Rheinmetall : in mourning

This is a terrible moment for Rheinmetall. On the afternoon of Monday,

3 September 2018, an explosion occurred at the Group's Somerset West plant in South Africa which took the lives of several of our fellow employees.

The executive board and entire staff of the Rheinmetall Group deeply mourn the loss of our colleagues. Our thoughts are with them and their friends and families. We only wish there was more we could do to alleviate their anguish.

Expert officials are already working to determine the cause of this incident and the extent of the damage. We are unable to comment or provide further details as long as the investigation is still underway.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a joint venture company in which Rheinmetall holds a 51% share. Somerset West is one of five Rheinmetall Denel Munition plants in South Africa. The company's 600 employees primarily produce ammunition in various calibres for military and civil applications. Stringent safety regulations for handling explosives are in force at all of the company's locations, which are subject to strict, regular monitoring.