RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: RIB Software SE Street: Vaihinger Str. 151 Postal code: 70567 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE , United States of America (USA)

Merrill Lynch International



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 10.05 % 1.80 % 11.86 % 51,741,410 Previous notification 8.21 % 1.94 % 10.15 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0Z2XN6 0 5,201,049 0.00 % 10,05 % Total 5,201,049 10.05 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall n/a n/a 56,441 0.11 % Total 56,441 0.11 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Swaps 31/10 /2019-15 /02/2023 n/a Cash 877,091 1.70 % Total 877,091 1.70 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International 10.01 % % 11.79 % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % % Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % % BofA Securities Europe SA % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities. Inc. % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Date