RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)

RIB SOFTWARE SE (RIB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 12:59:29 pm
11.615 EUR   +2.15%
RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

12/28/2018 | 05:35am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

28.12.2018 / 11:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
27 Dec 2018 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.11 % 51741410
Previous publication 3.12 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
2645499 0 5.11 % 0 %


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762361  28.12.2018 

© EQS 2018
