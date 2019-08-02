RIB Software SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2019 / 09:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Silke Last name(s): Rumpelhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Matthias Last name(s): Rumpelhardt Position: Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE

b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.52 EUR 10862.40 EUR 17.35 EUR 1314.75 EUR 17.54 EUR 6454.72 EUR 17.55 EUR 2685.15 EUR 17.56 EUR 10079.44 EUR 17.57 EUR 2863.91 EUR 17.58 EUR 2074.44 EUR 17.59 EUR 4802.07 EUR 17.60 EUR 46745.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.576 EUR 87882.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETA

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

