Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Rheinmetall    RHM   DE0007030009

RHEINMETALL

(RHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall : to supply the Swiss Army with VarioRay LLM laser light modules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

As part of its 2019 defence procurement programme, the Swiss Army recently placed an order with Rheinmetall for the VarioRay LLM laser light module. A contract to this effect was signed in December 2019 with Switzerland's Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse). Delivery of 9,640 devices is set to commence in May 2020 and be complete by the end of 2022. The order is worth a figure in the lower two-digit euro million range.

It also includes accessories, spare parts and training support. Rheinmetall Air Defence AG is the general contractor for the project; Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics GmbH is the manufacturer.

Used for detecting, identifying and marking targets, the laser light modules - known as the LLM 19 in Swiss military parlance - will be mounted on soldiers' assault rifles. Weighing approximately 240 grams, the VarioRay LLM can be mounted on a MIL-STD 1913 rail on any assault rifle, and operated via a trigger cable. Together with the night vision and thermal imaging devices also acquired under the 2019 defence procurement programme, it will enable Swiss troops to perform their missions around the clock and in all weather conditions.

Among other things, the VarioRay LLM forms part of Germany's Future Soldier System-Extended System, or IdZ-ES, used by the Bundeswehr. The British Army, which calls it the Laser Light Module MK3, also employs the system. As it happens, Rheinmetall-made aiming lasers are already in service with the Swiss Army. In 1996 Rheinmetall supplied the Swiss military with the REM096 laser marker. In winning the latest order, Rheinmetall has thus succeeded in keeping the Swiss Army as an important customer for its laser light technology.

Rheinmetall offers an extensive portfolio of infantry equipment, including numerous aiming and illumination modules. These were developed in order to enhance the tactical effectiveness of small arms. Among the most recent products is the Variable Tactical Aiming Laser (VTAL) module. This aiming and illumination module is compatible with all standard night vision devices and can be coupled with the separate modular Lumenator weapon lamp, also made by Rheinmetall. Another top-of-the-line Rheinmetall product is Tac-Ray Ballistic, a rangefinder/ballistic computer for snipers.

Disclaimer

Rheinmetall AG published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RHEINMETALL
04:18aRHEINMETALL : to supply the Swiss Army with VarioRay LLM laser light modules
PU
03/05Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four frigates for Brazil Navy
RE
03/02PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR FISCAL 2019 : Rheinmetall continues to grow
PU
02/28RHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/26RHEINMETALL : Czech Armed Forces and Hungarian Defence Forces to speak at Future..
AQ
02/17RHEINMETALL : modernizing NH90 flight simulators
PU
02/10RHEINMETALL : Cooled exhaust gas recirculation for commercial vehicles
PU
02/08EXCLUSIVE : South Africa seeks to unlock stalled arms sales to Saudi, UAE
RE
02/07RHEINMETALL : Corporate Presentation, February 2020
PU
02/03RHEINMETALL : to supply laser duel simulators for the Puma infantry fighting veh..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 273 M
EBIT 2019 495 M
Net income 2019 297 M
Finance 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 3 460 M
Chart RHEINMETALL
Duration : Period :
Rheinmetall Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHEINMETALL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 112,47  €
Last Close Price 80,50  €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Papperger Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Grillo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & IT
Andreas Georgi Member-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Luz Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHEINMETALL-21.39%3 870
CUMMINS INC.-12.58%22 339
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-1.64%2 511
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED-0.75%1 891
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-24.15%1 859
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.-3.06%1 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group