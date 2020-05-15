RHÖN KLINIKUM : Rejection of B. Braun's request for additions to the agenda; review of the proposal for the distribution of profits in 2019 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Rejection of B. Braun's request for additions to the agenda; review of the proposal for the distribution of profits in 2019 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic



15-May-2020 / 23:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On 15 May 2020, the Management Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, after careful examination, decided to reject the request of shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG ("B. Braun") for an addition to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 3 June 2020 (see ad hoc announcement of the company of 14 May 2020) in its entirety as inadmissible.

Following the requests of B. Braun and shareholder Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, the Management Board convened the meeting on 3 June 2020 as takeover-related general meeting with the requested agenda items. The Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 June 2020 was convened at short notice in the form of a virtual meeting solely to comply with deadlines under takeover law. In view of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Management Board has decided with good reasons to hold the Annual General Meeting in the second half of August as an in person meeting. The agenda items specified in B. Braun's request for additions will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. A legitimate interest of an individual shareholder in bringing forward the date for the (only partial) holding of the Annual General Meeting to the date of the takeover-related general meeting, bypassing the decision of the Management Board, is not to be recognized.

The Management Board continuously monitors the development of COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the company's earnings and liquidity situation which are not yet quantifiable with reasonable certainty. Against this background, our planning was already explicitly made subject to the possible effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the interim report for the first three months of the 2020 financial year published on 7 May 2020. However, it is expected that the Management Board will have a sufficient basis for decision in the near future to be able to assess the effects of the pandemic on the business development of the RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Group. In this context, it will inevitably be examined whether the previous proposal for the appropriation of profits can be maintained.