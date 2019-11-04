RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/04/2019 | 04:40am EST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
RIB Software SE
Street:
Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code:
70567
City:
Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity:
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Merrill Lynch International
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
8.51 %
1.49 %
10.00367354282 %
51,748,410
Previous notification
8.34 %
1.46 %
9.80 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0Z2XN6
0
4,405,591
0.00 %
8.51 %
Total
4,405,591
8.51 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall
N/A
N/A
24,093
0.05 %
Rights of use
N/A
N/A
25,484
0.05 %
Total
49,577
0.10 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swaps
23/04 /2020-15 /02/2023
N/A
Cash
721,574
1.39 %
Total
721,574
1.39 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
%
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International
8.36 %
%
9.78 %
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International, LLC
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.
%
%
%
BofA Securities Europe SA
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc.
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Sales 2019
218 M
EBIT 2019
26,8 M
Net income 2019
18,2 M
Finance 2019
130 M
Yield 2019
0,91%
P/E ratio 2019
69,3x
P/E ratio 2020
47,7x
EV / Sales2019
4,64x
EV / Sales2020
3,83x
Capitalization
1 140 M
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
22,17 €
Last Close Price
23,16 €
Spread / Highest target
12,3%
Spread / Average Target
-4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,4%
