RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 13:44 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 06/08/2019, 09:57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German...

08/06/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

RIB Software SE

06.08.2019 / 17:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sirs,
Referring to the voting rights notification made on 5 August 2019 notifying the crossing of the 10% threshold of voting rights in RIB Software SE on 30.07.2019, the following notifications pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz) are being made on behalf of the person subject to the notification and the full chain of controlled undertakings mentioned in the voting rights notification made on 5 August 2019.
  • The prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded.
  • Further voting rights in RIB Software SE may be acquired by share purchase or other means in the next 12 months.
  • It is the intention to express opinions, deliberations and recommendations to the Company and, thus, possibly to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the Company's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.
  • It is the intention, subject to the Company's economic and strategic needs, to achieve a significant change in the capital structure of RIB Software SE, in particular as regards the ratio between its equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
  • In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel) have been used.

Very Kind Regards,
On behalf of ENA Investment Capital LLP

06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

RIB Software SE published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:09:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 206 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 17,8 M
Finance 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 56,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,74x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 926 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,63  €
Last Close Price 18,80  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE61.12%1 036
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION29.54%124 696
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%119 116
ACCENTURE31.59%118 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.84%69 363
VMWARE, INC.13.59%63 739
