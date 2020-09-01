Log in
Correction of a release from 12/05/2020, 09:01 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2020 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
Correction of a release from 12/05/2020, 09:01 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.05.2020 / 09:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

J.P Morgan Chase & Co.informed us on May 11.2020: Declaration of Intent:

We refer to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to the holding of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in RIB Software SE. Please find below further information in relation to the disclosure on 07 of May 2020 of voting rights exceeding the threshold of 10% and the aims underlying this interest.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.) holds positions in RIB Software SE as Prime Broker via equity finance and trading in connection with client facilitation, including hedging. Clients dynamically change their positions, likewise we will adjust our hedges and therefore the firm's overall position may increase or decrease. Further interests in voting rights may or may not be obtained by J.P. Morgan Securities plc in the next 12 months in the ordinary course of business.

There is no intention to exercise such voting rights nor does J.P. Morgan Securities plc have influence over management or the supervisory board nor strive towards making changes to the capital structure of the company.

12.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1041869  12.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
