Rhythmone : DIRECTORATE AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

London, England and San Francisco, CA - 4 February 2019 - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM, 'RhythmOne 'or the 'Company'), today announces that Mark Zorko, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned but remains available to facilitate a smooth transition. The Board of the Company (the 'Board') confirms that there is no disagreement between the Company and Mr. Zorko and thanks him for his service to the Company. Given recent announcements related to a potential transaction between the Company and Taptica International LTD and in a continued effort to streamline costs, the Company will continue to evaluate its options relating to the Chief Financial Officer. At this time, the Board is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mark Bonney, President and CEO to the additional position of interim Chief Financial Officer effective as of 4 February 2019.



