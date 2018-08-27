Log in
RIAS A/S (RIAS B)
News

RIAS A/S : Notice to Convene the Extraordinary General Meeting

08/27/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

Notice to Convene the Extraordinary General Meeting

An extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 at 09.00 a.m. in the offices of the Company at 11, Industrivej, DK-4000 Roskilde.

Agenda

  • 1. Appointment of a Chairman for the Meeting.

  • 2. Election of a new Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors proposes election of Gudrun Degenhart, CEO Operating Unit Plastics Europe, thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH.

  • 3. Any other business.

No meals are served in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Admissions cards, power-of-attorney or vote by post

A shareholder's right to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting is determined by the number of shares, which the shareholder possesses at the registration date (1 week prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting). Regarding shareholders with A-shares the ownership is determined according to the registration in the Register of Shares at the registration date and by the information of the ownership, which the Company has received in preparation for registration in the Register of Shares, but so far has not been registered. Regarding shareholders with B-shares the ownership is determined according to the registration at Computershare A/S at the registration date (1 week prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting).

Any shareholder's right to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting is besides the conditions mentioned above conditioned on that the shareholder concerned at least 3 days prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting has proven to be shareholder and has ordered an admission card for the Extraordinary General Meeting.

An admission card and printed voting papers must be collected at the registration counter at the entrance to the Extraordinary General Meeting against proof of identification.

The time of expiry for the issue of admission cards to the Extraordinary General Meeting shall be 23.59 p.m. (Danish time) on Friday, 21 September 2018. Registration and requests for admission cards may be made by registering electronically through the company's shareholder portal at www.rias.dk, Investor Relations (General meeting).

If a shareholder is prevented from participating at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholder can chose to authorize the Board of Directors or others by completing a power of attorney or vote by post, which can be made by registering electronically through the company's shareholder portal at www.rias.dk, Investor Relations (General meeting).

The power of attorney or vote by post should be received by the Company or Computershare A/S no later than 21

September 2018 at 23.59.

The shareholders questions to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board will be answered at the extraordinary General Meeting.

The size of the share capital and voting rights

The Company's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S. At the time of convening the Annual General Meeting the Company's share capital amounts to DKK 23,063,000 split on DKK 3,125,000 in A-shares and DKK 19,938,000 in B-shares. At the Annual General meeting each A-share amount of DKK 100 gives 10 votes and each B-share amount of DKK 100 gives 1 vote.

Roskilde, 27 August 2018

Steen Raagaard Andersen Vice Chairman of the Board

Disclaimer

Rias A/S published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 10:51:07 UTC
