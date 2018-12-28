DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE

RIB Software SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



28.12.2018 / 11:32

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 27 Dec 2018

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 5.11 % 51741410 Previous publication 3.12 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 2645499 0 5.11 % 0 %

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

