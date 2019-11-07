Log in
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

0
11/07/2019 | 08:00pm EST
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2019 8:18
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191108XMET0OJ8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Fazilah Abdul Rahman
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 03/12/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 01/12/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Temasek Club, Grand Ballroom I Level 4, Lift Lobby 2 No. 131 Rifle Range Road Singapore 588406

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 10,115 bytes)

Disclaimer

RHT Health Trust published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 00:59:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bong Lin Tan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chiang Yin Wong Independent Director
Ashish Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Keh Poo Tan Independent Director
Abdul Jabbar bin Karam Din Co-Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHT HEALTH TRUST-97.26%11
WELLTOWER INC.23.25%34 440
VENTAS2.94%22 480
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.20.90%9 909
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.20.83%9 279
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.16.48%6 108
