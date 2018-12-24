Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 05:35:11 pm
11.26 EUR   +6.23%
04/25RIB SOFTWARE SE : quaterly earnings release
2017RIB SOFTWARE SE : quaterly earnings release
2016RIB SOFTWARE AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software : Group reports an international consulting order (Phase-II No. 29 / 2018) to support a leading international infrastructure company in the execution of a mega project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:45am CET

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Group reports an international consulting order (Phase-II No. 29 / 2018) to support a leading international infrastructure company in the execution of a mega project

24.12.2018 / 08:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24-December-2018

RIB Group reports an international consulting order (Phase-II No. 29 / 2018) to support a leading international infrastructure company in the execution of a mega project

Stuttgart, Germany, 24 December 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The Phase-II-order was negotiated finally in 2017, started in 2018 and will generate high monthly consulting revenue from 2019. The service includes but is not limited to support the owner/investor in running a mega project with cost analysis, value engineering, cost estimation, decision making, forecasting, change order management and contingency management. The RIB team is using leading methodologies and technology to generate board level requested information and schedule. RIB will also provide market intelligence about trends and other important market influencers to the client.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


24.12.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

761851  24.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
08:45aRIB SOFTWARE : Group reports an international consulting order (Phase-II No. 29 ..
EQ
12/21RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
PU
12/21RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
12/20RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 28 / 2018) to deliver the iTW..
PU
12/20RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 28 / 2018) to deliver the iTW..
EQ
12/18RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 27 / 2018) with the Stricker ..
PU
12/18RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 27 / 2018) with the Stricker ..
EQ
12/17RIB SOFTWARE : decides on the increase of the Share Buyback Program 2018 by up t..
PU
12/17RIB SOFTWARE : Disclosure according to Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU..
PU
12/17RIB SOFTWARE : decides on the increase of the Share Buyback Program 2018 by up t..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 129 M
EBIT 2018 28,5 M
Net income 2018 17,1 M
Finance 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,71
P/E ratio 2019 28,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 583 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,6 €
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE-54.63%662
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES40.43%101 407
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-27.69%100 822
ACCENTURE-10.38%91 312
VMWARE, INC.15.70%59 430
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING6.98%54 879
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.