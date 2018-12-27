RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2018)

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

27-December-2018

Stuttgart, Germany, 27 December 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

"The customer is another innovative medium-sized company headquartered in Germany that has decided to implement the iTWO technology. We are convinced that the company can benefit significantly from the modern iTWO platform in terms of efficient planning and management of its projects. We consider comprehensive IT investments to be essential in the age of digitization in order to operate successfully on the market in the future in a competitive market environment. We are proud to be able to accompany the customer on this path," says Erik von Stebut, Managing Director/Authorized signatory of RIB in Germany.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.