RHÖN KLINIKUM : Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of extraordinary general share-holders' meeting in connection with takeover offer of Asklepios

Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of extraordinary general share-holders' meeting in connection with takeover offer of Asklepios



The Company today received a demand by the shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG pursuant to Section 16 para. 3 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - "WpÜG") and Section 122 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) regarding the convocation of an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting in connection with the public takeover offer of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Asklepios").

According to the convocation demand, the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting shall deal with the following agenda items:

- Discussion and eventually resolution on the takeover offer by Asklepios,

- Resolution on a change of the majority requirements for resolutions of the general shareholders' meeting pursuant to Section 17 no. 3 of the articles of association (increase to a majority of 75% of the votes cast or the registered share capital present, respectively),

- Dismissal of the Supervisory Board members Eugen Münch, Wolfgang Mündel, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Ehninger, Jan Hacker, Christine Reißner and Dr. Brigitte Mohn,

- Election of new Supervisory Board members of the shareholder side, and

- Resolution on the payment of an advance payment (Abschlag) of EUR 133,876,940.00 on the expected, fully distributable balance sheet profit, i.e. EUR 2.00 per RHÖN share.

The Management Board will carefully examine the request of B. Braun to convene an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting and take any legally required measures. In the event that an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting is convened pursuant to Section 16 para. 3 WpÜG in accordance with the request of Asklepios, the acceptance period for the takeover offer would be extended to ten weeks from the publication of the offer document (without prejudice to statutory provisions on a further extension).