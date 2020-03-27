RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.03.2020 / 09:27
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
RIB Software SE
Street:
Vaihinger Str. 151
Postal code:
70567
City:
Stuttgart Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Schneider Electric SE City of registered office, country: Rueil Malmaison, France
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Schneider Electric Investment AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 March 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
9,99 %
24,92 %
34,91 %
51899298
Previous notification
0 %
24,92 %
24,92 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DEOOOAOZ2XN6
0
5184704
0 %
9,99 %
Total
5184704
9,99 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Irrevocable Undertaking to accept a Public Takeover Offer
Within one week after begin of the acceptance period
Physical
8193915
15,79 %
Put Option
during a 2 months period a
Physical
4740529
9,13 %
Total
12934444
24,92 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Schneider Electric SE
%
%
%
Schneider Electric Industries SAS
%
%
%
Schneider Electric Investment AG
9,99 %
24,92 %
34,91 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
On 20 March 2020, Schneider Electric Investment AG (the "Bidder") published its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of RIB Software SE for the acquisition of all registered shares in RIB Software SE (the "Takeover Offer"). As per 25 March 2020, 14:00 hours CET, the Takeover Offer
(acceptance period expires on 22 April 2020) has been accepted for O shares of RIB Software SE, equaling approx. 0.00% the share capital and voting rights of RIB Software SE.
Prior to the publication of the Takeover Offer, five shareholders of RIB Software SE have irrevocably undertaken to tender a total of 4,740,530 RIB Shares into the Takeover Offer; this corresponds to approx. 9.13% of the share capital of RIB Software SE. The Bidder and the five shareholders of RIB Software have also entered into put option agreernents with respect to 4,740,529 shares of RIB Software SE; this corresponds to approx. 9.13% of the share capital of RIB Software SE. Furthermore, RIB Software SE has irrevocably
Date
26 March 2020
