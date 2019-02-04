Log in
RHYTHMONE PLC
Rhythmone : Taptica looks to firm U.S. footprint with $177 million RhythmOne deal

02/04/2019 | 04:16am EST
Visitors gather at Taptica's booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing

(Reuters) - Mobile video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S.-focused peer RhythmOne Plc for about 135 million pounds in stock as it looks to expand in the United States.

RhythmOne shareholders will receive 28 new Taptica shares for every 33 shares held, according to AIM-listed Taptica, which serves the likes of Amazon.com, Disney and Twitter.

Taptica had last week offered 16 new shares in exchange for 19 RhythmOne shares.

Taptica sees value in U.S.-based internet TV provider YuMe, owned by RhythmOne, working alongside Taptica's Tremor Video, a platform which matches advertisers with their desired audiences.

Taptica bought Tremor Video's Demand-Side Platform in August to push into the United States and Japan-based Adinnovation in July.

Taptica said the RhythmOne deal already had the backing of 46.6 percent shareholders of Taptica and 50.95 percent of RhythmOne.

The combined company plans to launch a $15 million discretionary share buyback programme immediately following completion of the offer.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RHYTHMONE PLC 3.86% 177.6 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
TAPTICA INTERNATIONAL LTD 7.32% 212.5 Delayed Quote.23.75%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 382 M
EBIT 2019 14,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 49,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 175 M
Chart RHYTHMONE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rhythmone PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RHYTHMONE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,02 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Bonney President, CEO & Executive Director
Eric Brandon Singer Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Rothstein Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Zorko Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Mutch Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RHYTHMONE PLC-10.32%176
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.55%419 336
NETFLIX26.97%148 378
NASPERS LIMITED5.18%97 514
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA20.89%24 438
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP15.32%17 629
