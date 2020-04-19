Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft    RHK   DE0007042301

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RHK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RHÖN KLINIKUM : Asklepios rejects demands by B. Braun and announces its intention to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to remove and elect members of the Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Offer
Asklepios rejects demands by B. Braun and announces its intention to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to remove and elect members of the Supervisory Board

20-Apr-2020 / 00:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Asklepios rejects demands by B. Braun and announces its intention to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to remove and elect members of the Supervisory Board

On 19 April 2020, the shareholder Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Asklepios") informed the Company, in response to the demand for convocation of a general shareholders' meeting submitted by the shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG ("B. Braun") on 17 April 2020, that it rejects the demands of B. Braun to the increase of the majority requirement and make an advance dividend payment and that it intends to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting pursuant to Section 122 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG). Object of this general shareholders' meeting shall be the adoption of a resolution on the removal of the Supervisory Board members Dr. Annette Beller and Dr. Katrin Vernau. As reason for the desired removals, Asklepios states that Dr. Beller and Dr. Vernau would not act in accordance with the interests and benefit of the Company.

In addition, Asklepios announces its intention to propose that Dr. Julia Dannath-Schuh and Dr. Jan Liersch shall be elected as new Supervisory Board members instead of Dr. Beller and Dr. Vernau. Furthermore, Asklepios demands that its own demand to convene a general shareholders' meeting shall be dealt with before B. Braun's demand.

If received, the Management Board will also diligently examine a demand by Asklepios for convocation of a general shareholders' meeting and initiate the measures required by law.

20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1024633

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1024633  20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELL
06:40pRHÖN KLINIKUM : Asklepios rejects demands by B. Braun and announces its intentio..
EQ
04/17RHÖN KLINIKUM : Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of extraor..
EQ
03/27RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Upgraded to Neutral by Independant Research
MD
03/24RHÖN KLINIKUM : Focuses on Best Possible Care of Patients in Current Corona Cris..
EQ
03/13RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
03/09MEDGATE DEUTSCHLAND GMBH : Supervisory Board Appoints Dr. Christian Braun as Se..
EQ
03/05RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
03/05RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Independant Research
MD
03/03RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
03/02RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG : Kepler Chevreux Upgrades to Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 354 M
EBIT 2020 40,1 M
Net income 2020 24,7 M
Finance 2020 145 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 48,9x
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 1 201 M
Chart RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,33  €
Last Close Price 17,94  €
Spread / Highest target 5,91%
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Holzinger Chairman-Management Board
Eugen Münch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gunther K. Weiß Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Wolfgang Mündel Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard Ehninger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.63%1 307
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.71%82 722
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-21.75%39 147
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.70%20 646
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.21%14 422
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.00%13 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group