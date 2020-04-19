RHÖN KLINIKUM : Asklepios rejects demands by B. Braun and announces its intention to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to remove and elect members of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Offer

Asklepios rejects demands by B. Braun and announces its intention to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to remove and elect members of the Supervisory Board



On 19 April 2020, the shareholder Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Asklepios") informed the Company, in response to the demand for convocation of a general shareholders' meeting submitted by the shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG ("B. Braun") on 17 April 2020, that it rejects the demands of B. Braun to the increase of the majority requirement and make an advance dividend payment and that it intends to demand the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting pursuant to Section 122 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG). Object of this general shareholders' meeting shall be the adoption of a resolution on the removal of the Supervisory Board members Dr. Annette Beller and Dr. Katrin Vernau. As reason for the desired removals, Asklepios states that Dr. Beller and Dr. Vernau would not act in accordance with the interests and benefit of the Company.

In addition, Asklepios announces its intention to propose that Dr. Julia Dannath-Schuh and Dr. Jan Liersch shall be elected as new Supervisory Board members instead of Dr. Beller and Dr. Vernau. Furthermore, Asklepios demands that its own demand to convene a general shareholders' meeting shall be dealt with before B. Braun's demand.

If received, the Management Board will also diligently examine a demand by Asklepios for convocation of a general shareholders' meeting and initiate the measures required by law.