RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
Rheinmetall : and MBDA to develop high-energy laser effector system for the German Navy

08/08/2019

Rheinmetall and MBDA Deutschland have agreed to collaborate in the high-energy laser effectors domain. The two companies intend to construct, integrate and test a laser demonstrator for the German Navy's corvette K130.

Capable of engaging targets at the speed of light with extreme precision and minimal collateral damage, lasers constitute a whole new dimension in defence technology. Now, for the first time ever, this capability is to be investigated under quasi-operational conditions using a demonstrator installed onboard a German corvette. The details and division of responsibilities between the two companies will be determined as soon as the performance specification is made available by the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-service Support, Germany's military procurement agency.

Looking ahead to the joint project, Peter Heilmeier, Head of Sales and Business Development at MBDA Deutschland GmbH, notes that 'cooperation between Rheinmetall and MBDA will be particularly beneficial for the Bundeswehr. Both companies will be leveraging their respective special strengths to make this German Navy project a resounding success.'

Werner Krämer, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, sums up the venture as follows: 'We're going to be cooperating very closely to put the military potential of laser technology to work for the Bundeswehr, boosting its operational readiness and combat effectiveness. Compared to other countries, too, our two companies possess extraordinary capabilities. Lasers offer new tactical possibilities on land, at sea and in the air. In partnership with the German Navy, we want to press ahead with this new technology.'

About MBDA

MBDA is the only European group capable of designing and producing missiles and missile systems that correspond to the full range of current and future operational needs of the three armed forces (land, sea and air).

With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2018 MBDA achieved revenue of 3.2 billion euros with an order book of 17.4 billion euros. With more than 90 armed forces customers in the world, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems. In total, the group offers a range of 45 missile systems and countermeasures products already in operational service and more than 15 others currently in development.

MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus (37.5 %), BAE Systems (37.5 %), and Leonardo (25 %).

Rheinmetall - high-tech leader in security and mobility

A publicly traded corporation headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Rheinmetall AG is a globe-spanning technology group dedicated to the twin future imperatives of security and mobility. Consisting of two closely integrated units - Automotive and Defence - Rheinmetall employs a 23,000-strong workforce at over 120 locations and production facilities around the globe. Last year, total Group sales exceeded €6 billion.

One of Europe's top suppliers of defence and security technology, Rheinmetall Defence unites longstanding experience and cutting-edge innovation in armoured vehicles, weapons and ammunition, air defence and electronics. Its product range covers the full range of modern military capabilities: reconnaissance, command and control, tactical mobility, kinetics and force protection.

From the very start of its 130-year corporate history, Rheinmetall has enjoyed an international reputation for excellence in weapon and ammunition technology, and has also been actively involved in the field of laser effectors for many years.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:09:08 UTC
