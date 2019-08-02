Log in
RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report  
RIB Software SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/02/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2019 / 09:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Silke
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt
Position: Member of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RIB Software SE

b) LEI
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.52 EUR 10862.40 EUR
17.35 EUR 1314.75 EUR
17.54 EUR 6454.72 EUR
17.55 EUR 2685.15 EUR
17.56 EUR 10079.44 EUR
17.57 EUR 2863.91 EUR
17.58 EUR 2074.44 EUR
17.59 EUR 4802.07 EUR
17.60 EUR 46745.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.576 EUR 87882.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52979  02.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
