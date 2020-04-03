Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rheinmetall : opts for virtual General Meeting - New date is 19 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 07:43am EDT

Rheinmetall AG is moving this year's General Meeting to 19 May 2020. For the first time ever, the event will be conducted entirely online. In doing so, the Düsseldorf-based Group is reacting to the current threat posed by COVID-19 pathogens, and is making use of new German legislation that permits companies to conduct their General Meetings in a completely virtual manner. The company originally planned to invite its shareholders to a conventional, physically attended event in Berlin on 5 May 2020.

'In order to dispel the uncertainty as to whether we would be able to conduct our General Meeting due to the pandemic, and because the health of our attendees now has to be our top priority, we have decided to proceed in this manner. To make sure that all of our shareholders have adequate time to successfully register for the online General Meeting and exercise their right to ask questions and vote, we opted to push back the original date by two weeks. Moreover, it's important to us to be able to disburse the full amount of the proposed dividend of €2.40 per share, which reflects our robust business performance in 2019. Particularly in light of the current crisis, that's something all of our shareholders need to know they can count on', explains Armin Papperger, Chairman of the Executive Board.

In keep with the new legal stipulations, Rheinmetall will be soon be sending out new invitations for the virtual General Meeting, now scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM on 19 May 2020. The agenda and recommended resolutions remain unchanged from those originally announced for the General Meeting that was originally supposed to take place on 5 May 2020. The new invitation will inform shareholders about the modalities for participation under the new rules, including, among other things, audio-visual transmission of the virtual General Meeting, the possibility of voting and granting proxy authority electronically, and being afforded an opportunity to ask questions.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 11:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
07:43aRHEINMETALL : opts for virtual General Meeting - New date is 19 May 2020
PU
03/27RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/24RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/20RHEINMETALL AG : Strong Defence sector compensates for weak Automotive market
AQ
03/18RHEINMETALL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/18RHEINMETALL : Annual Report 2019, Conference call
PU
03/18RHEINMETALL : Strong Defence sector compensates for weak Automotive market
PU
03/13RHEINMETALL : annual earnings release
03/06RHEINMETALL : Miniature force multipliers; Rheinmetall to supply the Swiss Army ..
AQ
03/06RHEINMETALL : to supply the Swiss Army with VarioRay LLM laser light modules
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 197 M
EBIT 2020 394 M
Net income 2020 233 M
Finance 2020 102 M
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 2 509 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,72  €
Last Close Price 58,24  €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-43.13%3 033
CUMMINS INC.-25.82%20 044
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-0.92%2 235
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-34.87%1 789
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-2.54%1 198
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-0.88%1 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group