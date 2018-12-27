Log in
RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)

RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 12:10:42 pm
11.33 EUR   +0.62%
RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 30 / 2018)

12/27/2018

Stuttgart, Germany, 27 December 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

'The customer is another innovative medium-sized company headquartered in Germany that has decided to implement the iTWO technology. We are convinced that the company can benefit significantly from the modern iTWO platform in terms of efficient planning and management of its projects. We consider comprehensive IT investments to be essential in the age of digitization in order to operate successfully on the market in the future in a competitive market environment. We are proud to be able to accompany the customer on this path,' says Erik von Stebut, Managing Director/Authorized signatory of RIB in Germany.

About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.

Disclaimer

RIB Software SE published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:49:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 129 M
EBIT 2018 28,5 M
Net income 2018 17,1 M
Finance 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,71
P/E ratio 2019 28,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 583 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE-54.63%663
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-27.40%101 231
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES39.94%100 855
ACCENTURE-9.20%92 517
VMWARE, INC.21.98%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING8.97%55 898
