RHYTHMONE PLC
Rhythmone : DIRECTORATE AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

02/04/2019 | 06:14pm EST

London, England and San Francisco, CA - 4 February 2019 - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM, 'RhythmOne 'or the 'Company'), today announces that Mark Zorko, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned but remains available to facilitate a smooth transition. The Board of the Company (the 'Board') confirms that there is no disagreement between the Company and Mr. Zorko and thanks him for his service to the Company. Given recent announcements related to a potential transaction between the Company and Taptica International LTD and in a continued effort to streamline costs, the Company will continue to evaluate its options relating to the Chief Financial Officer. At this time, the Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mark Bonney, President and CEO to the additional position of interim Chief Financial Officer effective as of 4 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Analyst and Investor Contact
Mark Bonney
IR@rhythmone.com
RhythmOne plc

Nomad for RhythmOne
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100
Philip Secrett
Jen Clarke
Ben Roberts

Broker for RhythmOne
Whitman Howard (Broker) +44 (0)20 7659 1234
Nick Lovering
Hugh Rich

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne is a market leader in multiscreen digital advertising solutions. Led by advanced TV and powered by one of the most efficient and effective programmatic platforms, we provide innovative solutions for brands to connect with consumers - including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence - helping to drive real business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Our full-stack, end-to-end unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform - inclusive of RhythmGuard, our proprietary brand safety technology - is focused on delivering scale, efficiency, performance, quality, and actionable data for demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, RhythmOne is headquartered in the United States and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.

Disclaimer

RhythmOne plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 23:13:09 UTC
