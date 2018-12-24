RIB Software : Group reports an international consulting order (Phase-II No. 29 / 2018) to support a leading international infrastructure company in the execution of a mega project

Stuttgart, Germany, 24 December 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The Phase-II-order was negotiated finally in 2017, started in 2018 and will generate high monthly consulting revenue from 2019. The service includes but is not limited to support the owner/investor in running a mega project with cost analysis, value engineering, cost estimation, decision making, forecasting, change order management and contingency management. The RIB team is using leading methodologies and technology to generate board level requested information and schedule. RIB will also provide market intelligence about trends and other important market influencers to the client.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.