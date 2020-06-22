Log in
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger with immediate effect

06/22/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger with immediate effect

22.06.2020 / 18:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 22nd June 2020

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger with immediate effect

 

Today, the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, resigned from his position on the Management Board and other offices within the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Group with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has approved the amicable termination of the management service agreement of Mr. Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 30 September 2020.

"The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG would like to thank Stephan Holzinger for his successful work as CEO of the company since 2017, when Mr Holzinger took over the company in a difficult situation. In addition to his success in achieving the "Pact for the Future" with the State of Hesse and the two universities of Giessen and Marburg, he has advanced the development of the company through many entrepreneurial decisions, including those relating to digitalisation, telemedicine and the company's extraordinarily stable financial constitution, which is particularly important in times of crisis."

Stephan Holzinger explains: "In view of the new majority situation and the new direction that is apparently associated with it, this is the best time for me to pass on the responsibility. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me and wish those responsible every success in shaping the future of the company."

-----------------------------------------

RHÖN?KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospital group offers excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Over 860,000 patients are treated every year at the five group hospitals located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg where more than 18,000 employees work. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is currently exploiting the opportunities available to develop new areas of growth. Entering the forward-looking telemedicine market with Medgate Deutschland, the innovative RHÖN campus concept for offering avantgarde healthcare across sectoral boundaries in rural areas as well as consistently extending our gradual corporate digitalisation are key pillars of the corporate strategy.

More information under www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Follow us

www.twitter.com/rhoenklinikumag
www.xing.com/companies/rhön-klinikumag
www.youtube.com/rhönklinikumag


Contact:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing
Elke Pfeifer
Telephone: +49 9771 65-12110| E-Mail: elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
Julian Schmitt
Telephone: +49 9771 65-12250 | E-Mail: julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany


22.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1076007

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1076007  22.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1076007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group