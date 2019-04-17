RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: RIB Software SE Street: Vaihinger Str. 151 Postal code: 70567 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE , United States of America (USA)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.51 % 5.34 % 5.85 % 51741410 Previous notification 2.59 % 3.16 % 5.75 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0Z2XN6 0 264339 0 % 0.51 % Total 264339 0.51 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall N/A N/A 1897123 3.67 % Total 1897123 3.67 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps 18/04/2019-15/02/2023 N/A Cash 864470 1.67 % Total 864470 1.67 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % 5.29 % 5.80 % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % % Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % % BofA Securities Europe SA % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding Company % % % Merrill Lynch Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated % % %

