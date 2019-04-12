Log in
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/12/2019 | 03:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.04.2019 / 09:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RIB Software SE
Street: Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code: 70567
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.92 % 3.10 % 6.02 % 51741410
Previous notification 3.22 % 6.12 % 9.34 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6 0 1512650 0 % 2.92 %
Total 1512650 2.92 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall N/A N/A 756386 1.46 %
    Total 756386 1.46 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 18/04/2019-15/02/2023 N/A Cash 846544 1.64 %
      Total 846544 1.64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % 6.00 %
 
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % %
BofA Securities Europe SA % % %
 
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Apr 2019


12.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

799357  12.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE31.45%908
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.82%127 269
ACCENTURE26.49%118 674
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.78%110 971
VMWARE, INC.38.05%77 701
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.35%69 884
