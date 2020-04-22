Log in
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Reasoned Statements by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board Regarding the Takeover Offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

04/22/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement/Offer
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Reasoned Statements by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board Regarding the Takeover Offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

22.04.2020 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 22nd April 2020

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Reasoned Statements by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board Regarding the Takeover Offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Bad Neustadt / Saale, have today issued separate reasoned statements regarding the voluntary public takeover offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rübenkamp 226, 22307 Hamburg, Germany, which was published on 8th April 2020, pursuant to § 27, Subsection 1, German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG). Said reasoned statements are addressed to the shareholders of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Copies of the reasoned statements are available free of charge since the day of publication at the headquarter of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Am Schlossplatz 1, 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany, Telephone: +49 9771 65-0, Facsimile: +49 9771 97467 (or via e-mail: ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com stating your full postal address).

Furthermore the reasoned statements and the associated courtesy English translations are published on the website of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft at www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com under the pull-down menu "Investor Relations" | "Takeover Offer". Only the respective German version of the reasoned statement is legally valid.

-----------------------------------------------------

RHÖN?KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospital group offers excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Over 860,000 patients are treated every year at the five group hospitals located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg where more than 18,000 employees work. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is currently exploiting the opportunities available to develop new areas of growth. Entering the forward-looking telemedicine market with Medgate Deutschland, the innovative RHÖN campus concept for offering avantgarde healthcare across sectoral boundaries in rural areas as well as consistently extending our gradual corporate digitalisation are key pillars of the corporate strategy.


More information under www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Follow us

www.twitter.com/rhoenklinikumag

www.xing.com/companies/rhön-klinikumag

www.youtube.com/rhönklinikumag

 

Contact Persons:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing
Elke Pfeifer
Telephone: +49 9771 65-12110 | E-Mail: elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

 

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
Julian Schmitt
Telephone: +49 9771 65-12250 |E-Mail: julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany


22.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1027505

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1027505  22.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
