News 
News Summary

Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/25/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

LEXINGTON, KY, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (“Rhino”) (OTCQB: RHNO) today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Rhino’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through Rhino’s website at http://ir.rhinoresources.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=198170&p=irol-IRHome as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Rhino’s security holders are entitled to receive, free of charge, copies of Rhino’s complete audited financial statements by writing to:

Rhino Resource Partners LP
Attention: Investor Relations
424 Lewis Hargett Circle, Suite 250
Lexington, KY 40503

Rhino’s security holders may also receive free copies of Rhino’s audited financial statements by calling Investor Relations at 859-519-3622, or by sending an email request to smorris@rhinolp.com.

About Rhino Resource Partners LP

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.

News Release
Investor Contact:
Scott Morris
+1 859.519.3622

smorris@rhinolp.com

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Boone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Tuorto Executive Chairman
Scott Morris CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
Douglas C. Holsted Director
Michael Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P.13
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED17.65%60 372
GLENCORE6.86%57 025
COAL INDIA-3.66%20 818
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD20.97%13 401
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY12.90%8 897
