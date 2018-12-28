|
RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
12/28/2018 | 05:35am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
28.12.2018 / 11:32
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4. Share-position
5. Details
|Share-position in %
|total amount of shares issued
|Resulting situation
|5.11 %
|51741410
|Previous publication
|3.12 %
|/
|absolute
|in %
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|2645499
|0
|5.11 %
|0 %
Sales 2018
129 M
EBIT 2018
28,5 M
Net income 2018
17,1 M
Finance 2018
222 M
Yield 2018
1,81%
P/E ratio 2018
34,04
P/E ratio 2019
28,86
EV / Sales 2018
2,80x
EV / Sales 2019
2,38x
Capitalization
583 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
6
|Average target price
17,6 €
|Spread / Average Target
55%