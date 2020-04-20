Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software SE: RIB share EUR 29.00 offer ends in less than 60 hours! RIB Software SE points out that the Acceptance Period ends on Wednesday 22 April 2020,offer ends in less than 60 hours!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Offer
RIB Software SE: RIB share EUR 29.00 offer ends in less than 60 hours! RIB Software SE points out that the Acceptance Period ends on Wednesday 22 April 2020,offer ends in less than 60 hours!

20.04.2020 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 April 2020

RIB share EUR 29.00 offer ends in less than 60 hours!

RIB Software SE points out that the Acceptance Period ends on Wednesday 22 April 2020. By this date the minimum acceptance threshold of 50% (plus one RIB share) must be reached. If this is not the case, the Offer at EUR 29.00 per RIB Share would have failed.

 

- Acceptance Period expires on Wednesday 22 April 2020

- Acceptance rate is so far at just under 32.5%

Stuttgart, Germany, 20 April 2020. RIB Software SE points out that the acceptance period for Schneider Electric's Voluntary Public Takeover Offer expires on 22 April 2020 (24.00 hrs CEST). The minimum acceptance threshold must be reached by this date.

The Bidder has made the completion of the Offer subject to, inter alia, reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% (plus one RIB Share) of all RIB Shares issued at the end of the Acceptance Period (including RIB Shares held by RIB as treasury shares) plus 934,649 RIB Shares issued under the RIB Stock Option Plans (as further described in Section 12.1.1 of the Offer Document). For purposes of the minimum acceptance threshold, the acceptance rate as of 17. April 2020 (14.00 hrs CEST) is only 32.47%.

The offer price of EUR 29.00 offers a premium of over 40% over the closing price of the RIB-Shares one day before the announcement of the transaction. Since then, the SDAX and the TecDAX, in which the RIB-Shares have been included, have lost 22.2% and 12.5% respectively, mainly due to the Corona crisis.

Acceptance of the Offer during the Additional Acceptance Period is only possible if the minimum acceptance threshold has been reached by the end of the Acceptance Period, i.e. by 22 April 2020 (24.00 hrs CEST). If this is not the case, the Offer cannot be accepted anymore.

The Managing Directors and the administrative board of RIB recommend that shareholders wishing to accept Schneider Electric's offer do so without delay, as the current corona crisis may cause delays in the banking-related processing of acceptance declarations. If the minimum acceptance threshold is not reached by the end of the acceptance period, there will be no Additional Acceptance Period. The Offer at EUR 29.00 per RIB Share would then have finally failed and the takeover would not take place.

Further information you will fin on our website.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century


20.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1024865

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024865  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
05:00aRIB SOFTWARE SE : RIB share EUR 29.00 offer ends in less than 60 hours! RIB Soft..
EQ
03:50aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/16RIB SOFTWARE : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 7 / 2020) with dechant hoch- ..
EQ
04/14RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/06RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
04/02RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
03/31RIB SOFTWARE AG : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Warburg Research
MD
03/31RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
03/30RIB SOFTWARE SE : The RIB Group announces its figures for the 2019 financial yea..
EQ
03/29RIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 282 M
EBIT 2020 36,1 M
Net income 2020 27,6 M
Finance 2020 138 M
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 53,6x
P/E ratio 2021 37,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,43x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 1 389 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,50  €
Last Close Price 28,82  €
Spread / Highest target 4,09%
Spread / Average Target -4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Rasmussen Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Romit Raut Chief Technology Officer-International
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE27.52%1 511
ACCENTURE-16.85%111 537
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.39%106 716
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.34%88 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.26%60 912
VMWARE, INC.-10.09%57 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group