RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/09/2019 | 04:43am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Name:
RIB Software SE
Street:
Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code:
70567
City:
Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
Merrill Lynch International
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
10.05 %
1.80 %
11.86 %
51,741,410
Previous notification
8.21 %
1.94 %
10.15 %
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6
0
5,201,049
0.00 %
10,05 %
Total
5,201,049
10.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall
n/a
n/a
56,441
0.11 %
Total
56,441
0.11 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swaps
31/10 /2019-15 /02/2023
n/a
Cash
877,091
1.70 %
Total
877,091
1.70 %
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
%
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International
10.01 %
%
11.79 %
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International, LLC.
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.
%
%
%
BofA Securities Europe SA
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities. Inc.
%
%
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
Date
|Latest news on RIB SOFTWARE SE
|Sales 2019
|185 M
|EBIT 2019
|27,8 M
|Net income 2019
|18,7 M
|Finance 2019
|183 M
|Yield 2019
|1,10%
|P/E ratio 2019
|49,3x
|P/E ratio 2020
|37,4x
|EV / Sales2019
|3,82x
|EV / Sales2020
|3,38x
|Capitalization
|892 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RIB SOFTWARE SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
19,1 €
|Last Close Price
18,1 €
|Spread / Highest target
21,4%
|Spread / Average Target
5,30%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-11,7%