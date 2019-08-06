Log in
RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 09:57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/06/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 09:57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.08.2019 / 13:44
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP and the full chain of undertakings, starting with the ultimate controlling person or entity

George Kounelakis, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited, ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited, ENA Investment Capital LLP (10.20%), George Kounelakis, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP, ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP (10.20%)

informed us pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG on August 5, 2019, thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from July 30, 2019, as follows:
  • The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852595  06.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 206 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 17,8 M
Finance 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 56,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,74x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 926 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,63  €
Last Close Price 18,80  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,57%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE61.12%1 036
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION29.54%124 696
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%119 116
ACCENTURE31.59%118 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.84%69 363
VMWARE, INC.13.59%63 739
