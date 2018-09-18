Log in
RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)
RIB Software : RIB) signs an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract (No. 18 / 2018) with Siemens AG

09/18/2018 | 12:20pm CEST

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract (No. 18 / 2018) with Siemens AG

18.09.2018 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18-September-2018

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract (No. 18 / 2018) with Siemens AG

Stuttgart, Germany, 18 September 2018. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology, today announced the conclusion of an iTWO 4.0 Phase-II-contract with Siemens AG. The software will be used by the Siemens Energy Management (EM) Division.

Siemens AG (Erlangen, Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. In fiscal 2017, Siemens generated revenue of EUR 83.0 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had around 377,000 employees worldwide.

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director/Authorized signatory of RIB in Germany, comments on the agreement as follows: "As a result of a comprehensive evaluation process, one of the world's leading technology groups has chosen RIB's cloud-based iTWO 4.0 technology. The end-to-end and fully integrated iTWO 4.0 platform will enable Siemens EM to significantly streamline project management processes, improve collaboration between project stakeholders, and efficiently digitize the entire project execution process. We at RIB are proud to support Siemens EM with the modern and future-proof iTWO 4.0 technology as an innovative partner in the comprehensive requirements of digitization for large industrial groups."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in construction business. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its flagship product iTWO 4.0 is the world's first 5D BIM enterprise cloud solution for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. Since its inception in 1961, RIB Software SE has been the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working method and new technology to enhance construction productivity, and transforming the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, and listed in Prime Standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With more than 900 talents located in over 30 offices worldwide, RIB is serving 100,000 clients including construction contractors, sub-contractors, developers, owners, investors and governments, in the field of building construction, infrastructure, EPC sector and more.


18.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

724637  18.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018



