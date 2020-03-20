DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE

RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.03.2020 / 08:43

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: RIB Software SE Street: Vaihinger Str. 151 Postal code: 70567 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 March 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.33 % 1.75 % 7.08 % 51899298 Previous notification 0.89 % 0.87 % 1.76 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0Z2XN6 0 2765769 0.00 % 5.33 % Total 2765769 5.33 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 764183 1.47 % Total 764183 1.47 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product 29.10.2069 at any time Cash 1 0 % Equity Swap From 05.03.2021 to 08.03.2021 at any time Cash 143705 0.28 % Total 143706 0.28 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 4.23 % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE % % % Morgan Stanley Europe SE % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification was triggered as a result of an acquisition of shares with voting rights which resulted in the combined holding of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (MSIP) and Morgan Stanley Europe SE (MSESE) crossing above 5%. As a result, the trading book exemption has not been applied to the combined holdings of MSIP & MSESE.

Date

19 March 2020

