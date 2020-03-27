DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE

RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.03.2020 / 09:27

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: RIB Software SE Street: Vaihinger Str. 151 Postal code: 70567 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Schneider Electric SE

City of registered office, country: Rueil Malmaison, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Schneider Electric Investment AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 March 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9,99 % 24,92 % 34,91 % 51899298 Previous notification 0 % 24,92 % 24,92 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DEOOOAOZ2XN6 0 5184704 0 % 9,99 % Total 5184704 9,99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Irrevocable Undertaking to accept a Public Takeover Offer Within one week after begin of the acceptance period Physical 8193915 15,79 % Put Option during a 2 months period a Physical 4740529 9,13 % Total 12934444 24,92 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Schneider Electric SE % % % Schneider Electric Industries SAS % % % Schneider Electric Investment AG 9,99 % 24,92 % 34,91 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

On 20 March 2020, Schneider Electric Investment AG (the "Bidder") published its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of RIB Software SE for the acquisition of all registered shares in RIB Software SE (the "Takeover Offer"). As per 25 March 2020, 14:00 hours CET, the Takeover Offer (acceptance period expires on 22 April 2020) has been accepted for O shares of RIB Software SE, equaling approx. 0.00% the share capital and voting rights of RIB Software SE. Prior to the publication of the Takeover Offer, five shareholders of RIB Software SE have irrevocably undertaken to tender a total of 4,740,530 RIB Shares into the Takeover Offer; this corresponds to approx. 9.13% of the share capital of RIB Software SE. The Bidder and the five shareholders of RIB Software have also entered into put option agreernents with respect to 4,740,529 shares of RIB Software SE; this corresponds to approx. 9.13% of the share capital of RIB Software SE. Furthermore, RIB Software SE has irrevocably

Date

26 March 2020

