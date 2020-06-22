DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger with immediate effect



22.06.2020 / 18:24

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt / Saale | 22nd June 2020

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Resignation of Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger with immediate effect

Today, the Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Stephan Holzinger, resigned from his position on the Management Board and other offices within the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Group with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has approved the amicable termination of the management service agreement of Mr. Stephan Holzinger with effect as of 30 September 2020.

"The Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG would like to thank Stephan Holzinger for his successful work as CEO of the company since 2017, when Mr Holzinger took over the company in a difficult situation. In addition to his success in achieving the "Pact for the Future" with the State of Hesse and the two universities of Giessen and Marburg, he has advanced the development of the company through many entrepreneurial decisions, including those relating to digitalisation, telemedicine and the company's extraordinarily stable financial constitution, which is particularly important in times of crisis."

Stephan Holzinger explains: "In view of the new majority situation and the new direction that is apparently associated with it, this is the best time for me to pass on the responsibility. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me and wish those responsible every success in shaping the future of the company."

RHÖN?KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospital group offers excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Over 860,000 patients are treated every year at the five group hospitals located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg where more than 18,000 employees work. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is currently exploiting the opportunities available to develop new areas of growth. Entering the forward-looking telemedicine market with Medgate Deutschland, the innovative RHÖN campus concept for offering avantgarde healthcare across sectoral boundaries in rural areas as well as consistently extending our gradual corporate digitalisation are key pillars of the corporate strategy.

