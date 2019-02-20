Log in
Rhythmone : Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

02/20/2019 | 12:54pm EST

RhythmOne plc
('RhythmOne' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

The PDMR notifications below made under Article 19.1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR') relate to the vesting of restricted stock units granted under the terms of the RhythmOne Rollover Plan, RhythmOne plc. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of MAR.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms. Rebecca Skrak

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President, Operations

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

RhythmOne plc

b)

LEI

213800MZEQLXEIOJ9N61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares')

Identification code

GB00BYW0RC64

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 2,252 Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') granted under the terms of the RhythmOne Rollover Plan, RhythmOne plc, resulting in the issue of 2,252 Ordinary Shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

2,252

d)

Aggregated information:

- -Aggregated volume- -Price

-Aggregated volume: 2,252 Ordinary Shares

-Aggregated price: £0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

15 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares')

Identification code

GB00BYW0RC64

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 939 Ordinary Shares to fund the tax liability due in respect of the vesting commencing on 15 February 2019 for the 2,252 RSUs referred to above.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.726

939

d)

Aggregated information:

- -Aggregated volume- -Price

-Aggregated volume: 939 Ordinary Shares

-Aggregated price: £1,620.71

e)

Date of the transaction

15 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

For further enquiries:

Analyst and Investor Contact
Mark Bonney
IR@rhythmone.com
RhythmOne plc

Nomad for RhythmOne
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett
Jen Clarke
Ben Roberts
(UK) 020 7383 5100

Broker for RhythmOne
Whitman Howard (Broker)
Nick Lovering
Hugh Rich
(UK) 020 7659 1234

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne is a market leader in multiscreen digital advertising solutions. Led by advanced TV and powered by one of the most efficient and effective programmatic platforms, we provide innovative solutions for brands to connect with consumers - including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence - helping to drive real business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Our full-stack, end-to-end unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform - inclusive of RhythmGuard, our proprietary brand safety technology - is focused on delivering scale, efficiency, performance, quality, and actionable data for demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, RhythmOne is headquartered in the United States and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.

Disclaimer

RhythmOne plc published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:53:08 UTC
