RIB Software : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 9 / 2020) with Renggli AG, Schötz

04/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 9 / 2020) with Renggli AG, Schötz

30.04.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30-April-2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 9 / 2020) with Renggli AG, Schötz

Stuttgart, Germany, 30 April 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Renggli.

Over the years, the family-owned company in the 4th generation has grown to over 230 employees and has become the Swiss market leader in timber system construction. Renggli AG implements the philosophy of energy-efficient and sustainable construction in wood for residential houses and entire estates as well as for commercial and public buildings. Today, the company is a specialist for timber constructions with a high degree of prefabrication and acts as a general contractor for private builders and investors and as a timber construction partner for architects throughout Switzerland.

René Maurer, Member of the Executive Board of Renggli AG: "The topic of sustainability is not only a top priority for us in the implementation of our buildings. This was just as important when choosing a software. Our aim in the partnership with the RIB is to digitalise our work processes in a future-proof way and to introduce the iTWO business solution throughout the Renggli company. We are convinced that the iTWO platform will help us to immensely optimise the calculation, planning, control and implementation of all projects".

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director/Authorized signatory of RIB in Germany: "We are particularly proud that Renggli AG has joined our RIB family as another timber construction company. This is also the next major milestone in further establishing RIB on the Swiss market. With iTWO, we will provide Renggli with the best possible support in their digital, company-wide transformation and provide a platform that optimally meets the requirements of construction companies - including those of a future-oriented timber construction company".


About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century


30.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1033501

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1033501  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
