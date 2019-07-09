Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RIB Software SE    RIB   DE000A0Z2XN6

RIB SOFTWARE SE

(RIB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:43am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: RIB Software SE
Street: Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code: 70567
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Merrill Lynch International

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.05 % 1.80 % 11.86 % 51,741,410
Previous notification 8.21 % 1.94 % 10.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6 0 5,201,049 0.00 % 10,05 %
Total 5,201,049 10.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall n/a n/a 56,441 0.11 %
Total 56,441 0.11 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 31/10 /2019-15 /02/2023 n/a Cash 877,091 1.70 %
Total 877,091 1.70 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International 10.01 % % 11.79 %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. % % %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. % % %
BofA Securities Europe SA % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities. Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

RIB Software SE published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
04:43aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
PU
04:30aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07/04RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's la..
PU
07/04RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 14 / 2019) with one of Europe's la..
EQ
07/03RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)
PU
07/03RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 13 / 2019)
EQ
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2019) for the delivery of a P..
PU
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 12 / 2019) for the delivery of a P..
EQ
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : acquires 70% of Construction Computer Software (CCS) in Johannesb..
PU
07/02RIB SOFTWARE : acquires 70% of Construction Computer Software (CCS) in Johannesb..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 185 M
EBIT 2019 27,8 M
Net income 2019 18,7 M
Finance 2019 183 M
Yield 2019 1,10%
P/E ratio 2019 49,3x
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,82x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 892 M
Chart RIB SOFTWARE SE
Duration : Period :
RIB Software SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,1  €
Last Close Price 18,1  €
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Mads Bording Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sauer Member-Supervisory Board & CFO
Matthias Rumpelhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sandy Möser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIB SOFTWARE SE53.51%994
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION24.38%125 354
ACCENTURE34.96%121 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%118 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.13%71 743
VMWARE, INC.20.43%69 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About