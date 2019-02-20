Rhythmone : Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

RhythmOne plc

('RhythmOne' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

The PDMR notifications below made under Article 19.1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relate to the vesting of restricted stock units granted under the terms of the RhythmOne Rollover Plan, RhythmOne plc. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ms. Rebecca Skrak 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Operations b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RhythmOne plc b) LEI 213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') Identification code GB00BYW0RC64 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 2,252 Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') granted under the terms of the RhythmOne Rollover Plan, RhythmOne plc, resulting in the issue of 2,252 Ordinary Shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 2,252 d) Aggregated information: - -Aggregated volume - -Price -Aggregated volume: 2,252 Ordinary Shares -Aggregated price: £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') Identification code GB00BYW0RC64 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 939 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting commencing on 15 February 2019 for the 2,252 RSUs referred to above. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.726 939 d) Aggregated information: - -Aggregated volume - -Price -Aggregated volume: 939 Ordinary Shares -Aggregated price: £1,620.71 e) Date of the transaction 15 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

