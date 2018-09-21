RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 19 / 2018) for the delivery of iTWO technology

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 19 / 2018) for the delivery of iTWO technology



21.09.2018 / 09:30

21-September-2018

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 19 / 2018) for the delivery of iTWO technology

Stuttgart, Germany, 21 September 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of the 19th Phase-II-contract. The customer, a large building contractor and developer headquartered in Australia, awarded the contract to RIB based on iTWO's ability to digitally standardise processes and cloud enabled architecture.

John Valeondis, CEO of RIB Software Australia comments: "The rapidly changing construction environment demands more efficient digital collaboration with all stakeholders. By selecting RIB's iTWO platform, this organisation will digitally transform collaboration with customers, employees and sub-contractors by eliminating paper-based processes through cloud-based technology. We are proud to welcome this organisation to the RIB family and we look forward to running together through this journey."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in construction business. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its flagship product iTWO 4.0 is the world's first 5D BIM enterprise cloud solution for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. Since its inception in 1961, RIB Software SE has been the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working method and new technology to enhance construction productivity, and transforming the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, and listed in Prime Standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With more than 900 talents located in over 30 offices worldwide, RIB is serving 100,000 clients including construction contractors, sub-contractors, developers, owners, investors and governments, in the field of building construction, infrastructure, EPC sector and more.