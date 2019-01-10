Rhoen Klinikum : RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG signs memorandum of understanding regarding establishment of joint company with Swiss telemedicine provider Medgate

Log in
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG (RHK)
01/10 04:08:28 am
22.21 EUR   +0.50%
01/10/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG signs memorandum of understanding regarding establishment of joint company with Swiss telemedicine provider Medgate

10-Jan-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 10 January 2019. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (WKN 704230/ ISIN DE0007042301) today signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss telemedicine provider Medgate. The object of the memorandum of understanding is the joint provision of telemedicine and digital medical services in Germany. For this purpose, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and Medgate International AG plan to establish a joint company ("Medgate Germany") located in Germany in which RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has a 51 per cent stake and Medgate has a 49 per cent stake.

Medgate Germany shall, within the German regulatory framework, provide patients with urgent or general medical questions with advice and treatment via telephone, internet or video conference. With Medgate Germany, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and Medgate strive for market leadership in the field telemedicine and digital medical services in Germany. The establishment of Medgate Germany requires the prior consent of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and of the administrative board of Medgate International AG. The existence of further, e.g. regulatory, clearance requirements is still to be examined.

In addition to the establishment of Medgate Germany, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG considers participations in Medgate Holding AG and/or one of its subsidiaries or the establishment of an additional joint company with Medgate in which the intellectual property and know how required for the services of Medgate Germany will be bundled and developed further and the necessary IT solution will be realized.


Contact Corporate Communications:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing

Elke Pfeifer
T. +49 9771 65-1327 | elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Contact Investor Relations:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Julian Schmitt
T. +49 9771 65-1536 | julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Schlossplatz 1
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
 

10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

764895  10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
