RIB Software SE

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/24/2020 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2020 / 10:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020
Address: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2020
Address: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports/

24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

953079  24.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
