reduction and reduced working hours according to location for the Automotive sector have reduced the effects of the financial situation on Rheinmetall and preserved jobs. In addition, the Automotive sector has structured these measures and selected pre-production in such a way that Rheinmetall's capacity to make deliveries to clients will be immediately guaranteed when the plants are ramped up.
The other material opportunities and risks of the expected development of the Rheinmetall Group are described in detail in the Group Management Report for 2019. Apart from the coronavirus crisis, no material changes or new findings have arisen. Based on the current assessment of the Rheinmetall Group's risk tolerance, there are no identifiable situations of existential risk for the Rheinmetall Group.
Outlook
Defence forecast confirmed, forecast for Automotive not yet possible at present
Rheinmetall does not currently expect the COVID-19 crisis to have any lasting impact on the Defence sector's business performance in the current year. For this reason, the annual forecast for the Defence sector published in mid-March 2020 is confirmed. The forecast anticipates sales growth of between 5% and 7% for 2020 as a whole. The Defence sector's operating margin is expected to come to between 9% and 10%.
In the Automotive sector, the potential effects of the COVID-19 crisis on end-customer demand, automotive manufacturers' production figures and global supply chains cannot be reliably forecast at present. An adjusted outlook for the Automotive sector for 2020 as a whole that reflects the changed market situation therefore is not yet possible under the circumstances due to the high level of uncertainty.
Rheinmetall expects that sales and operating earnings in the Automotive sector and the Group will be significantly lower than in previous forecasts, which did not yet account for the effects of the coronavirus crisis.
RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1
Rheinmetall Group
Consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2020
€ million
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
Assets
Goodwill
563
567
Other intangible assets
236
233
Rights of use
193
204
Property, plant and equipment
1,310
1,361
Investment property
41
42
Investments accounted for using the equity method
307
309
Other non-current assets
266
255
Deferred taxes
226
224
Non-current assets
3,142
3,195
Inventories
1,598
1,463
Contract asset
487
388
Trade receivables
1,076
1,147
Other current assets
299
242
Income tax receivables
79
41
Liquid financial assets
20
20
Cash and cash equivalents
705
920
Assets held for sale
-
-
Current assets
4,264
4,220
Total assets
7,406
7,415
Equity and liabilities
Share capital
112
112
Capital reserves
556
553
Retained earnings
1,457
1,478
Treasury shares
(13)
(17)
Rheinmetall AG shareholders' equity
2,111
2,125
Non-controlling interests
130
146
Equity
2,241
2,272
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
1,075
1,169
Other non-current provisions
205
214
Non-current financial debt
874
880
Other non-current liabilities
95
86
Deferred taxes
13
16
Non-current liabilities
2,262
2,365
Other current provisions
758
709
Current financial debt
99
112
Contract liability
966
948
Trade liabilities
664
695
Other current liabilities
287
215
Income tax liabilities
129
99
Current liabilities
2,903
2,779
Total equity and liabilities
7,406
7,415
Rheinmetall Group
Consolidated income statement for Q1/2020
€ million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Sales
1,358
1,342
Changes in inventories and work performed by the enterprise and capitalized
126
90
Total operating performance
1,484
1,433
Other operating income
26
36
Cost of materials
804
764
Staff costs
442
421
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
75
65
Other operating expenses
160
165
Income from investments accounted for using the equity method
(1)
5
Other net financial income
6
(4)
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
34
54
Interest income
2
1
Interest expenses
(11)
(11)
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
25
45
Income taxes
(7)
(12)
Earnings after taxes
18
33
Of which:
Non-controlling interests
5
1
Rheinmetall AG shareholders
13
32
Earnings per share
0.30 EUR
0.74 EUR
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for Q1/2020
€ million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Earnings after taxes
18
33
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability from pensions
40
(42)
Amounts not reclassified to the income statement
40
(42)
Change in value of derivative financial instruments (cash flow hedge)
(47)
3
Currency translation difference
(51)
19
Income/expenses from investments accounted for using the equity method
-
9
Amounts reclassified to the income statement
(98)
30
Other comprehensive income after taxes
(57)
(12)
Total comprehensive income
(40)
22
Of which:
Non-controlling interests
(16)
3
Rheinmetall AG shareholders
(23)
19
RHEINMETALL AG| QUARTERLY REPORT 2020 | Q1
Rheinmetall Group
Statement of cash flows for Q1/2020
€ million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Earnings after taxes
18
33
Amortization, depreciation and impairment
75
65
Allocation of CTA assets to secure pension and partial retirement obligations
(42)
-
Other changes in pension provisions
(3)
(2)
Income from disposals of non-current assets
-
(1)
Other changes in other provisions
59
27
Change in working capital
(182)
(125)
Changes in other receivables, liabilities (not including financial debt),
prepaid expenses and deferred income
(68)
(85)
Pro rata income from investments accounted for using the equity method
1
(5)
Dividends received from investments accounted for using the equity method
-
5
Other non-cash expenses and income
-
3
Cash flows from operating activities 1)
(142)
(84)
Investments in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property
(46)
(44)
Cash receipts from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and
3
1
investment property
Payments for investments in financial assets
-
(4)
Payments for the purchase of liquid financial assets
(1)
(225)
Cash receipts from the disposal of liquid financial assets
-
55
Cash flows from investing activities
(44)
(217)
Other profit distributions
-
(1)
Borrowing of financial debt
24
31
Repayment of other financial debt
(47)
(44)
Cash flows from financing activities
(23)
(13)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
(209)
(315)
Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rates
(6)
2
Total change in cash and cash equivalents
(215)
(312)
Opening cash and cash equivalents Jan. 1
920
724
Closing cash and cash equivalents March 31
705
412
of which:
Net income taxes of €-15 million (previous year: €-14 million)
Net interest of €-5 million (previous year: €-6 million)
