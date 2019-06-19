Log in
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Election of Jennifer Good to its Board of Directors

06/19/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced the election of Jennifer Good to its Board of Directors. In addition, Rhythm thanked Neil Exter, a partner at Third Rock Ventures and member of the Company’s Board of Directors since April 2014, who did not seek re-election.

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to our Board of Directors,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. “Jennifer has experience leading and growing publicly-held life sciences companies as chief executive officer, and she is a valued board member for biotechnology companies and patient advocacy organizations. We are confident she will bring extensive experience and deep industry insights to guide Rhythm to our next stage of growth as we seek to further cement our Company as the partner of choice to patients, physicians and families living with rare genetic disorders of obesity. Also, on behalf of Rhythm, I thank Neil for his service and leadership in helping Rhythm mature into a late-stage company with Phase 3 trials in four indications.”

Ms. Good is Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Prior to co-founding Trevi in 2011, she served in various roles at Penwest Pharmaceuticals Co., including President and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, while leading the transition of the publicly-traded company from development stage to generating annual revenues of more than $50 million, until the Company was acquired by a strategic partner in 2010. Ms. Good served on the board of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. until its acquisition by Catalent, Inc. in 2018. She also currently serves as a board member of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), a patient advocacy group advancing treatments for the cure of Friedreich’s Ataxia, since 2011. Ms. Good holds a B.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University.

“I’m excited to join Rhythm at such a transformational time, as the Company works toward its first two pivotal topline data readouts for setmelanotide and advances its ongoing development efforts into additional MC4R pathway-driven disorders of obesity,” said Ms. Good. “I look forward to working with management and the Board to advance Rhythm’s goals of building an integrated community to better support patients, families and care providers and of delivering setmelanotide as the first approved therapy for rare genetic disorders of obesity.”

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of setmelanotide, the company’s first-in-class MC4R agonist, in Phase 3 studies in patients with POMC deficiency obesity, LEPR deficiency obesity, BBS, and Alström syndrome. Rhythm is dedicated to improving the understanding of severe obesity that results from specific genetic disorders. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Rhythm’s business strategy and goals, its release of results of clinical trials, and its expectations regarding setmelanotide. Statements using word such as “expect”, “goal”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “plan” and similar terms are also forward looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the design and outcome of clinical trials, the impact of competition, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, and expenses, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
David Connolly
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
857-264-4280
dconnolly@rhythmtx.com

Investor Contact:
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com

