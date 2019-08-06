DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE

Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 09:57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.08.2019 / 13:44

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







George Kounelakis, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited, ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited, ENA Investment Capital LLP (10.20%), George Kounelakis, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP (10.20%)



informed us pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG on August 5, 2019, thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from July 30, 2019, as follows: The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.

The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The reporting person does intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights. ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP and the full chain of undertakings, starting with the ultimate controlling person or entityGeorge Kounelakis, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited, ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited, ENA Investment Capital LLP (10.20%), George Kounelakis, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP (10.20%)informed us pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG on August 5, 2019, thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from July 30, 2019, as follows:

