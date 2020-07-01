RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 17 / 2020) with DERICHS u KONERTZ

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

01.07.2020 / 15:21

Stuttgart, Germany, 01 July 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with DERICHS u KONERTZ GmbH u Co. KG.

DERICHS u KONERTZ is a group of companies operating in the Rhineland in the construction and real estate sector. For more than nine decades, the company has been standing for a successful combination of traditional building craftsmanship, technical innovation and an understanding of service based on partnership. In the business fields of project development, turnkey construction and project management, the group of companies today covers the entire real estate cycle. As a fourth-generation family business, the group has extensive experience in the construction industry. Due to the growing complexity of customer requirements, new innovative solutions are constantly being developed to help shape the future of the construction and real estate industry.

Dieter Laskowski, managing director of DERICHS u KONERTZ GmbH u Co. KG: "Digital progress requires rethinking, also in the construction industry. With RIB we have a competent partner at our side, whom we already know from many years of professional cooperation. We are convinced that the introduction of iTWO as a holistic solution will support us in the complete workflow. This enables us to further develop our company digitally, tailored to the needs of the construction and real estate industry. This is another important decision for us with a view to the future."

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "DERICHS u KONERTZ GmbH u Co. KG relies on the iTWO platform to digitally map relevant core processes in costing, project planning and construction and to standardize them throughout the company. Among other things, users will receive a fully integrated software for accounting, for more efficient planning of their resources as well as an app for mobile working on the construction site. DERICHS u KONERTZ has decided to operate the iTWO platform in the Microsoft Azure cloud and thus receives an innovative solution that enables the consistent integration of virtual and physical construction processes. Thank you very much for the trust you have placed in us and for further years of intensive and successful cooperation."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.