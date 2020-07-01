Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 17 / 2020) with DERICHS u KONERTZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 09:25am EDT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 17 / 2020) with DERICHS u KONERTZ

01.07.2020 / 15:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

01-July-2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 17 / 2020) with DERICHS u KONERTZ

Stuttgart, Germany, 01 July 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with DERICHS u KONERTZ GmbH u Co. KG.

DERICHS u KONERTZ is a group of companies operating in the Rhineland in the construction and real estate sector. For more than nine decades, the company has been standing for a successful combination of traditional building craftsmanship, technical innovation and an understanding of service based on partnership. In the business fields of project development, turnkey construction and project management, the group of companies today covers the entire real estate cycle. As a fourth-generation family business, the group has extensive experience in the construction industry. Due to the growing complexity of customer requirements, new innovative solutions are constantly being developed to help shape the future of the construction and real estate industry.

Dieter Laskowski, managing director of DERICHS u KONERTZ GmbH u Co. KG: "Digital progress requires rethinking, also in the construction industry. With RIB we have a competent partner at our side, whom we already know from many years of professional cooperation. We are convinced that the introduction of iTWO as a holistic solution will support us in the complete workflow. This enables us to further develop our company digitally, tailored to the needs of the construction and real estate industry. This is another important decision for us with a view to the future."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "DERICHS u KONERTZ GmbH u Co. KG relies on the iTWO platform to digitally map relevant core processes in costing, project planning and construction and to standardize them throughout the company. Among other things, users will receive a fully integrated software for accounting, for more efficient planning of their resources as well as an app for mobile working on the construction site. DERICHS u KONERTZ has decided to operate the iTWO platform in the Microsoft Azure cloud and thus receives an innovative solution that enables the consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes. Thank you very much for the trust you have placed in us and for further years of intensive and successful cooperation."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


01.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1083691

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1083691  01.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
09:25aRIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 17 / 2020) with DERICHS u KON..
EQ
06/29RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 16 / 2020) with ISS Communic..
EQ
06/29RIB SOFTWARE SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/26RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2020) with Koch Holding ..
EQ
06/25RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-III-contract (No. 14 / 2020) with Autobahn Gmb..
EQ
06/25RIB SOFTWARE SE : RIB Software SE issues its guidance for 2020
EQ
06/19RIB SOFTWARE : invests into Bochaosoft, a leading China-based electric power and..
EQ
06/15RIB SOFTWARE AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
06/10RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2020) with LUDWIG FREYTA..
EQ
06/08RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2020) with SNHBM
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 249 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2020 24,6 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net cash 2020 157 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 1 233 M 1 388 M 1 383 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 827
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,33 €
Last Close Price 25,60 €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Woitag Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Romit Raut Chief Technology Officer-International
Matthias Rumpelhardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE13.27%1 388
ACCENTURE1.97%136 604
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.66%107 231
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-3.68%104 399
VMWARE, INC.2.02%64 894
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.15%63 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group