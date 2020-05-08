Log in
05/08 02:36:20 am
67.61 EUR   +2.28%
RHEINMETALL : sees virus hitting sales, profits but confirms defence outlook
RE
01:44aRHEINMETALL : Quarterly report as of March 31, 2020
PU
01:39aRHEINMETALL : Q1/2020, Telefonkonferenz
PU
Rheinmetall : sees virus hitting sales, profits but confirms defence outlook

05/08/2020 | 02:00am EDT
The logo of Germany's Rheinmetall AG is seen after the Company's 2019 annual report in Duesseldorf

Rheinmetall said on Friday it expected significantly lower sales and profits this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the German military equipment and auto parts group upheld its outlook for its defence division.

"Rheinmetall does not currently expect the COVID-19 crisis to have any lasting impact on the Defence sector's business performance in the current year," the Duesseldorf-based maker of armoured fighting vehicles said in a statement https://bit.ly/35S4z7j.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 112 M
EBIT 2020 343 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Finance 2020 50,0 M
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 2 848 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,26  €
Last Close Price 66,10  €
Spread / Highest target 64,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-35.45%3 071
CUMMINS INC.-14.14%22 652
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-1.77%2 283
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-20.09%1 936
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-2.89%1 347
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-0.08%1 145
