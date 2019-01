Taptica shareholders would hold a slightly larger stake in the combined company, Sky news reported.

The merged london-listed duo will operate under the Taptica name and be run by Ofer Druker, currently head of Taptica's U.S. division, a source told Sky News.

Taptica and RhythmOne did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)