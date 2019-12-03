Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall : StrikeShield active close-in protection system selected for substantial testing by U.S. Army

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:43am EST

The U.S. Army has awarded a contract valued at 11MioUSD (roughly 10 MioEUR) to the team of Rheinmetall Protection Systems and Unified Business Technologies (UBT) for significant testing of the StrikeShield Active Protection System to begin in October 2020 at Redstone Test Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Army's recently formed Vehicle Protective Systems (VPS) program office will evaluate StrikeShield as part of a larger effort to characterize APS performance against a wide variety of anti-armor threats. This significant contract award represents the first funded APS testing the Army will undertake of the StrikeShield system. It provides a pathway to potential utilization of the system on vehicles in the current Army vehicle fleet as well as vehicles fielded in the future.

The StrikeShield APS is a distributed, real time system which was developed to protect the carrying platform against anti-tank rockets and missiles. It therefore can operate in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle to be protected. Additionally in StrikeShield the technical requirements of large calibre Kinetic Energy (KE) defeat are addressed, which is a unique combination of threats to protect against and reason for the promising overall outlook.

The Army will carry out extensive live fire testing of the StrikeShield system that will take place over a period of several months. The objective of the Army tests will be to gather performance data that can inform future selection of APS technologies best suited for any particular platform. The Army expects the test results will inform APS pursuits for both its fielded vehicle fleets and new vehicle programs like Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) and the Optionally-Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV).

Rheinmetall and UBT have teamed for U.S. active protection programs since 2015. The companies are optimistic that this new Army testing program will lead to further vehicle integration opportunities on U.S. military vehicles and both firms are extremely pleased that the Army has selected StrikeShield for this important program.

'We are excited to enter into a new phase of partnership with the Army that will enable the Army to carry out extensive tests of the StrikeShield APS system,' said Stefan Haase, Rheinmetall's head of the product unit Active Protection. 'We are confident the system will perform very well in the testing and that possibilities for fielding the technology on Army vehicle systems will arise.'

'The StrikeShield system is a world class, mature APS system that will deliver tremendous capability for the U.S. Army,' said UBT CEO Michelle D'Souza. 'UBT and Rheinmetall are proud to be teamed together as a partner to the Army in addressing the high priority requirement for APS technology.'

Hybrid Protection Module

Rheinmetall has also developed a modular hybrid configuration of its StrikeShield APS that combines the company's active and passive protection technologies in a single integrated design. This new configuration was on display at AUSA 2019. The hybrid approach draws on Rheinmetall's unique expertise as a provider of both APS and armor protection, and the company's proven track record as a leading vehicle supplier and system integrator. The system's hybrid and modular design is well suited for integration on both tracked and wheeled vehicles.

The hybrid protection module allows for an integrated approach: passive protection components simultaneously serve as interface and shield for the components of the active protection system. Conversely, the StrikeShield APS components comprise ballistic functions and characteristics. The external protection layer protects these components against shell fragments, small arms fire and other sources of mechanical stress. The StrikeShield countermeasures are embedded in the first protection plate from the outside and serve simultaneously as part of the first layer of passive protection. The sensors of the system are contained in the space in between.

The Rheinmetall and UBT team will engage the U.S. Army VPS team regarding the potential of the future hybrid module approach on U.S. vehicles as part of its funded testing.

About UBT

Unified Business Technologies, Inc. (UBT) located in Troy, Michigan is an award-winning, Woman-owned company specializing in Information Technology, Software and Hardware Engineering, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Development, and Component Manufacturing for Federal and Commercial customers.

About Rheinmetall

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the publicly traded Rheinmetall AG is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the twin modern imperatives of mobility and security. Founded in 1889, the group today consists of two operational components: Rheinmetall Defence and Rheinmetall Automotive. One of the world's leading suppliers of military systems and equipment, Rheinmetall's Defence arm comprises three divisions: Vehicle Systems, Electronic Solutions and Weapon and Ammunition. The group's 23,000-strong global workforce generated sales last year of $6.9 billion.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
04:43aRHEINMETALL : StrikeShield active close-in protection system selected for substa..
PU
04:43aRHEINMETALL : Corporate Presentation, December 2019
PU
12/02Rheinmetall re-enters race for Volkswagen's Renk unit - sources
RE
11/26RHEINMETALL : MELLS guided missile for the German Infantry
PU
11/25South Africa blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
RE
11/23South Africa blocks arms sales to Saudi and UAE in inspection row
RE
11/20RHEINMETALL : Capital Markets Day 2019, (Group CEO, Armin Papperger), 20. Novemb..
PU
11/20RHEINMETALL : Capital Markets Day 2019, (Automotive / Mechatronics, Rene Gansaug..
PU
11/20RHEINMETALL : Capital Markets Day 2019, (Group CFO, Helmut Merch), 20. November ..
PU
11/08RHEINMETALL : UK Ministry of Defence orders more than 500 Boxers in 2.6 billion..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 265 M
EBIT 2019 491 M
Net income 2019 295 M
Finance 2019 137 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 4 106 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 111,13  €
Last Close Price 95,52  €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL23.79%4 552
CUMMINS INC.35.63%27 425
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION8.83%2 957
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-18.35%2 395
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-35.98%2 086
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.22.27%1 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group